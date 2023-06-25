Rachel Lindsay No Longer Watches 'The Bachelorette' — But Is 'Rooting' for Charity Lawson (Exclusive)

While Rachel Lindsay may no longer follow The Bachelorette, she is “rooting” for upcoming star Charity Lawson.

Ahead of Monday night’s season 20 premiere, Lindsay spoke with PEOPLE at Project Angel Food's Lead With Love 4 telethon on KTLA Saturday about her Bachelorette successor.

“I haven't met Charity. I would actually love to meet Charity. She seems lovely,” Lindsay, 37, tells PEOPLE. “I don't follow the show, but it's inevitable to not see it and not see what's going on.”

The Extra host adds of the newly named leading lady, “She seems great. She seems really happy. She was actually at our studio the other day, but I missed her.”

“So, Charity, if you're out there, I'm rooting for you, and I wish you all the best. But I'm not going to watch. But I will reach out. I'm always there,” Lindsay says.

Charity Lawson and 'Bachelorette' host Jesse Palmer. Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

She explains, “I still keep in touch with past/present contestants, whoever. My door's always open, but not my TV. It's not tuned in.”

Lindsay starred on season 13 of The Bachelorette in 2017. However, she is no longer tied to The Bachelor franchise after the former Bachelor Happy Hour cohost left her role on the podcast in April 2021 following 100 episodes.

She fell in love and got engaged to contestant Bryan Abasolo on the finale of her season. The couple tied the knot in 2019. Though their storyline was on TV for all to see, Lindsay has taken a step back from sharing the details of her marriage with the public.



Rachel Lindsay met and got engaged to husband Bryan Abasolo on season 13 of The Bachelorette. Paul Hebert/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

"Quite naturally, the audience wants to know what we are doing, if we are okay, and what is next for our future," she wrote in a 2022 blog post. "They want the love story to still play out for their public perception. But our contractual public story ended on August 7, 2017."

When asked about Abasolo, 43, Lindsay tells PEOPLE, “The hubby's good. We are taking 2023 to focus on us, if you know what I mean.

“We're actually going to Charleston,” she adds of their summer plans. “Bryan's family is all getting together. We're all staying in one house.”

While Lindsay says she and her in-laws get along, she explains, “This is the first time we've all stayed together, so I'm sure there will be stories to tell. But really looking forward to that. It's our first time there.”

“We're doing that, and then I'm going to Europe with a girlfriend,” she adds. “A little Eat, Pray, Love moment later this year.”

Rachel Lindsay and husband Bryan Abasolo. Paul Morigi/WireImage

Lindsay then shares that she will have been married to Abasolo for “four years in August, which is so hard to believe.”

“Six years total. Four years, almost, married,” she adds.

The attorney says that as time goes on, marriage with Abasolo is getting “easier because we just know each other and we get each other.”

“But at the same time, as much as you love each other, you also get on each other's nerves at the same time,” she acknowledges. “But we get each other. That's my best friend.”

The Bachelorette season 20 premieres Monday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

