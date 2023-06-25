Rachel Lindsay No Longer Watches 'The Bachelorette' — But Is 'Rooting' for Charity Lawson (Exclusive)

"Charity, if you're out there, I'm rooting for you, and I wish you all the best. But I'm not going to watch," Lindsay says

By
Abby Stern
Abby Stern Author hoto
Abby Stern

Abby Stern is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She’s been writing about entertainment, fashion, beauty, and other lifestyle content for over fifteen years.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 25, 2023 02:10PM EDT
Rachel Lindsay Charity Lawson BACHELORETTE
Rachel Lindsay (left) said she's rooting for Charity Lawson, the star of season 20 of The Bachelorette. Photo:

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WE tv; Erika Goldring/Getty 

While Rachel Lindsay may no longer follow The Bachelorette, she is “rooting” for upcoming star Charity Lawson.

Ahead of Monday night’s season 20 premiere, Lindsay spoke with PEOPLE at Project Angel Food's Lead With Love 4 telethon on KTLA Saturday about her Bachelorette successor.

“I haven't met Charity. I would actually love to meet Charity. She seems lovely,” Lindsay, 37, tells PEOPLE. “I don't follow the show, but it's inevitable to not see it and not see what's going on.”

The Extra host adds of the newly named leading lady, “She seems great. She seems really happy. She was actually at our studio the other day, but I missed her.”

“So, Charity, if you're out there, I'm rooting for you, and I wish you all the best. But I'm not going to watch. But I will reach out. I'm always there,” Lindsay says.

Charity Lawson THE BACHELORETTE
Charity Lawson and 'Bachelorette' host Jesse Palmer.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

She explains, “I still keep in touch with past/present contestants, whoever. My door's always open, but not my TV. It's not tuned in.”

Lindsay starred on season 13 of The Bachelorette in 2017. However, she is no longer tied to The Bachelor franchise after the former Bachelor Happy Hour cohost left her role on the podcast in April 2021 following 100 episodes.

She fell in love and got engaged to contestant Bryan Abasolo on the finale of her season. The couple tied the knot in 2019. Though their storyline was on TV for all to see, Lindsay has taken a step back from sharing the details of her marriage with the public.

Rachel Lindsay BACHELORETTE
Rachel Lindsay met and got engaged to husband Bryan Abasolo on season 13 of The Bachelorette.

Paul Hebert/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

"Quite naturally, the audience wants to know what we are doing, if we are okay, and what is next for our future," she wrote in a 2022 blog post. "They want the love story to still play out for their public perception. But our contractual public story ended on August 7, 2017."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When asked about Abasolo, 43, Lindsay tells PEOPLE, “The hubby's good. We are taking 2023 to focus on us, if you know what I mean.

“We're actually going to Charleston,” she adds of their summer plans. “Bryan's family is all getting together. We're all staying in one house.”

While Lindsay says she and her in-laws get along, she explains, “This is the first time we've all stayed together, so I'm sure there will be stories to tell. But really looking forward to that. It's our first time there.”

“We're doing that, and then I'm going to Europe with a girlfriend,” she adds. “A little Eat, Pray, Love moment later this year.”

Rachel Lindsay, and Bryan Abasolo attend the Badgley Mischka fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 1, Skylight Clarkson Sq on September 12, 2017 in New York City
Rachel Lindsay and husband Bryan Abasolo. Paul Morigi/WireImage

Lindsay then shares that she will have been married to Abasolo for “four years in August, which is so hard to believe.”

“Six years total. Four years, almost, married,” she adds.

The attorney says that as time goes on, marriage with Abasolo is getting “easier because we just know each other and we get each other.”

“But at the same time, as much as you love each other, you also get on each other's nerves at the same time,” she acknowledges. “But we get each other. That's my best friend.”

The Bachelorette season 20 premieres Monday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related Articles
Drew Sidora Said She Was 'in the Best Place' with Ralph Pittman 5 Months Before Racing to File for Divorce
Ralph Pittman Apologizes for His 'Part' in Drew Sidora Split, Is 'Optimistic for Brighter Days Ahead' (Exclusive)
Drew Sidora
'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Admits She 'Can't Even Get out of the Bed' Some Days amid Divorce (Exclusive)
Drew Sidora Said She Was 'in the Best Place' with Ralph Pittman 5 Months Before Racing to File for Divorce
Drew Sidora on Her 'Breaking Point' with Ex Ralph and Holding Out Hope for an 'Amicable Divorce' (Exclusive)
Miranda Cosgrove at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023
Miranda Cosgrove Recalls Embarrassing Moment from OG 'iCarly' Where Her Bra Insert Fell Out During Filming (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiance
90 Day: Gino Reveals Fears About Jasmine's 'Temper' as She Sobs and Slams His Manhood over Prenup
THE BACHELORETTE - ABC's "The Bachelorette" stars Charity Lawson
New Bachelorette Charity Lawson Says Getting Engaged Wasn't the 'End All, Be All' of Her Season (Exclusive)
Harold from Match Me Abroad, the second a photo of Harold with his date Michaela
'Match Me Abroad': Harold Gets a Kiss After Showing His Date 'the Most Private Thing I Have' (Exclusive)
Lauralee Bell, Eric Braeden and More 'Y&R' Stars Are 'Walking on Sunshine' with Summer 'Here at Last!
Lauralee Bell, Eric Braeden and More 'Y&R' Stars Are 'Walking on Sunshine' with Summer 'Here at Last!'
And Just Like That
Karen Pittman Says 'And Just Like That...' Nailed the 'Awkwardness' of a Woman Leaving a Long-Term Relationship (Exclusive)
Abby Elliott and Chris Elliott
'The Bear' Star Abby Elliott Has a Cameo in Mind for Her Dad Chris Elliott — and He's 'Disgruntled' (Exclusive)
Glamorous. Kim Cattrall as Madolyn
'Glamorous' PEOPLE Review: Kim Cattrall's Netflix Series Has Admirable Moments but Lacks a Comic Spark
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Abby Elliott (L) and Jeremy Allen White (R) attend FX's "The Bear" Los Angeles premiere after party at Goya Studios on June 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
'The Bear' Star Abby Elliott Raves About Spiritual 'Brother' Jeremy Allen White: 'I Adore Him' (Exclusive)
John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen on the set of "And Just Like That" in New York City
Sarah Jessica Parker Felt 'Comfortable and Happy' Reuniting with John Corbett in 'And Just Like That...' (Exclusive)
Harlow Jane and Patricia Arquette
Harlow Jane Wore Artificial Teeth to Look Like Mom Patricia Arquette for 'High Desert' (Exclusive)
kim-cattrall-sarah-jessica-parker.jpg
Even Michael Patrick King Doesn't Know Why Kim Cattrall Came Back to 'And Just Like That...' (Exclusive)
The Bachelorette's Jason Tartick Celebrates 'Beautiful Queen' Kaitlyn Bristowe 38th Birthday
The Bachelorette's Jason Tartick Celebrates 'Beautiful Queen' Kaitlyn Bristowe's 38th Birthday