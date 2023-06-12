Rachel Bilson Fears Refusing to Fake Orgasms Makes Her an 'A--hole' Because 'It Goes Against My Whole Nature'

On the latest episode of her 'Broad Ideas' podcast, Bilson said she's usually a "people-pleaser" who "puts the dude first" — but not necessarily in the bedroom

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 12, 2023 03:15PM EDT
Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson. Photo:

Paras Griffin/Getty 

Rachel Bilson continues to share her frank thoughts on sex — even when she worries it'll make look like an "a--hole."

The O.C. alum, 41, revealed Monday that she has “never” faked an orgasm — but as a self-described “people-pleaser,” she wonders if that reflects on her negatively.

“I’m like, ‘Am I an a--hole?’” she asked on the latest episode of her podcast Broad Ideas podcast. “I start to go into that people-pleasing thing. Like, am I just a d--- because I never gave [my partners] that? It goes against my whole nature of being, like, a people-pleaser and putting the dude first.”

Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Bilson also re-addressed the fact that it took a “very long time” for her to have an orgasm from penetrative sex.  “And then it finally happened,” she said, “and it was like, OK, the floodgates have opened.

“People put that kind of orgasm on a pedestal because it’s so much harder to achieve,” she continued. “Mostly it was about me and my body and being comfortable and figuring out position. … It’s [about] learning your body.”

The former Hart of Dixie star made headlines in March when she revealed to Whitney Cummings on the podcast that she didn’t have her first orgasm until she was “about 38” years old. “Isn’t that crazy?” she reflected. 

Later, she clarified that her comments had “nothing to do with any partner.” The actress dated her O.C. costar Adam Brody for most of the show’s run, then had a nearly 10-year relationship with Star Wars star Hayden Christensen. She also dated Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader in 2019.

Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson ; Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson
Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage ; Michael Loccisano/Getty

Bilson says she's dealt with professional repercussions for speaking openly about sex. In a May episode of the Women on Top podcast, Bilson shared that she prefers the missionary position because she wants to be “f---ing manhandled.” She subsequently claimed that she “lost a job” over the comments and the way they were “spun in the press.”

“A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about sex in a humorous way,” she said on Broad Ideas. “A single mom, a woman, lost a job because they were being candid and honest and the subject was sex.” 

Bilson, who shares a daughter with Christensen, has always spoken candidly about her sexual experiences and preferences. 

“The things that my friends and I talk about shouldn't be taboo, you know?” she stated on Yahoo! Life's The Unwind. "It should feel like a safe space to be open, because so many people go through similar things. And what's better than to have a support system, or feel like you're being heard and having a space to do so?”

Rachel Bilson 2023
Rachel Bilson.

Jason Kempin/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for her ability to achieve sexual satisfaction, Bilson shared on Broad Ideas that “now I can [orgasm]. Different partners, I’ve been able to.”

Related Articles
Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly attend No Cap Comedy Tour - Atlanta at State Farm Arena on April 10, 2022
DC Young Fly Calls Jacky Oh a 'Super Great Mother' at Atlanta Memorial Attended by Nick Cannon
Sheree Whitfield attends Champion Awards Foster Care Fridays; Kim Zolciak and Brielle Biermann attend Gucci Mane Black Tie Gala
Shereé Whitfield Says Kim Zolciak Is 'Not Doing Well' amid Divorce: 'I Thought They Were Going to Be Forever'
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston Says He Intends to 'Hit the Pause Button' in 2026 — But Clarifies He’s 'Not Retiring'
Zachary Quinto Kim Kardashian
Zachary Quinto Was 'Really Impressed' by Kim Kardashian on 'AHS' as He Confirms His Own Guest Cameo
Amy Duggar King, Jim Bob Duggar, Josh Duggar
Amy Duggar King Calls Out Jim Bob Duggar for Not Protecting His Daughters from 'Predator' Josh Duggar
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Reveals Where She Thinks Her 'Gilmore Girls' Character Sookie Would Be Today
The Drama Heats Up Between Kendra Wilkinson Baskett & Mom Patti In This Exclusive 'Kendra On Top' Sneak Peek!
Kendra Wilkinson Shuts Down Idea of Dating in the 'Near Future' — But Says Her 'DMs Are Filled with Dudes'
Micah Lussier poses for an IMDb exclusive portrait with the cast of Love Is Blind - Season 4 in Seattle, Washington.
Love Is Blind's Micah Lussier Reveals She Has 'Never Felt Happier' After Hitting 'the Lowest Lows'
What Dan Rather learned from Martin Luther King
Dan Rather on How Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 'Changed Me as a Person and as a Professional' (Exclusive)
Amy Schumer & Pete Davidson
Amy Schumer Jokingly Takes 'Full Credit' for Pete Davidson's Rise to Fame: 'This Kid's Going to Be a Star'
Dan Rather Recalls How a Scary Home Invasion He Believes Was Connected to Watergate 'Changed My Perspective'
Dan Rather Remembers the 'Toughest' Goodbyes to His Children and Wife: 'You May Not Come Back' (Exclusive)
Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss
Lala Kent Expresses Regret for Attacking Raquel Leviss at 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: 'I Felt Dirty'
Jon Gosselin
Jon Gosselin Had All 8 Kids Graduate This Year – But Admits 'I Only Attended One' (Exclusive)
Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis attend the "'And Just Like That It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Presented By Max"
Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis Celebrate 25 Years of ‘Sex and the City' at N.Y.C. Pop-Up
Emily in Paris. (L to R) Camille Razat as Camille, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Lily Collins as Emily in episode 302 of Emily in Paris.
Emily in Paris's Lucas Bravo Hopes Gabriel Will Mature and 'Own Up to His Mistake' in Season 4 (Exclusive)
Aaron Spelling
Tori Spelling's Dad Aaron Spelling Insisted '90210' Character Donna Martin Stay a Virgin