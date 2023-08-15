Rachel Bilson Says 8-Year-Old Daughter Briar Was 'So Mad' They Left Taylor Swift Concert Early

Rachel Bilson is not out of the woods with her daughter after attending Taylor Swift's Eras tour.

Speaking on Monday's episode of her podcast Broad Ideas, the Hart of Dixie actress, 41, revealed that she took her daughter Briar Rose, 8, and some of her friends to Taylor Swift's concert in Los Angeles but had to leave before the last song.

"We left early," Bilson said. "Briar's friend Aria danced her ass off to 'I Knew You Were Trouble' — she was feeling it — and then just turned around, sat in her seat and passed out."

"Everyone around us was laughing because it was so cute," she continued. "Briar wanted to stay until the end, but her two friends were just done. So we left early. Briar was so mad about that. She was so mad."

The O.C. alum continued, sharing that later when they were visiting her family, her stepdad and brother asked Briar if she had stayed until the final bow. "Briar was like, 'I wanted to!' I was like, 'You guys, cut it out, please stop talking about it!'"

"It was a really cool experience except that it was Briar's first concert and I'm like, 'Where do you go from here?' " Bilson said about Swift's show. "For my daughter to see this, I think it's so rad. It's one woman, she writes her own s---, she's really talented and she does it and like, look at what she's done."

Bilson shares her daughter Briar Rose with ex Hayden Christensen, 42.

Last July, the actress opened up to PEOPLE about how she'd been helping her daughter deal with some scary dreams. "My daughter has been having nightmares," the star shared. "For me to be able to calm her down has just been a real accomplishment."

"I just wrap myself around her like we're a corn dog, and she feels better," Bilson shared.

"I got my daughter to go on an upside-down roller coaster," she said. "I was so proud of her for being adventurous and then getting off and saying, 'That was terrifying. I'm never doing that again.' But at least she did it."

In 2021, the actress spoke to PEOPLE in an exclusive interview about how she and Christensen found the trick to successful co-parenting since their split.

"Communication is key and just being on the same page, so everything's about the kid," she said. "As long as you put the kid first, everything will be okay."