Former Student Who Became Lover Named as Suspect in Pa. Teacher's Murder 5 Years Later

Rachael DelTondo was shot multiple times in her mother’s driveway in Aliquippa, Pa., on Mother’s Day 2018. Now, more than five years after the teacher’s murder, the local district attorney has announced the “prime suspect” in a crime of passion case, which, he says, lacks evidence to prosecute, KDKA-TV reports.

"Sheldon Jeter is the prime suspect though we don't have enough evidence to make an arrest,” Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier told news outlets Aug. 15. “We are seeking help from the public and will be opening up new avenues such as offering a reward for new information."

Jeter was the 33-year-old teacher’s younger lover and former student. The fall before her death, DelTondo was suspended from her job at Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School on an allegation that she had been inappropriately involved with a male student at her school and police officers alleged they had seen her with a teenage boy in a parked car at 2:00 a.m., the Beaver County Times reported. DelTondo was never criminally charged.

In 2021, Jeter was convicted of the 2021 murder of Tyric Pugh, 30, a close friend with whom he had gone out for ice cream before the 2020 fatal shooting. Jeter was sentenced to life behind bars, but a hearing on alleged juror misconduct is pending, 48 Hours reports.

Jeter, a high school football star now in his mid-20s, has never been charged in connection with DelTondo's death.



On the night of her shooting, the teacher had also just returned from a trip for ice cream. Getting out of her car at her mother’s house, someone gunned her down, firing between 10 to 12 shots in her direction, neighbors reported at the time. DelTondo was pronounced dead at the scene around 10:30 Mother’s Day night.

“I think people will speculate that there were sour feelings,” Lozier said of Jeter’s possible motive to murder, WPXI-TV reported. “Maybe jealousy.”

Following her alleged inappropriate contact with Jeter, DelTondo had become engaged to another man, Frank Catroppa, who police also questioned in the course of their murder investigation.

Lozier has defended DelTondo against allegations of improper conduct with Jeter when he was underage, telling CBS News that the accusations were “shameful" and the product of "a personal vendetta against her at the time.”

Sheldon Jeter Jr. Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP

DelTondo’s murder case has proven difficult to prosecute: there were no eyewitnesses to her shooting and law enforcement never recovered the gun used in the shooting. But Lozier claimed that GPS and surveillance footage has built a strong circumstantial case that Jeter “had a pattern of stalking” his former teacher around the time of her murder, WPXI-TV reported, and, the district attorney said, he plans to unseal warrants to that point.

The district attorney appealed to the public for help in the case, saying his office needs lynchpin evidence that would placing Jeter at the crime scene — and is willing to offer an award for such information. "I can't put him in the driveway beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said, KDKA-TV reported. “Somebody out there knows something. Somebody knows something to affirm what happened.”

Jeter’s defense lawyer, Michael Santicola, who represented him in the Pugh murder case, told the station that the district attorney’s announcement, naming Jeter as the prime suspect with only circumstantial evidence reeks of “desperation.”

"That certainly seems like much to do about nothing,” he told the station. “It seems like a strange announcement at this point in time five years later. Are we basically announcing that we don't have any evidence to charge anyone?"

Santicola told WPXI-TV that Jeter was “100 percent” innocent “in the DelTondo murder.”

DelTondo’s parents told the channel that they believe Jeter is guilty of killing their daughter but also said that a lot of information connected to the case had not been released to the public.

Lozier is months away from an election for district attorney, and his opposing candidate Nathan Bible characterized the naming of Jeter as a suspect as Lozier's “trying to throw something up there and hoping it sticks.”

"This is certainly a black mark on his record as a DA,” Bible said of the five-year-old murder case that has never led to any criminal charges.

