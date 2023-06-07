The Best Way to Save at QVC Right Now Is with Our Exclusive Promo Code, Which Expires Tomorrow

If you cleared out kitchen drawers while spring cleaning, you’re likely in the market for some new supplies. Luckily, right now is the perfect time to stock up: We secured you a deal on kitchen must-haves that you won’t want to miss.

QVC is offering new customers $20 off purchases of $40 or more during the PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale. For the next two days, only PEOPLE readers can use the code QVCPEOPLE20 on almost every type of kitchen item, including utensils, cookware, and gadgets from popular brands like Ninja, KitchenAid, and OXO. Plus, the discount applies to just about everything else at QVC, such as summer fashion, patio furniture, decor, and more. But hurry, you only have until Thursday, June 8 at 11:59 p.m. ET to take advantage.

Our code even applies to on-sale items, so you can score double savings. If you’re ready to replace or upgrade your most-used kitchen items for less, we’ve rounded up your best bets below.

QVC Kitchen Deals for the PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale

If you are reaching for stained spatulas and weathered spoons daily, consider buying this 15-piece utensil set that includes a spoon, "spoonula," slotted spatula, whisk, deep ladle, and a pair of tongs, so you’ll have everything you need to cook your favorite meal.

They are made from silicone and stainless steel that’s designed to withstand temperatures up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can use the tools to flip, turn, scrape, or stir without worrying that they'll bend, melt, or burn your hands. The flexible material will also protect your pots and pans from getting scratched. (Editor's note: To apply our promo code to this set, add another item to your cart, like the silicone drying mats.)

QVC

Buy It! ChefGiant 15-Piece Cooking Utensil Set, $34.63; qvc.com

Summer is finally here, meaning hotter days are ahead. Instead of turning on your stove to cook dinner, why not snap up this handy kitchen gadget by Ninja and prepare your favorite recipes in minutes? It’s designed with nine functions, including pressure cooking, slow cooking, air frying, sautéing, rice cooking, and more. Plus, you can use two modes at once: For example, while you broil salmon on the top rack you can, steam some rice underneath.

Hundreds of QVC shoppers have given the air fryer a five-star rating. “When I bought this I didn’t realize it could do so much outside of air frying and pressure cooking! I’m completely in love and this is totally worth the money,” shared one customer in a review.

QVC

Buy It! Ninja Foodi 8-Quart Deluxe XL 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer, $125.18 with code QVCPEOPLE20 (orig. $242); qvc.com

If you’re an avid baker, you need the the holy grail of countertop appliances: a KitchenAid stand mixer. The KitchenAid Pro 600 Stand Mixer usually costs $524, but it’s nearly $150 off when you apply our promo code to QVC's sale price.

It comes with a stainless steel mixing bowl, holds up to 6 quarts, and has 10 speeds that can easily whisk, knead, whip, and stir batters, dough, and more. It’s also compatible with multiple attachments, so you can also use it for tasks outside the baking realm, such as prepping burgers, pasta, and mashed potatoes.

QVC

Buy It! KitchenAid Pro 600 6-Quart Bowl Lift Stand Mixer with Flex Edge, $379.95 with code QVCPEOPLE20 (orig. $523.95); qvc.com

The PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale is an exclusive two-day event filled with discounts just for PEOPLE readers. Right now, you can save on comfy bed pillows and mattresses to help you sleep comfortably, along with so much more. But if you want to shop these discounts, you’ll need to get a move on — all of these deals will expire at 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 8.

Head to QVC now to shop during this exclusive sale, and keep scrolling to check out the rest of our top kitchen essentials from brands like OXO and GreenPan.

QVC

Buy It! Cella Silicone Drying Mats, $14.69 (orig. $24.94); qvc.com

QVC

Buy It! OXO Good Grips Handheld Spiralizer, $17.99; qvc.com

QVC

Buy It! GreenPan Design Series 10-Inch and 12-Inch Skillet Set with Lids, $21.98 with code QVCPEOPLE20 (orig. $64.05); qvc.com

QVC

Buy It! LocknLock 7-Piece Stackable Multi-Purpose Storage Set, $19.98 (orig. $36.27); qvc.com

QVC

Buy It! Design Imports Terry Oven Mitt Set, $19.54; qvc.com

QVC

Buy It! Chefologist 6-Piece Diamond Air Non-Stick Cutlery Set, $21.98 (orig. $36.50); qvc.com

QVC

Buy It! Zakarian by Dash 9-Inch Nonstick Cast Iron Skillet, $36.99 with code QVCPEOPLE20 (orig. $76.12); qvc.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

