Diddy's Son Quincy Brown Shares Childhood Throwback with Late Mom Kim Porter

Sean "Diddy" Combs' oldest son Quincy Brown is remembering his mom.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the rapper, 31, shared a throwback photo of himself as a child posing with late mom Kim Porter,

"Young Pooh Bear," he captioned the side-by-side shots.

Quincy Brown and mom Kim Porter. Martin Schalk/Getty

Quincy shared another throwback photo with his mom last month, writing, "I’m still a MOMMA’s boy. 💜."



Porter died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47. In addition to Quincy, she is also mom to twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, and Christian "King" Combs, 25.

Quincy Brown with mom Kim Porter and twins sisters Jessie and D'Lila. Charley Gallay/Getty

Speaking with PEOPLE in April about the Paramount+ series, MTV's Family Legacy — narrated by Brown, who also appears with brothers Christian "King" Combs, 25, and Justin Dior Combs, 29, to talk about their dad, 53 — Brown opened up about how important his mom's legacy is to him.

"I'm my mom's son, so therefore, there's so much life for me to expand on off of her life. And that journey hasn't even started yet, which is the best part about it," he told PEOPLE. "What my mom's legacy is representative of is beyond words. That's gonna really come to life soon."