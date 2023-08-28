Diddy's Son Quincy Brown Shares Childhood Throwback with Late Mom Kim Porter

Quincy Brown is remembering his mom and looking back at their time together

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023 03:29PM EDT
Kim Porter and her son Quincy Brown
Kim Porter and Quincy Brown (L), Quincy Brown (R). Photo:

Quincy Brown/Instagram; Amy Sussman/Getty 

Sean "Diddy" Combs' oldest son Quincy Brown is remembering his mom.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the rapper, 31, shared a throwback photo of himself as a child posing with late mom Kim Porter,

"Young Pooh Bear," he captioned the side-by-side shots.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

quincy Brown, kim porter
Quincy Brown and mom Kim Porter. Martin Schalk/Getty

Quincy shared another throwback photo with his mom last month, writing, "I’m still a MOMMA’s boy. 💜."

Porter died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47. In addition to Quincy, she is also mom to twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, and Christian "King" Combs, 25.

quincy Brown, kim porter
Quincy Brown with mom Kim Porter and twins sisters Jessie and D'Lila. Charley Gallay/Getty

Speaking with PEOPLE in April about the Paramount+ series, MTV's Family Legacy — narrated by Brown, who also appears with brothers Christian "King" Combs, 25, and Justin Dior Combs, 29, to talk about their dad, 53 — Brown opened up about how important his mom's legacy is to him.

"I'm my mom's son, so therefore, there's so much life for me to expand on off of her life. And that journey hasn't even started yet, which is the best part about it," he told PEOPLE. "What my mom's legacy is representative of is beyond words. That's gonna really come to life soon."

Related Articles
quincy Brown, kim porter
Quincy Brown Talks Losing Mom Kim Porter, Carrying on Her Legacy: 'So Much Life' (Exclusive)
Jessie and D'Lila Combs Remember Late Mom Kim Porter on Mother's Day
Jessie and D'Lila Combs Remember Late Mom Kim Porter on Mother's Day: 'You Are Always Missed'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Justin Dior Combs, Christian Combs, Quincy Brown, Honoree Sean "Diddy" Combs, D'Lila Star Combs, Chance Combs, and Jessie James Combs attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Quincy Brown Tells PEOPLE Exclusively About 'Unique' Upbringing as Diddy's Oldest Son
diddy christmas baby girl 2022
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 7 Kids: Everything to Know
diddy cooking for daughter love
Diddy Posts Adorable Video with His 10-Month-Old Daughter: 'Cooking with LOVE'
DIDDY FATHER'S DAY
Diddy's Seven Kids Celebrate Him on Father's Day: 'The Best Dad We Could Ever Ask For'
Diddyâs Baby Daughter Living Her Best Life Chilling on a Floaty in the Pool
Diddy’s Baby Daughter Lives Her Best Life Chilling on a Floaty in the Pool — Watch the Video!
River Phoenix's Sister Honors Late Actor on His Birthday
River Phoenix's Sister Rain Remembers Late Actor on What Would Have Been His 53rd Birthday
Diddy and daughter Chance
Diddy Says 'Words Can't Describe How Proud I Am' of Daughter Chance, 16, Going After Her Acting Dreams
River Phoenix birthday tributes
River Phoenix's Mom Remembers Late Son on His Birthday: 'He Is Very Much Alive in Me'
Diddy Love's first word
Diddy Shares Video of Baby Love Saying Her First Word, 'Dada': 'Proud Dad'
Sean Combs and Chance Combs attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Diddy Calls Daughter Chance the 'Most Amazing Person' in 17th Birthday Tribute
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CrCDzvpuTc6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Verified Me and #BabyLOVE getting ready for Coachella tonight!!! LOVE! LOVE!! LOVE 🖤🙏🏿💫⚡️✨ 5h
Diddy Works Out with His 6-Month-Old Baby Love Sean Combs in Adorable Video
Diddy Shares a Sweet Photo of Daughter Love's Serious Gaze After He Wakes Her Up From a Nap
Diddy Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Love's Serious Gaze After He Wakes Her Up from a Nap
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpYd0IeDtbx/ diddy's profile picture diddy Verified BABY LOVE😎❤️ 2d
Diddy Enjoys Poolside Bonding Time with Baby Daughter Love: 'My Favorite Thing to Do'
diddy
Diddy Shares Rare Photo with All Seven of His Children: 'Nothing Else Matters'