'Queer Eye' Star Bobby Berk's Father Has Died: 'Can’t Believe You’re Gone'

"We didn’t always have the most in common or understand each other but I always knew you loved me," the interior designer wrote in an Instagram tribute to his father

Published on August 10, 2023 03:26PM EDT
Bobby Berk's father has died, the Queer Eye star shared on Instagram Thursday.

"RIP Dad. Can’t believe you’re gone. We didn’t always have the most in common or understand each other but I always knew you loved me," he wrote alongside a gallery of throwback photos with his father.

He continued, "You taught me the value of honesty and hard work and without you I wouldn’t be where I am today. I love YOU."

Among the personal snapshots he included are a recent photo of him and his dad donning white cowboy hats in a Western wear store and several vintage photos from his early childhood.

Several of Berk's famous friends shared their condolences in the comments.

"Sorry honey. Loss like this is so hard no matter the circumstances. Hugging you!" wrote Jennie Garth.

Carson Kressley, one of the stars of the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, wrote, "I'm so sorry to hear and I’m sending you lots of love. I know how you feel."

Tiffany Thiessen chimed in, "So sorry sweet friend. Sending you so much love. Wrapping my arms around you."

"I’m so sorry Bobby. Sending love your way," wrote Hack My Home host Mikel Welch.

The interior designer was adopted by his aunt and uncle, Connie and Jerry Berk, after his biological mother had him at age 16. "To me they're mom and dad," he shared of his adoptive parents on an episode of the All Things Vanderpump podcast in 2020. Connie and Jerry also have a daughter of their own, who Berk knows as his older sister.

His relationship with his parents was far from easy. He has spoken openly about leaving home at 15, living in his car and crashing with friends after feeling as though he couldn't safely come out in his small Missouri town.

He's since reconnected with his family and even gave his parents' home a makeover in 2020. "I have a great relationship with my parents now," he said on the podcast, adding with a smile, "My dad just loves my husband. I think he likes my husband more than me,"

Berk married his longtime partner, surgeon Dewey Do, in 2012. The pair have lived in Los Angeles together while Berk regularly decamps to various U.S. cities for each season of Queer Eye.

