Police Offering Reward in Unsolved May Killing of N.Y.C. Girl, 16, Near Playground: 'Mind-Boggling'

New York City police are offering a $10,000 reward for information about the killing of a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the head outside an elementary school playground.

On May 10, at about 8:30 p.m., Claudia Naa Oyo Quaatey, 16, was sitting in an SUV outside Locust Manor Park near P.S. 015 The Jackie Robinson School in St. Albans, Queens, when she was shot and killed.

According to the NYPD, an unknown perpetrator “discharged a gun” that struck Claudia, “causing her death.”

She was caught in the crossfire when two groups were shooting at each other, WABC reports. No arrests have been made.

“Claudia was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Benita Bortey wrote in a GoFundMe set up to help raise money for funeral expenses.

“Claudia suffered a severe brain injury and was placed on life support. Claudia fought for her life with her loved ones by her side, hoping and praying for a miracle. Claudia unfortunately succumbed to her injury. The family is now tasked with laying Claudia to rest and remains steadfast in their fight for finding justice for Claudia.”

On Tuesday, the NYPD announced that CrimeStoppers is offering a $3,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the unknown perpetrator who killed Claudia.

The NYPD is also offering $6,500 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction.

Police released a video of three males wearing face masks and hoodies in the area who they believe are connected to the shooting.

Investigators allege the three suspects were involved in a gang-related dispute, the New York Post reports.

“We’ve never known her to be involved in anything like this, so this is mind-boggling,” Bortey told the New York Post. “So we’re definitely looking to the NYPD for answers.”

Her father, Albert Quaatey, 65, told the New York Post he didn’t like Claudia to go out at night but she was going to a friend’s house to braid her hair.

“Usually I tell her, school days, I don’t want her going out,” her father said. “It wasn’t late, but still. They always called me old-school, but there are these kinds of problems. Too many younger people are being killed. I tried, but how much can you do?”

According to the GoFundMe, Claudia was a sophomore at Queens High School of Teaching.

“In her free time, Claudia enjoyed running track, dancing, styling hair, and spending time with family and friends. She was an aspiring nurse and was always compassionate towards others," the page states.

It continues, “Claudia was always the first to offer help whenever needed. If Claudia’s story or graceful presence has left an indelible mark on your life we ask that you please continue to offer your thoughts and prayers to her family and friends during this most difficult of times."

Claudia's funeral was held on June 2.

Afterward, Bortey spoke about her niece, telling WABC, "Claudia loved being Claudia, she loved people."

"I just implore everybody to please wrap your children in your arms, love them, and talk to them about gun violence. Talk to your children," she advised.

"We want the people who did this to be caught and brought to justice," said Bortey before calling on the community to "step up."



"If you saw something, say something. Don't be afraid. This could easily be your family member," she added.

Mayor Eric Adams attended the funeral and told Claudia’s family he would help them seek justice for her senseless slaying, WABC reports.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.