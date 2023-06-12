Queen Rania of Jordan Celebrates 30th Anniversary with 'My King' Abdullah Following Son's Wedding

Queen Rania of Jordan has lots to celebrate!

On Saturday, the Queen of Jordan celebrated her 30th wedding anniversary with King Abdullah — and gave a glimpse into their love story with a video montage on Instagram.

“Each passing day brings us closer, and each passing year shows me just how incredibly blessed I am to spend my life with you,” Rania captioned the clip. “Happy 30th anniversary, my King”

The photos showed looks of love between the couple through the years, from formal portraits to casual outtakes, working engagements and even a selfie. The video closed with a classic snap of Rania, 52, and Abdullah, 61, sharing a smile on their June 10, 1993 wedding day.



The Queen of Jordan also posted a second, simpler tribute to social media on the milestone anniversary and captioned the carousel with a heart.

The first photo showed Queen Rania sitting behind Abdullah and holding his shoulder as he smiled at the camera, while the second was a close-up shot of the bright floral arrangement in the first pic.



Queen Rania and King Abdullah welcomed four children during their 30 years of marriage —Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem — and their eldest recently tied the knot!

Just a few days before his parents’ anniversary, Crown Prince Hussein, 28, married Princess Rajwa in a dazzling royal wedding on June 1. The heir to the Jordanian throne followed in his parent’s footsteps with the wedding venue and married his architect sweetheart in an Islamic marriage ceremony at Zahran Palace, where Queen Rania and King Abdullah got married in 1993.



Queen Rania, King Abdullah. RABIH MOGHRABI/AFP

Crown Prince Hussein and the newly-minted Princess Rajwa, as the Royal Hashemite Court announced that she will now be known, then celebrated with 1,700 guests at an epic reception at Al Husseiniya Palace. The wedding brought together the couple’s families, world leaders and plenty of royalty — including Prince William and Kate Middleton!

It’s a little-known fact that the Prince and Princess of Wales share many connections with the royal family of Jordan. Queen Rania is on the council of Prince William’s Earthshot Prize, and Princess Kate lived in Jordan from age 2 to 4 for her father Michael Middleton's job at British Airways. As revealed in their 2021 Christmas card, William and Kate even took their three kids — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — on a family trip there that year.



The newlyweds were seen chatting with the Prince and Princess of Wales after the wedding ceremony, and the four share a unique destiny. Prince William and Crown Prince Hussein follow their fathers as future monarchs, while Princess Kate and Princess Rajwa will one day support their spouses in queen consort roles.

