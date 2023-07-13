Queen Rania of Jordan and Family Attend Sun Valley Conference in Idaho — Sporting Name Tags!

The royal family of Jordan recently celebrated the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein to Rajwa Alseif

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 03:41PM EDT
Queen Rania Posts Photo with Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa at US Conference
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, Princess Rajwa, Queen Rania and King Abdullah smile together in a photo Rania shared to Instagram. Photo:

Queen Rania Al Abdullah/ Instagram

Queen Rania of Jordan is in the U.S. with her family for an elite economic event.

On Thursday, the 52-year-old Queen of Jordan posted a photo with her husband King Abdullah, their newlywed son Crown Prince Hussein and his wife, the newly-minted Princess Rajwa.

“At Sun Valley yesterday,” Rania captioned the carousel on Instagram on Thursday, which included two other pictures. The shots showed Abdullah, 61, looking at his eldest son with love, and Rajwa, 29, rubbing her eye and smiling for the camera.

The Jordanian royals, who recently celebrated the wedding of Hussein and Rajwa on June 1, seem to have traveled stateside for Allen & Co.'s annual conference at the Sun Valley Lodge in Sun Valley, Idaho. The summit is famously nicknamed “summer camp for billionaires,” and while much about the exclusive event remains under wraps, it draws quite the crowd. Warren Buffett, Tim Cook, Sheryl Sandberg, Bob Iger and more are all there this year.

Queen Rania Posts Photo with Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa at US Conference
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and King Abdullah smile in a photo Queen Rania shared to Instagram.

Queen Rania Al Abdullah/ Instagram

RELATED: Newlywed Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Posts Sweet Selfie with Princess Rajwa for Eid al-Adha

While Queen Rania and her family are royalty, they’re following protocol — and were pictured wearing name tags!

Two weeks ago, the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan alluded that King Abdullah would be attending the Sun Valley conference.

“His Majesty King Abdullah II departs on a private visit, during which His Majesty will participate in the Sun Valley economic forum,” the courtiers tweeted on June 28 — which happened to be Crown Prince Hussein’s 29th birthday!

Queen Rania Posts Photo with Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa at US Conference
Princess Rajwa smiles in a photo Queen Rania shared to Instagram.

Queen Rania Al Abdullah/ Instagram

Hussein is a graduate of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and is a captain in the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army. As heir to the throne, the future king is learning the royal ropes from his father. On Wednesday, he posted a sweet photo where he worked next to his dad.

“An afternoon with His Majesty months ago,” he captioned the Instagram snap, where he reviewed documents (tie undone!) as King Abdullah seemed deep in thought.

RELATED: Queen Rania of Jordan Celebrates 30th Anniversary with 'My King' Abdullah Following Son's Wedding

Sharing a mix of his personal and professional life on social media like many millennials, Crown Prince Hussein recently posted a selfie with Princess Rajwa wishing followers a happy Eid al-Adha. The shot showed the casually clad couple seated beneath a canopy of green, and Rajwa snuggled into her new husband’s shoulder.

"On behalf of Rajwa and myself, Adha mubarak to you and your families!" Hussein wrote in both English and Arabic.

Newlywed Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Posts Sweet Selfie with Princess Rajwa for Eid al-Adha
Newlywed Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan posted a photo with Princess Rajwa for Eid al-Adha.

Al Hussein bin Abdullah II/instagram

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Rajwa and Hussein married in an epic royal wedding in Amman on June 1, tying the knot in a traditional Islamic marriage ceremony at Zahran Palace — just like Queen Rania and King Abdullah did 30 years ago. Shortly after the ceremony, the Royal Hashemite Court announced that Hussein’s bride, born Rajwa Alseif, was officially a princess.

“A Royal Decree was issued to bestow the title of Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif, on the occasion of her marriage to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein #Jordan,” the statement said.

Jordan Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein Wedding
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Princess Rajwa at their June 1 royal wedding.

Jordan Pix/Getty Images
Related Articles
Formula 1 Driver Shares a Rare Look at the Exclusive Tickets to the Royal Box at Wimbledon
Formula 1 Driver George Russell Shares Rare Look at Exclusive Royal Box Tickets for Wimbledon
Queen Camilla arrives for her visit on day ten of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships
Queen Camilla Reveals She Was a Tennis Ball Girl '100 Years Ago' During Wimbledon Outing
Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with members during his visit to Mosaic Clubhouse
Prince William Shares Support for Soccer Star Who Revealed Abuse Story: 'Brave and Inspirational'
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew image split with Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth
Sarah Ferguson Says Prince Andrew Feels 'Lonely' Without Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
Coronation display at Buckingham Palace
See King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Outfits Up Close in New Buckingham Palace Display
Queen Camilla in the royal box on day ten of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon
Why Tennis Players Didn't Bow or Curtsy to Queen Camilla at Wimbledon
Catherine, Princess of Wales alongside Deborah Jevans and Laura Robson watching Katie Boulter in action against Daria Saville on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 4, 2023 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Was Greeted by a Young Fan at Wimbledon in the Sweetest Way: 'Hi, Princess!'
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2023 in London, England.
Zara and Mike Tindall Have a Date Day at Wimbledon — Just Like Her Brother, Peter Phillips
Queen Camilla arrives for her visit on day ten of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships
Queen Camilla Heads to Wimbledon's Royal Box with a Special Guest — Her Sister, Annabel Elliot
Prince William, Prince of Wales; Prince Harry
Prince Harry Holds ‘Special’ Meeting with Young People Inspired by Princess Diana
Sarah Ferguson, corgis
Sarah Ferguson Takes Queen Elizabeth's Corgis for a Walk Following Cancer Surgery
Sir Stephen Hough, pianist, from London, is made a Knight Bachelor by King Charles III at Windsor Castle
Pianist Stephen Hough Cracks a Joke After Knighting by King Charles: 'Still Have My Head'
Prince William, Prince of Wales (R), Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, tries her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Prince William 'Loves' Kate Middleton's 'Stabilizing Normality' for Their Kids: 'That's How She Grew Up'
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince George of Cambridge stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace at the end of the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
How Prince George's Upbringing Differs from Queen Elizabeth and King Charles' Childhoods (Exclusive)
Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden Share a Family Portrait with Three Sons: 'Summer Greetings'
Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden's Three Sons Go Barefoot in Casual Family Photo
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Cardiff Castle on June 04, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
When Prince George Learned He Will Be King — and How His Parents Are Ensuring Role Is Not 'Too Burdensome'