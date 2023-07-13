Queen Rania of Jordan and Family Attend Sun Valley Conference in Idaho — Sporting Name Tags!

Queen Rania of Jordan is in the U.S. with her family for an elite economic event.

On Thursday, the 52-year-old Queen of Jordan posted a photo with her husband King Abdullah, their newlywed son Crown Prince Hussein and his wife, the newly-minted Princess Rajwa.

“At Sun Valley yesterday,” Rania captioned the carousel on Instagram on Thursday, which included two other pictures. The shots showed Abdullah, 61, looking at his eldest son with love, and Rajwa, 29, rubbing her eye and smiling for the camera.

The Jordanian royals, who recently celebrated the wedding of Hussein and Rajwa on June 1, seem to have traveled stateside for Allen & Co.'s annual conference at the Sun Valley Lodge in Sun Valley, Idaho. The summit is famously nicknamed “summer camp for billionaires,” and while much about the exclusive event remains under wraps, it draws quite the crowd. Warren Buffett, Tim Cook, Sheryl Sandberg, Bob Iger and more are all there this year.



Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and King Abdullah smile in a photo Queen Rania shared to Instagram. Queen Rania Al Abdullah/ Instagram

While Queen Rania and her family are royalty, they’re following protocol — and were pictured wearing name tags!

Two weeks ago, the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan alluded that King Abdullah would be attending the Sun Valley conference.

“His Majesty King Abdullah II departs on a private visit, during which His Majesty will participate in the Sun Valley economic forum,” the courtiers tweeted on June 28 — which happened to be Crown Prince Hussein’s 29th birthday!

Princess Rajwa smiles in a photo Queen Rania shared to Instagram. Queen Rania Al Abdullah/ Instagram

Hussein is a graduate of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and is a captain in the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army. As heir to the throne, the future king is learning the royal ropes from his father. On Wednesday, he posted a sweet photo where he worked next to his dad.

“An afternoon with His Majesty months ago,” he captioned the Instagram snap, where he reviewed documents (tie undone!) as King Abdullah seemed deep in thought.

Sharing a mix of his personal and professional life on social media like many millennials, Crown Prince Hussein recently posted a selfie with Princess Rajwa wishing followers a happy Eid al-Adha. The shot showed the casually clad couple seated beneath a canopy of green, and Rajwa snuggled into her new husband’s shoulder.

"On behalf of Rajwa and myself, Adha mubarak to you and your families!" Hussein wrote in both English and Arabic.



Newlywed Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan posted a photo with Princess Rajwa for Eid al-Adha. Al Hussein bin Abdullah II/instagram

Rajwa and Hussein married in an epic royal wedding in Amman on June 1, tying the knot in a traditional Islamic marriage ceremony at Zahran Palace — just like Queen Rania and King Abdullah did 30 years ago. Shortly after the ceremony, the Royal Hashemite Court announced that Hussein’s bride, born Rajwa Alseif, was officially a princess.

“A Royal Decree was issued to bestow the title of Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif, on the occasion of her marriage to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein #Jordan,” the statement said.