Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Post New Photos from His Wedding to Princess Rajwa

The heir to the Jordanian throne married the architect in a legendary royal wedding on June 1

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Updated on June 2, 2023 11:46 AM
Jordan Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein Wedding
Jordan Royal Wedding. Photo:

Jordan Pix/Getty Images

Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan are still swooning over his royal wedding to Princess Rajwa!

The Queen of Jordan and her eldest son posted new photos from Crown Prince Hussein’s spectacular royal wedding to social media after he married his architect sweetheart in Amman on Thursday.

Queen Rania, 52, posted 20 new shots across three carousels on Instagram recapping the couple’s Islamic marriage ceremony at Zahran Palace, the grand procession to the reception at Al Husseiniya Palace, the celebration there and the glittering banquet that followed.

"May God bless you both and fill your home with love and happiness. From Hussein and Rajwa's wedding ceremony," Queen Rania wrote of the first montage, adding the hashtag #CelebratingAlHussein.

RELATED: The Bride Wore Flats! All About Princess Rajwa of Jordan's Royal Wedding Style and Sparkling Tiara

The mother of the groom said in a second post, “Congratulations, Hussein and Rajwa! A beautiful evening celebrating with friends and family." The second carousel, which opened with a stunning shot of the newlyweds entering the party at Al Husseiniya Palace, featured a few family pictures from behind the scenes.

Jordan Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein Wedding
Jordan Royal Wedding.

Royal Hashemite Court

Queen Rania and King Abdullah are parents to Crown Prince Hussein, 28, Princess Iman, 26, Princess Salma, 22, and Prince Hashem, 18. The sweet family photos showed Iman hugging her dad, Rania and Salma enjoying drinks together and a wider group shot.

The last set showed the Jordanian royals at the banquet after the reception for 1,700 guests, where Princess Rajwa, 29, memorably changed into a surprise second dress!

RELATED: Kate Middleton Sports Her Favorite Tiara with Sparkling Pink Gown for Jordan Royal Wedding Banquet

“From last night's dinner banquet in celebration of Hussein and Rajwa," Queen Rania recapped in the caption.

The tribute opened with a shot of herself and Abdullah with the newlyweds and Rajwa’s parents, Khalid Alseif and Azza Al Sudairi, before they greeted guests like Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Queen Rania also changed into a new look for the evening's final festivities, stepping out in a beaded beige and cream cape dress by Elie Saab — the designer behind Princess Rajwa's first wedding dress.

Another photo revealed that Princess Iman and Princess Salma also made an outfit change into glitter dresses! All the Jordanian royal women topped their looks with diamond tiaras, in what was likely a special first for Salma and the bride.

Princess Iman had her own bridal tiara moment at her royal wedding to Jameel Thermiotis in March.

Meanwhile, Crown Prince Hussein celebrated his bride with a heartfelt post of his own on Instagram. The heir to the throne shared the message with a formal portrait where he stood beside his bride at Zahran Palace in their wedding finery.

“God has blessed me with Rajwa, the light of my life and my lifelong companion,” Hussein began the caption. “May our marriage bring us both peace and warmth. I pray that God continues to bless us. Once again, my deepest thanks to everyone who celebrated with us from our beloved Jordan, as well as our family and loved ones from around the world. I could not be more thankful to God for the countless blessings He has granted me today, and to Rajwa for everything she is to me.”

Jordan Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein Wedding
Jordan Royal Wedding.

Jordan Pix/Getty Images

Nine months after Crown Prince Hussein announced their engagement in August 2022, he and Rajwa made it official in a religious ceremony presided by Dr. Ahmed Al Khalaileh, imam of the Royal Hashemite Court. The ceremony itself was attended by 140 people including members of their families, visiting dignitaries and royalty from around the world.

Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein signed a marriage contract with two witnesses and exchanged rings during the service before traveling in an epic motorcade to the Al Husseiniya Palace reception.

Shortly after the service, the Royal Hashemite Court announced that Rajwa was officially given a royal title.

Jordan Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein Wedding
Jordan Royal Wedding.

PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock

“A Royal Decree was issued to bestow the title of Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif, on the occasion of her marriage to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein #Jordan,” the statement said.

