Queen Rania Rings in 53rd Birthday with Family Party and Glam New Portrait — See the Shot!

“I thank my lucky stars for each and every one of you!” the Queen of Jordan captioned a snap of the festivities

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2023 10:30AM EDT
Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, New Birthday Portrait
Queen Rania's birthday portrait, released by the Royal Hashemite Court in August 2023. Photo:

Royal Hashemite Court

Queen Rania of Jordan has lots to celebrate!

The Queen of Jordan turned 53 on Thursday and gave a sweet peek into a celebration with family and friends on Instagram. The first photo showed Rania sitting with her husband King Abdullah, daughter-in-law Rajwa, son Crown Prince Hussein and others at a long restaurant table, followed by a second shot of Rania and the newly-minted Princess Rajwa sharing a hug.

“I thank my lucky stars for each and every one of you!” the Queen began the caption of the snaps, where everyone wore casual clothes. “Your Majesty, my family, and all the wonderful Jordanians out there, you have made me feel truly special.”

Crown Prince Hussein, 29, used another picture from the same event for his own Instagram tribute, where he smiled and stood with his mom and wife.

“May God bless and protect you always, dear mother. Wishing you a happy birthday,” Hussein captioned the snap.

Queen Rania Rings in 53rd Birthday with Family Party and Glam New Portrait
Queen Rania rang in her 53rd birthday with her family around her.

queenrania/Instagram

Queen Rania’s birthday began with well-wishes from the Royal Hashemite Court, which shared a shot on X (formerly Twitter) of the Queen and King on Princess Iman’s royal wedding day this spring. The royal couple are parents to Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, 26, Princess Salma, 22, and Prince Hashem, 18.

“Warmest wishes to Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah on the occasion of her birthday today,” the court wrote on Thursday.

Switching up tradition from last year, courtiers also released a special new portrait of Queen Rania in honor of her birthday — just like Kate Middleton and Prince William do for their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis!

The birthday photo showed the Queen beaming on a couch in a sleek navy zip jumpsuit. With a mug in hand and an iPad and glasses beside her, she was perhaps relaxing at last after a nonstop few months!

It’s been a banner year for the royal, one full of family milestones – two royal weddings and two major graduations! In March, Princess Iman married Jameel Thermiotis in a stunning royal wedding in Amman. In May, Princess Salma graduated from the University of Southern California, and Prince Hashem graduated from high school a few weeks later.

Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, New Birthday Portrait
Queen Rania's birthday portrait, released by the Royal Hashemite Court in August 2023.

Royal Hashemite Court

“Guys, can we slow down a bit? This mum needs to catch her breath!” Queen Rania joked on Instagram about the packed family calendar.

The festivities only revved up from there, as Crown Prince Hussein married Rajwa in a dazzling royal wedding that lit up Amman on June 1 followed by a reception for 1,700 guests. The nuptials doubled as a mini royal reunion, as the Prince and Princess of Wales Princess Beatrice, Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, Queen Sofia and King Juan Carlos of Spain, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden and many more traveled to see the future king and queen tie the knot — and even posed for a group photo.

Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah and Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein
A group photo of royal guests at Crown Prince Hussein's wedding to Rajwa Alseif on June 1.

Royal Hashemite Court

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

A week later, Rania and Abdullah marked a milestone of their own: their 30th wedding anniversary.

“Each passing day brings us closer, and each passing year shows me just how incredibly blessed I am to spend my life with you,” Rania captioned a video montage of photos with her husband through the years. “Happy 30th anniversary, my King.”

The Queen of Jordan also posted a second, simpler tribute to social media on the milestone anniversary and captioned the carousel with a heart. The first photo showed Queen Rania sitting behind Abdullah and holding his shoulder as he smiled at the camera, while the second was a close-up shot of the bright floral arrangement in the first pic.

Related Articles
Queen Rania Posts Loving Tribute for 30th Wedding Anniversary to King Abdullah II.
Queen Rania of Jordan Celebrates 30th Anniversary with 'My King' Abdullah Following Son's Wedding
Queen Rania Posts Photo with Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa at US Conference
Queen Rania of Jordan and Family Attend Sun Valley Conference in Idaho — Sporting Name Tags!
Jordan Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein Wedding
Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Post New Photos from His Wedding to Princess Rajwa
Crown Prince Hussein
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Attends 'Pre-Wedding Bash' Night Before Marrying Rajwa Alseif
Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah and Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein
Kate Middleton and Prince William Join Royals from Around the World in Epic Group Photo—Can You Spot Them?
Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and his bride Rajwa al Saif leave Zahran Palace during their wedding in Amman, Jordan, on June 1st, 2023
Crown Prince Hussein's New Wife Given Royal Title of Princess Rajwa on Wedding Day
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Wedding Guests - Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend the Royal Wedding of the Year in Jordan
The wedding of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Marries Rajwa Alseif in Dazzling Royal Wedding
Crown Prince Al Hussein of Jordan and Ms. Rajwa Al Saif in Amman, on August 17, 2022
Queen of Malaysia Reveals Dress Code for Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan's Royal Wedding (No Tiaras!)
Queen Rania Hosts Dinner Party in Celebration of Crown Prince Al Hussein and Miss Rajwaâs Upcoming Wedding
Queen Rania of Jordan Says Son’s Fiancée Is 'Perfect Answer' to Her Prayers Before Royal Wedding
Jordan Princess Salma graduating from USC!
Jordan's Princess Salma Graduates: 'I Can't Wait to See What You Do Next,' Says Mom Queen Rania
Crown Prince Hussein and his Fiancee Rajwa Al Saif
Jordan Royal Wedding Will Double as a Royal Reunion! See the International Guest List (So Far)
prince William ivanka trump split
Prince William Chats with Ivanka Trump During Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan's Wedding to Rajwa Alseif
Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein (L) and his wife Saudi Rajwa al-Seif leave in a convoy following their royal wedding ceremony in Amman
Royal Wedding of the Year! See Photos from Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan's Nuptials
The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
Princess Iman of Jordan's Bridal Style: All About Her Dior Gown and Surprise Tiara
The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
Princess Iman of Jordan Marries Jameel Thermiotis in Epic Royal Wedding