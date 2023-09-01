Queen Rania Rings in 53rd Birthday with Family Party and Glam New Portrait — See the Shot!

Queen Rania of Jordan has lots to celebrate!

The Queen of Jordan turned 53 on Thursday and gave a sweet peek into a celebration with family and friends on Instagram. The first photo showed Rania sitting with her husband King Abdullah, daughter-in-law Rajwa, son Crown Prince Hussein and others at a long restaurant table, followed by a second shot of Rania and the newly-minted Princess Rajwa sharing a hug.

“I thank my lucky stars for each and every one of you!” the Queen began the caption of the snaps, where everyone wore casual clothes. “Your Majesty, my family, and all the wonderful Jordanians out there, you have made me feel truly special.”

Crown Prince Hussein, 29, used another picture from the same event for his own Instagram tribute, where he smiled and stood with his mom and wife.

“May God bless and protect you always, dear mother. Wishing you a happy birthday,” Hussein captioned the snap.

Queen Rania rang in her 53rd birthday with her family around her. queenrania/Instagram

Queen Rania’s birthday began with well-wishes from the Royal Hashemite Court, which shared a shot on X (formerly Twitter) of the Queen and King on Princess Iman’s royal wedding day this spring. The royal couple are parents to Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, 26, Princess Salma, 22, and Prince Hashem, 18.

“Warmest wishes to Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah on the occasion of her birthday today,” the court wrote on Thursday.

Switching up tradition from last year, courtiers also released a special new portrait of Queen Rania in honor of her birthday — just like Kate Middleton and Prince William do for their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis!

The birthday photo showed the Queen beaming on a couch in a sleek navy zip jumpsuit. With a mug in hand and an iPad and glasses beside her, she was perhaps relaxing at last after a nonstop few months!

It’s been a banner year for the royal, one full of family milestones – two royal weddings and two major graduations! In March, Princess Iman married Jameel Thermiotis in a stunning royal wedding in Amman. In May, Princess Salma graduated from the University of Southern California, and Prince Hashem graduated from high school a few weeks later.

Queen Rania's birthday portrait, released by the Royal Hashemite Court in August 2023. Royal Hashemite Court

“Guys, can we slow down a bit? This mum needs to catch her breath!” Queen Rania joked on Instagram about the packed family calendar.

The festivities only revved up from there, as Crown Prince Hussein married Rajwa in a dazzling royal wedding that lit up Amman on June 1 followed by a reception for 1,700 guests. The nuptials doubled as a mini royal reunion, as the Prince and Princess of Wales Princess Beatrice, Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, Queen Sofia and King Juan Carlos of Spain, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden and many more traveled to see the future king and queen tie the knot — and even posed for a group photo.

A group photo of royal guests at Crown Prince Hussein's wedding to Rajwa Alseif on June 1. Royal Hashemite Court

A week later, Rania and Abdullah marked a milestone of their own: their 30th wedding anniversary.

“Each passing day brings us closer, and each passing year shows me just how incredibly blessed I am to spend my life with you,” Rania captioned a video montage of photos with her husband through the years. “Happy 30th anniversary, my King.”

The Queen of Jordan also posted a second, simpler tribute to social media on the milestone anniversary and captioned the carousel with a heart. The first photo showed Queen Rania sitting behind Abdullah and holding his shoulder as he smiled at the camera, while the second was a close-up shot of the bright floral arrangement in the first pic.