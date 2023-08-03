WATCH: 'Queen of Versailles' Jackie Siegel Built a Private Jet in Her Living Room Where She Eats Caviar

Jackie Siegel has added a new feature to her kingdom.

In a TikTok video on Wednesday, The Queen of Versailles star, 57, announced that she built a private jet in her living room to enjoy eating caviar from the comfort of her own home. Dressed in a black mini dress paired with a large silver necklace and a pair of white flip-flops, Siegel showcased the intricate architectural design while giving her social media followers a taste of "the private jet experience."

"Have you ever had one of those days where you're in the mood for caviar, but you feel like, 'Oh my gosh I should be in a private jet eating caviar but I don't want to leave my home?' So I got the solution for that," the socialite proclaimed at the start of the video.

The socialite then walked from her kitchen to her living room, where the life-size replica stood containing all the features of a normal airplane including windows, seating, and a table.

"I'm going to give a little caviar experience," she continued. "You get a little pancake, you get a little cream fresh. You can get this at the dairy department at your gourmet restaurants. And of course a little caviar. And top it off with a little onion and of course, a little champagne to go with it."

The video was shared with the caption "a living room jet and caviar" and contained an array of mixed reactions in the comment section.

One social media user wrote, "Omg, she has the 2004 Tuscany village/olive garden kitchen!!" Another commenter expressed, "I'm definitely I'm the mood to afford normal groceries, not sure about caviar."

Seigel's life has actively been followed since her 2012 documentary and will soon become a live musical adaptation with Kristin Chenoweth in the role of Siegel.



"From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream," reads an official synopsis from the announcement in March. "Now, as the wife of David 'The Timeshare King' and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: They're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida — a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles."

"But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle," the synopsis adds.

