WATCH: 'Queen of Versailles' Jackie Siegel Built a Private Jet in Her Living Room Where She Eats Caviar

The socialite gave her social media followers a taste of "the private jet experience" in a TikTok video on Wednesday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023 07:33PM EDT
'Queen of Versailles' Jackie Siegel Built a Private Jet in Her Living Room Where She Eats Caviar
Photo:

Jackie Siegel/ Tiktok

Jackie Siegel has added a new feature to her kingdom.

In a TikTok video on Wednesday, The Queen of Versailles star, 57, announced that she built a private jet in her living room to enjoy eating caviar from the comfort of her own home. Dressed in a black mini dress paired with a large silver necklace and a pair of white flip-flops, Siegel showcased the intricate architectural design while giving her social media followers a taste of "the private jet experience."

"Have you ever had one of those days where you're in the mood for caviar, but you feel like, 'Oh my gosh I should be in a private jet eating caviar but I don't want to leave my home?' So I got the solution for that," the socialite proclaimed at the start of the video.

'Queen of Versailles' Jackie Siegel Built a Private Jet in Her Living Room Where She Eats Caviar

Jackie Siegel/ Tiktok

The socialite then walked from her kitchen to her living room, where the life-size replica stood containing all the features of a normal airplane including windows, seating, and a table.

"I'm going to give a little caviar experience," she continued. "You get a little pancake, you get a little cream fresh. You can get this at the dairy department at your gourmet restaurants. And of course a little caviar. And top it off with a little onion and of course, a little champagne to go with it."

The video was shared with the caption "a living room jet and caviar" and contained an array of mixed reactions in the comment section.

One social media user wrote, "Omg, she has the 2004 Tuscany village/olive garden kitchen!!" Another commenter expressed, "I'm definitely I'm the mood to afford normal groceries, not sure about caviar."

'Queen of Versailles' Jackie Siegel Built a Private Jet in Her Living Room Where She Eats Caviar

Jackie Siegel/ Tiktok

Seigel's life has actively been followed since her 2012 documentary and will soon become a live musical adaptation with Kristin Chenoweth in the role of Siegel.

"From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream," reads an official synopsis from the announcement in March. "Now, as the wife of David 'The Timeshare King' and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: They're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida — a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle," the synopsis adds.

Related Articles
Lindsey Vonn at the Thom Browne Fall 2023 Couture Collection Runway Show
Lindsey Vonn Reveals 'One Week Post Surgery' Scars After Knee Operation: 'Don't Look If You're Squeamish'
Fun and Functional Dorm Decor Tout
Amazon’s Dorm Storefront Is Packed with Fun and Functional Decor — Up to 72% Off
Christina Hall's Daughter Raids Her Closet
WATCH: Christina Hall Hilariously Catches Daughter Taylor Raiding Her Designer Wardrobe (Exclusive)
Portable AC Tout
Amazon’s Most Popular Portable Air Conditioner Is a ‘Life Saver’ in the Summer, and It's on Sale
Christina Hall at the premiere of Barbie held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023
Christina Hall Addresses the Biggest ‘Misconception’ About Her Second Home in Tennessee
Amanza Smith New Boyfriend
'Selling Sunset' Star Amanza Smith Goes Instagram Official with New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Video
Sophia Nahli Allison Lizzo
Oscar-Nominated Director Claims She 'Walked Away' from Lizzo Doc and Was Treated with ‘Disrespect’ by the Star
Amazon PRETTYCARE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Stick Vacuum That’s ‘Always Ready to Do a Quick Clean Up’ Is on Sale for Just $80 at Amazon
Bissell CleanView Swivel Rewind Pet Reach Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Bissell Pet Vacuum with ‘Excellent Suction’ Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now
We Tried It, Porch Makeover, Before and after
We Tried It: A Virtual Interior Design Service with a Twist
Gwyneth Paltrow, Powerhouse Brand of the Year Award recipient, attends The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California; Gweneth Paltrow's House
WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow Is Listing Her Guest House on Airbnb — and Giving a Full Tour!
Bissell Steam Mop, Steamer, Tile, Hard Wood Floor Cleaner, 1806, Sapphire Powerfresh Deluxe Tout
This Bissell Steam Mop ‘Blasts Away Dirt,’ and It's at Its Lowest Price in Weeks at Amazon Right Now
Lisa Marie Presley
Lisa Marie Presley’s Final Home Has Found a Buyer Just Days After Being Listed for Sale for $4.6M
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird's Stylish New York City home, Elle Decor
See Inside Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird’s Retirement Retreat — A Stylish Home in New York City
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Show Off Their 'Magical' Beverly Hills Family Home â See Inside!
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Show Off Their 'Magical' Beverly Hills Family Home — See Inside!
Target Back-to-School Storage Essentials Tout
Target’s Back-to-School Section Includes Hundreds of Storage Solutions for as Little as $3