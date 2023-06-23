Creating a bespoke hat for Queen Máxima of the Netherlands is no easy task.

Milliner Fabienne Delvigne — who has made several hats for royal families over the years — recalled an especially challenging task — creating a hat with feathers for Máxima’s wedding guest look for Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg’s 2012 nuptials to Princess Stephanie.

“She wanted a hat that was called 'Secret Dream.' This hat was all made of feathers that required a certain coloring to match her dress,” Delvigne told Hello! magazine.

Máxima — then known as Princess Máxima, as it was before her husband, King Willem-Alexander, acceded the Dutch throne from his mother in 2013 — wore a gold top with puffy bell sleeves which transitioned at her waist to a black skirt complete with a gold brooch belt, which Delvigne was designing to match. However, things with the hat went awry from the jump.

Queen Maxima attends Luxembourg royal wedding in 2012. Sean Gallup/WireImage

“We had very little time. I ordered feathers and said they needed to be as white as possible but the feathers arrived and they had a color that was actually quite sad,” the milliner said. "We couldn't give light with that kind of feather…”

“We love a challenge, we found a procedure to whiten the feather to give it a more shiny color,” she continued. “We started to dye and we were happy, it worked! But overnight the product burned the feather.”

Things got even more nerve-wracking when they met with the royal to go over the look.

“I had a meeting with the Queen and told her that I only had three feathers that were okay. I had to explain to the Queen that I found a solution — but there was no way to try the hat,” Delvigne said.

The La Maison Fabienne Delvigne founder said they eventually “made the hat with wonderful feathers, very shiny.” She said, “And that went directly with the driver to the Queen. No trial.”

“At that moment it was, of course, very, very stressful," she added.

But the hat — which featured brown feathers which transitioned into three long gold feathers with black line detailing — ended up being a hit with Máxima, who had initially commissioned the accessory to wear on a gloomy day.

“The story was funny because the Queen chose two hats, one for bad weather and another one for the sun. And it was very sunny,” Delvigne explained. “Nevertheless, she chose the hat that was for bad weather. I think she just loved the hat!”

Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands, King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands during the state banquet at Laeken Castle on June 20, 2023. Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

Aside from her whimsical hats and fascinators, Queen Máxima is also known for her tiaras. Most recently, she sported a sparkling headpiece at the banquet celebrating the Dutch state visit to Belgium this week.



At Laeken Castle in Brussels, Queen Máxima sported a blush gown with ruffles and slipped on a smaller setting of the Stuart Tiara. While the headpiece can hold the 40-carat Stuart Diamond at its center, the Dutch Queen wore it with a smaller gem for the visit.

Earlier this month, Queen Máxima wore the Stuart tiara (in an even smaller setting) at the Jordan royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa.