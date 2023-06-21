Double Queens! See Queen Mathilde and Queen Maxima Sport Tiaras and Ballgowns at Glamorous Banquet

The Queens reached deep into the royal vault for the best accessories

Janine Henni
Published on June 21, 2023

Published on June 21, 2023 11:10AM EDT
Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands during the state banquet at Laeken Castle on June 20, 2023
Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands. Photo:

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty 

Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands looked the part at a diplomatic dinner!

On Tuesday evening, Queen Mathilde, 50, and her husband King Philippe, 63, held a glamorous state banquet at Laeken Castle in Brussels in honor of Queen Máxima, 52, and her husband King Willem-Alexander, 56. The celebration was held on the first night of the Dutch royal couple’s three-day state visit to Belgium, a first in 17 years, according to local media.

Queen Mathilde and Queen Máxima were regal in pastel gowns with plenty of jewels. Mathilde wore an ice blue gown with a lace cape, completing the look with the Nine Provinces Tiara — a topper exclusively reserved for Belgian Queens, The Court Jeweller reported.

She further accessorized with the second setting of the Wolfers Tiara — styling it as a necklace! — plus diamond fringe earrings and bracelets.

Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands during the state banquet at Laeken Castle on June 20, 2023
Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty 

Máxima sported a blush gown with ruffles and slipped on a smaller setting of the Stuart Tiara, The Court Jeweller said. While the headpiece can hold the 40-carat Stuart Diamond at its center, the Dutch Queen wore it with a smaller gem.

Earlier this month, Queen Máxima wore the Stuart tiara (in yet a smaller setting) at the Jordan royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa.

She reached into the royal vault for the rest of her accessories, glittering in Queen Wilhelmina’s Diamond Earrings with diamond bracelets.

Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands, King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands during the state banquet at Laeken Castle on June 20, 2023
Dutch State Visit to Belgium.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty 

The Queens' easy rapport has been on display since the start of the state visit, from their joint walkabout with their husbands to checking out the buffet at the dinner. In one storybook scene, Máxima and Mathilde even shared a whisper — and a giggle!

Both monarchs gave speeches at the banquet dinner, and guests toasted to the good relationship and historical links between the two countries, which share a border.

Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands during the state banquet at Laeken Castle on June 20, 2023
Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty 

The Royal House of the Netherlands first announced the trip in January and said the state visit would "reaffirm the excellent ties between the two neighbouring countries, which have strong historical, social and economic links."

“Key common themes during the visit will be improving social and physical livability, combating climate change, maintaining and promoting a safe society and working towards a sustainable future in which energy is green and affordable. The visit will further deepen the close collaboration between the Netherlands and Belgium, as they both work towards a safer, cleaner and more sustainable future,” a statement said.

King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands, Queen Maxima of The Netherlands, King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde of Belgium meet well wishers on the Grand Place on June 20, 2023
Dutch State Visit to Belgium.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty


Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander arrived by royal train Tuesday, attended a welcoming ceremony at the Royal Palace and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

ing Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands, Queen Maxima of The Netherlands, King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde of Belgium at the balcony of the City Hall on June 20, 2023
Dutch State Visit to Belgium.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

They moved to lunch at Parliament and met with Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, and reunited with Mathilde and Philippe to connect with Philippe Close, the mayor of Brussels. The outing was followed by a walkabout to greet well-wishers in Grand-Place Square, and the day capped with the banquet at Laeken Castle.

Wednesday’s agenda includes a visit to the Climate Tech Forum, a stop at the Aerospacelab in Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve for the two Kings and time at Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Waterloo for the two Queens to meet young musicians.

Dutch Queen Maxima (L) and Queen Mathilde of Belgium attend a concert during a visit to the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel, on the second day of the official state visit of the Dutch royal couple to Belgium, in Waterloo, on June 21, 2023
Queen Maxima and Queen Mathilde.

JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE / Belga / AFP

The couples will then attend a lunch at the Castle of Seneffe before visiting to BioPark Charleroi and the Institut Saint-André school.

Tonight, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will host a concert at the Flagey culture house in Brussels to thank the Belgian royals for their hospitality.

