Queen Letizia and Princess Sofia of Spain Celebrate World Cup Win on the Field with Team: 'Champions!'

Queen Letizia of Spain witnessed history when her country clinched its first-ever Women’s World Cup championship.

Queen Letizia and her younger daughter, Princess Sofia, traveled to Sydney, Australia, for the World Cup finals on Sunday — and then took part in the celebrations on the field after Spain defeated England 1-0.

The Queen of Spain, who showed her support for the team in a red suit, was spotted jumping with her arms raised in excitement surrounded by the athletes on the field. The team chanted, "Que bote La Reina!" meaning "Bounce, Queen Letizia!"

Letizia, 50, was handed the trophy, which she hoisted in the air while taking group photos with the La Roja players.



Princess Sofia, 16, draped the Spanish flag around her shoulders as she took the field, smiling beside her mother.



Princess Sofia and Queen Letizia celebrate Spain's World Cup win on August 20, 2023. SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty

Queen Letizia and Princess Sofia then helped to hand out the medals, hugging the players proudly.

Both also received jerseys with their names on them — Queen Letizia's featured the number 12, while Princess Sofia's had the number 10.

Ahead of the game, Queen Letizia said about watching the finals, "It is a joy, and it is exciting to be here today in Sydney to support and accompany the players and the entire coaching staff in a final that is making all of Spain vibrate."

Queen Letizia of Spain celebrates World Cup win on August 20, 2023. Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty

Following the victory, the Spanish royal family's X (formerly Twitter) account shared their congratulations: "Champions!! Champions!! World Champions!! You are the best soccer players in the world. This is FOOTBALL and it is HISTORY! Thank you, @SEFutbolFem, for making all of Spain vibrate."

King Felipe and Princess Leonor did not attend the finals in Australia. Princess Leonor, 17, began her three years of military training at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza this week.

Queen Letizia of Spain celebrates World Cup win with team on August 20, 2023. Catherine Ivill/Getty

While Queen Letizia and Princess Sofia traveled to Sydney to support Spain, it was announced before the match that Prince William — who is president of the game's governing body in England, the Football Association — would not be making the trip.

On Saturday, Princess Charlotte joined her father in wishing the Lionesses luck in the championship in a video shared to social media.

“Lionesses — we want to wish you a huge good luck for tomorrow. We’re sorry we can’t be there in person.” Prince William, 41, said. "But we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved and the millions you’ve inspired here and around the world. So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves.”

Princess Charlotte, 8, then chimed in: "Good luck, Lionesses!"



Following England's loss, Prince William shared a message on social media to the team: "Although it’s the result none of us wanted, @Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud. Your spirit & drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come. Thank you for the footballing memories. Congratulations to Spain," he said, signing off with the "W" indicating the note came from him.

King Charles also shared his own "heartfelt thoughts" following the loss.

"This brings you, your manager and all your support team my heartfelt thoughts and commiserations on the result of the World Cup final. While I know how sore it must be, let none of you feel defeated, for to have reached the final at all is an immense tribute to your skill, determination and team spirit in the finest sporting tradition," a message from the King on the royal family's website read.

