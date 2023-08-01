Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain are celebrating summer with new family photos.

On Monday, the royal couple toured Jardines de Alfàbia in Palma de Mallorca with their daughters Princess Leonor, 17, and Princess Sofia, 16, and smiled for a few portraits. Queen Letizia and her teens aced summer style in breezy dresses and espadrilles — a favorite vacation combination! — while King Felipe kept cool in a white button down and chinos.

The Spanish royal family’s tight bond was on display during the excursion, as they posed closely together and checked out the gardens at the UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Jardines de Alfàbia are a popular attraction in Mallorca, where Queen Letizia and King Felipe traditionally vacation each summer.

The getaway is likely especially sentimental this year, as Princess Leonor is soon shipping off to military training. In March, the Royal Household of Spain announced in that the princess would begin three years of military training in August to prepare for her future role as head of state. Leonor, who is also known as Her Royal Highness the Princess of Asturias, is first in the line to the throne and will become supreme commander of Spain's armed forces when she succeeds her father one day.



The Spanish royal family at Jardines de la Alfabia on July 31. Patrick van Katwijk/WireImage

“After completing her secondary education, it is necessary to consider the next formative stage of the Princess, taking into account her responsibilities, first as Heiress to the Crown and, later, as future Queen of Spain,” the court said in a statement at the time. “The Princess of Asturias will start higher education next academic year 2023-2024. To this end, it is established that in this period both her military training — in the broader framework of her military career — and her university training converge to obtain a degree and, where appropriate, a postgraduate degree.”

The young royal celebrated an exciting milestone earlier this summer — graduating from UWC Atlantic College, also known as “Hippie Hogwarts,” in Wales. Princess Leonor wasn’t the only princess at the boarding school — she graduated alongside Princess Alexia of the Netherlands, the second daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, in May. Leonor and Alexia were both enrolled in the historic college’s two-year course to earn International Baccalaureates.



The Spanish royal family at Jardines de la Alfabia on July 31. Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Stepping further into the spotlight to learn the royal ropes, Princess Leonor recently joined her parents for a military-related engagement last month. On July 7, the teen tagged along as the King and Queen attended the delivery of the royal offices of employment at the General Military Academy on July 7.

Princess Leonor, King Felipe and Queen Letizia at the General Military Academy on July 7. Toni Galan/WireImage

Princess Leonor looked focused as her father gave a salute, and shared a sweet smile with her mom as they sat during the ceremony.

When the young princess accedes one day, she will be Spain’s first queen regnant since Queen Isabella II, who reigned from 1833 to 1868.