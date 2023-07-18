Queen Latifah Says She's 'Praying Hard' for Jamie Foxx: 'One of the Nicest People That You've Ever Met'

Queen Latifah is singing Jamie Foxx's praises.

Latifah, 53, recently told Entertainment Tonight she is "praying hard" for 55-year-old Foxx's recovery following the actor/musician's April medical emergency.

Latifah called Foxx, with whom she appeared in the 2010 movie Valentine's Day, "one of the nicest people that you've ever met."



"He is secretly behind so many people's success in music, in Hollywood," Latifah said. "Jamie is a unicorn, and if you aired a whole show on him you'd be surprised how many people had been put on because they came by Jamie's house and they invited him over to play piano or make some beats or make some music."

"I hear so many kind stories about people who tour with him and how he treated them so respectfully and made sure they were all taken care of," she added.

Latifah said she has marveled at Foxx's energy and passion for performing in the past.



Queen Latifah and Jamie Foxx in 2007. Evan Agostini/Getty

"I don't know how he found the energy to do that after parties, after the shows, but I sure partied with him a couple times 'cause he'd be on the mic and singing," she told ET. "I'd be like, 'You just did a whole two-hour show and you still at the club doing another [one]!' "

Latifah added, "So he's really the genuine article, and I just wish him nothing but the best."

Foxx experienced a medical complication on April 11 while filming the Netflix movie Back in Action in Atlanta. His daughter Corinne, 29, shared at the time that "due to quick action and great care," Foxx was "on his way to recovery" at that point.



A month later, Corinne gave an update, saying the Oscar winner "has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating."

The They Cloned Tyrone actor has re-emerged in public multiple times in recent weeks. Foxx was spotted at Topgolf in the Naperville suburb of Chicago on July 8; the following day, he was seen cruising on a boat down the Chicago River.

Just last week, he was spotted playing pickleball in Chicago, appearing in good spirits as he and a companion played a doubles match against two opponents.



Jamie Foxx and Queen Latifah in 1997. Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

A source told PEOPLE Monday that Foxx "has been working really hard these last couple of months to get back to normal and has greatly improved since he first got to the facility."



The source also said the actor recently held a party at the Chicago rehabilitation facility he has been going to "to celebrate being better."

"He is still doing some outpatient rehab though," they added.

