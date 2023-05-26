Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols Hold Hands on Red Carpet at AmfAR Cannes Gala

The pair made an appearance together at the 2023 amfAR Gala in Cannes, France, where Queen Latifah hosted

By Escher Walcott
Published on May 26, 2023 12:51 PM
Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc
Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols. Photo:

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols held hands while arriving at the 2023 amfAR Gala in France on Thursday, which was hosted by Latifah, 53, and raises funds for the American Foundation for AIDS Research.

The Girls Trip star was seen smiling alongside Nichols, a dancer and choreographer, on the red carpet at the event whilst wearing a sleek white tuxedo gown, with a matching white shirt and tie, and embellished drop earrings. 

Latifah later made a dramatic outfit change for her presenting duties, swapping into an elegant black strapless Carolina Herrera gown.

Nichols also looked glamorous in a strapless red gown featuring black and red feathers and a high front slit, teamed with black platform-heel sandals. 

Queen Latifah attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d'Antibes, France.
Queen Latifah arriving at the 2023 amfAR Gala.

 Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Latifah’s big night in France's Hollywood comes on the heels of her 53rd birthday, an occasion she ushered in fabulously. 

In March, the Girls Trip actress attended Usher’s My Way: The Vegas Residency show at the Park MGM's Dolby Live theater, where she received a special gift from the “Yeah” musician. 

A video shared by Usher shows him — wearing a black tank top and baggy pants — walking to Latifah’s seat, giving her a hug and handing her a large bouquet of red flowers along with a gift box. 

Latifah, dressed in a black hoodie, gold chain and sunglasses, was seen pointing to him with a gesture of gratitude.

Last year, the star spoke about her experience finding self-acceptance in her acceptance speech at the inaugural The Grio Awards in Beverly Hills.

“My parents raised me with the idea that Black is beautiful. Black is beautiful, Black is beautiful. Black is OK,” Latifah told the audience at the time.

"I didn't know I was a girl, initially, I had to be told that, that had to be explained to me….'Cause I was running around with my T-shirt off like the boys and I wanted to play sports," she continued.

“And so my whole life would feel like I've been trying to maintain my freedom to be me."

Eboni Nichols and Queen Latifah
Latifah with partner Eboni Nichols. Kevin Mazur/Getty

"Today, I wear these beautiful gowns and dresses because I want to, because that's part of me," she added. "I play in the dirt, I play basketball with the boys — 'cause that's me. I love who I love because that's me. I know me. I know what I've done and what I haven't done.

"I realize that life is fleeting, and you just gotta do the best you can. Be as honest and genuine as you can. Don't go for what people are trying to tell you about yourself. It's not true."

