Queen Latifah Credits Her Late Mom For Hip-Hop Success: 'I Would Not Be Where I Am Today'

Queen Latifah says her hip-hop success is all thanks to the support of her late mother.

The rapper and actress, 53, told POPSUGAR in an interview published Tuesday that reflecting on the upcoming 50th anniversary of the hip-hop music genre, “makes me think about my mom and how much I love my mother, and I miss [her] and I'm so thankful for her."

"I would not be where I am today,” Latifah added, referring to the impact her late mother, Rita Owens, had on her career.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Latifah’s mom, Rita Owens, died on March 21, 2018, following an ongoing heart condition. At the time, the Girls Trip actress shared an exclusive statement with PEOPLE mourning Owens.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my mother, Rita Owens passed away today,” she told PEOPLE. “Anyone that has ever met her knows what a bright light she was on this earth. She was gentle, but strong, sweet, but sassy, worldy but pragmatic, a woman of great faith and certainly the love of my life.”

“She had struggled with a heart condition for many years and her battle is now over,” Latifah said. “I am heartbroken but know she is at peace. Thank you for your kindness, support and respect for our privacy at this time. Much Love, Dana Owens (aka Queen Latif‎ah), forever Rita Owens’ daughter.”

In the POPSUGAR interview, the Grammy Award-winning rapper — who is also a celebrated actress and producer — also credited her mom for supporting her when she was up and coming in the rap game.

"None of us would be here without those who did support us and believed that [hip-hop] was not just a fad and told us to go for it. I'm just happy that I had that kind of mom who loved hip-hop."

Al Pereira/Getty Images/MIchael Ochs Archives

Latifah also shared with the outlet that her mom supported her from the beginning by hiring her DJ, Mark the 45 King, who later became her first producer. This same introduction meant the rapper would meet her Flavor Unit crew — a group of MCs — which would lead them all to score a record deal.

Latifah revealed that her mom would also accompany her to shows when she was 17, “because I was too young to be out there by myself.”

“Everybody knew who [she] was,” Latifah recalled to POPSUGAR. "They used to call her Umi. . . . She loved this thing called hip-hop."

To celebrate her long career and success, Latifah recently became a 2023 Kennedy Center Honoree.

"The Kennedy Center Honors recognizes artists who have made profound contributions to the cultural life of our nation," wrote David M. Rubenstein, chairman of the Kennedy Center, in a press statement.

In a statement of her own, Latifah shared her delight at receiving the honor.



"When we started on this journey decades ago, we were often told, 'No.' No, you won’t be able to leave New Jersey. No, if you rap you can’t sing. No, singers can't become actresses. No, actors can't also produce," she said.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Latifah continued, "To now be recognized amongst so many multi-hyphenates feels unbelievable, not for just me and my team, but for our community. The work the Kennedy Center does is immeasurable so I’m beyond grateful for this recognition,"

Latifah is set to receive the 46th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements on Dec. 3 along with the likes of Bee Gees member Barry Gibb, Dionne Warwick, Renée Fleming, and Billy Crystal.

