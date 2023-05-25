Queen Latifah Quick-Changes from Striking Tuxedo Look to Old Hollywood Gown at amfAR Gala

The actress and rapper is hosting this year’s event in Cannes

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 25, 2023 05:33 PM
Queen Latifah
Photo:

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Queen Latifah changed from one extravagant look to the next at this year’s amfAR Gala. 

As the host of the talked-about event, which raises funds for AIDS research, the Academy Award-nominated star entered the room in a show-stopping look. 

Latifah commanded the carpet in a grand take on the all-white tuxedo. The main event of her ensemble was a structured long jacket made with shoulder pads, satin lapels and a train so elegant it was carefully carried by the hands of a guard before being splayed out on the carpet. 

Though her outwear stole the show, it appears that she layered the jacket over wide-leg trousers, the pant silhouette made visible at certain angles. 

Breaking up the monochromatic color palette was a pair of glimmering drop earrings cascading with lilac raindrop gemstones. 

The Hustle star’s glam was as glowy as ever, made up of lush lashes, blushed cheeks and glossy lips. Her hair was styled into a straight middle-parted down ‘do. 

Queen Latifah

Mike Marsland/WireImage

RELATED: Queen Latifah on Embracing Her 'Honest and Genuine' Identity and Celebrating the 'Freedom to Be Me'

Once inside the star-studded ceremony at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, the rapper changed into a timeless, strapless gown featuring a fitted bodice and full pleated skirt. 

Her large pendant necklace dazzled in the spotlight as she took the stage. 

RELATED: Usher Gives Queen Latifah 'Her Flowers' to Celebrate Her 53rd Birthday at His Las Vegas Concert

Queen Latifah at the 2023 amfAR Gala in Cannes

Queen Latifah


Latifah’s big night in France's Hollywood comes on the heels of her 53rd birthday, an occasion she ushered in fabulously. 

In March, the Girls Trip actress attended Usher’s My Way: The Vegas Residency show at the Park MGM's Dolby Live theater, where she received a special gift from the “Yeah” musician. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A video shared by Usher shows him – wearing a black tank top and baggy pants – walking to Latifah’s seat, giving her a hug and handing her a large bouquet of red flowers along with a gift box. 

Latifah, dressed in a black hoodie, gold chain and sunglasses, is seen pointing to him with a gesture of gratitude.

She also hit this year's Grammys in February to perform her hit 1993 song "U.N.I.T.Y." during a star-studded tribute to Hip-Hop. She took center stage in a sparkly puffer vest, cargo pants and hoop earrings.

Related Articles
Sharon Stone Is 'Ready for Summer' in Green Leopard Bikini
Sharon Stone Is ‘Ready for Summer’ as She Rocks Green Leopard-Print Bikini in Instagram Selfie
US actress Andie Macdowell arrives for the screening of the film "L'Ete Dernier" (Last Summer) during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 25, 2023
Andie MacDowell 'Loves Being an Older Woman:' 'It Doesn't Feel Less Sexy' (Exclusive)
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas attend the launch of the new Aston Martin DB12 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Have Elegant Date Night in Cannes
Heidi Klum attends the "La Passion De Dodin Bouffant" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Heidi Klum Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction in Dramatic Gown at Cannes
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 10: Eva Longoria attends "Raising the Bar: Public-Private Partnerships, Unlocking Career Success" during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Nicola Gell/Getty Images for SXSW)
Eva Longoria Says a 'White Male Can Direct a $200 Million Film, Fail and Get Another One' — I Can't
Jude Law
Jude Law Says He Wore Perfume to Smell Like ‘Blood and Fecal Matter’ for Henry VIII Role
Star Wars Dress Worn By Carrie Fisher Expected To Fetch Up To 2 Million In Auction
'Star Wars' Dress Worn by Carrie Fisher Anticipated to Fetch $2 Million in Auction
Tom Hanks at the premiere of the film Asteroid City during the 76th Cannes Film Festival
Rita Wilson Mocks Report That Tom Hanks Got Into a ‘Terse’ Exchange in Cannes: ‘Nice Try!’
Marion Cotillard Cannes Film Festival
Marion Cotillard Recalls 'Being Manipulated' By a Male Director: 'I Felt Like an Object'
Lily-Rose Depp, Johnny Depp
Lily-Rose Depp Is 'Super Happy' for Dad Johnny Depp After Cannes Standing Ovation
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Anatomie D'une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Jennifer Lawrence Pairs Dior Ball Gown with Chunky Flip-Flops at Cannes Film Festival
Chelsea Lazkani vagina themed purse on Selling Sunset
'Selling Sunset's' Chelsea Lazkani Wears Golden 3D Vagina Purse in New Season
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson during the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Step Out at Cannes for 'Asteroid City' Premiere
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp Wears 3 Little Black Dresses in 24 Hours for ‘The Idol’ Press in Cannes
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Cozy Up on 'Asteroid City' Red Carpet at Cannes: Photos
Jennie Kim arrives for the screening of the film "The Idol"
Blackpink's Jennie Kim Wears Chanel to Fête Acting Debut at 'The Idol''s Cannes Premiere