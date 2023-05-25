Queen Latifah Quick-Changes from Striking Tuxedo Look to Old Hollywood Gown at amfAR Gala

Queen Latifah changed from one extravagant look to the next at this year’s amfAR Gala.

As the host of the talked-about event, which raises funds for AIDS research, the Academy Award-nominated star entered the room in a show-stopping look.

Latifah commanded the carpet in a grand take on the all-white tuxedo. The main event of her ensemble was a structured long jacket made with shoulder pads, satin lapels and a train so elegant it was carefully carried by the hands of a guard before being splayed out on the carpet.

Though her outwear stole the show, it appears that she layered the jacket over wide-leg trousers, the pant silhouette made visible at certain angles.

Breaking up the monochromatic color palette was a pair of glimmering drop earrings cascading with lilac raindrop gemstones.

The Hustle star’s glam was as glowy as ever, made up of lush lashes, blushed cheeks and glossy lips. Her hair was styled into a straight middle-parted down ‘do.

Once inside the star-studded ceremony at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, the rapper changed into a timeless, strapless gown featuring a fitted bodice and full pleated skirt.

Her large pendant necklace dazzled in the spotlight as she took the stage.

Latifah’s big night in France's Hollywood comes on the heels of her 53rd birthday, an occasion she ushered in fabulously.

In March, the Girls Trip actress attended Usher’s My Way: The Vegas Residency show at the Park MGM's Dolby Live theater, where she received a special gift from the “Yeah” musician.

A video shared by Usher shows him – wearing a black tank top and baggy pants – walking to Latifah’s seat, giving her a hug and handing her a large bouquet of red flowers along with a gift box.

Latifah, dressed in a black hoodie, gold chain and sunglasses, is seen pointing to him with a gesture of gratitude.



She also hit this year's Grammys in February to perform her hit 1993 song "U.N.I.T.Y." during a star-studded tribute to Hip-Hop. She took center stage in a sparkly puffer vest, cargo pants and hoop earrings.