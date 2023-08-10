Queen Elizabeth Tells Photographers to Move in Hilarious Unearthed Video: 'Do You Mind?'

The late monarch was trying to watch her husband, Prince Philip, compete in carriage driving during the unexpected moment

Updated on August 10, 2023 04:57PM EDT
Queen Elizabeth II, wearing a headscarf and a tartan skirt, at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, held at Home Park in Windsor, Berkshire, England, Great Britain, May 1988.
Queen Elizabeth at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 1988. Photo:

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty 

Queen Elizabeth was known for her ability to charm everyone from world leaders to everyday people she met on royal engagements — but one day, she had enough of the photographers.

In a video that has resurfaced on TikTok by The Royal Watcher, Queen Elizabeth watched from the sidelines as her husband, Prince Philip, competed in carriage driving at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 1988. However, the photographers trying to capture snapshots of her were blocking her view.

"Do you mind?" the Queen said, moving her arms to motion for the photographers to step aside before crossing her arms. Off on the side, her sister, Princess Margaret, gives a small smirk.

Queen Elizabeth was known as a lifelong horse lover, starting at age 4 when she was gifted a Shetland pony. In addition to attending horse shows, she was involved in the breeding of racehorses and was a staple at racing events like Royal Ascot.

Prince Philip — whose love of carriage driving was picked up by his granddaughter, Lady Louise — wasn't the only family member the Queen supported in competitions. Their daughter, Princess Anne, and Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, are both accomplished equestrians and both competed in the Olympics representing Team Great Britain.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh takes part in carriage driving at Windsor Horse Show on May 28, 1988 in Windsor, England.
Prince Philip carriage driving in May 1988 at the Windsor Horse Show.

Anwar Hussein/Getty

While Queen Elizabeth — who died in Sept. 2022 at age 96 — is remembered as the epitome of steadfast and stoic, those who knew her best have said there she also had an unexpected side behind the scenes.

The Queen "is much livelier in private than what the public sees," royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, author of Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch, previously told PEOPLE.

The author quoted a source at the Queen's Sandringham estate once saying, " 'You can hear her laugh throughout that big house.' She has a big laugh!"

Remember his grandmother following her death, Prince Harry said in a statement, "I miss her dearly, as well as her cheeky sense of humor and quick wit."

Queen Elizabeth II smiles on the balcony during Trooping The Colour on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952
Queen Elizabeth in June 2022. Chris Jackson/Getty

As the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death approaches, some details have emerged about how the royal family will mark the occasion.

Kate Middleton and Prince William will reportedly lead the public tributes, with a source telling The Daily Mirror that the couple will praise Prince William’s grandmother and also "look ahead." The source added, "The royal family has been in transition since then, and following the coronation and conclusion of the summer holidays, there will be an expectation to what is next.”

Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla will be spending the day in peaceful contemplation in Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth died at her beloved Balmoral estate. They may be at their Birkhall home or at Balmoral Castle itself.

A source told PEOPLE last week that they would be spending it “quietly and privately” — just as the late Queen used to honor her late father, King George, on her own Accession Day.

Britain's Queen Camilla, Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photograph after watching a fly-past by the British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the "Red Arrows", from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh on July 5, 2023, following a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication. Scotland on Wednesday marked the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication where the The King was presented with the Honours of Scotland
Queen Camilla, King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton in July 2023.

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty

The bells at Westminster Abbey — where the coronations of Queen Elizabeth and King Charles were held — will ring on Sept. 8 in honor of King Charles’ Accession Day, they previously announced. In another tribute, a 21-gun salute will be fired in the royal parks of London, the royal family's website stated.

