Queen Elizabeth Also Had a Coronation Celebration in Scotland: All About the Event

While Queen Elizabeth’s London coronation glamorously christened her royal reign, there was a second celebration in Scotland soon after.

On July 5, the May coronation of her eldest son and successor, King Charles, will be celebrated in Edinburgh with royal processions and a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St. Giles’ Cathedral. Seventy years ago, Scotland honored the young Queen’s crowning with the same royal ritual.

On June 24, 1953, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip made their first official visit to Scotland of her royal reign. The trip came just a few weeks after her June 2 crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey. According to Scotland magazine, she arrived in Edinburgh on the same day as the main event of the Scottish sojourn — a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St. Giles. Queen Elizabeth, 27, and Prince Philip, 32, traveled by horse-drawn carriage along the Royal Mile to the medieval cathedral and gave a wave to the well-wishers who came out to see them. Edinburgh locals decorated their homes and businesses with bunting and banners like London did for the June 2 coronation day.



Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip travel by carriage for their special visit to Scotland on June 24, 1953. United Press Photo/SuperStock/Alamy Stock Photo

The pinnacle of the ceremony inside St. Giles’ Cathedral was the ceremonial presentation of the Honours of Scotland, the country’s crown jewels, to the newly crowned Queen Elizabeth. The historic suite is comprised of the crown of King James V of Scotland, a sceptre and a sword of state, and are the oldest crown jewels in Britain, per Edinburgh Castle.

Queen Elizabeth received the presentation with Prince Philip by her side, and the Moderator of the General Assembly said, “Today, you and I are Scotland, greeting with all that we have to offer of love and duty our gracious young Queen," The Herald reported. About 1,700 people witnessed the ritual, and many more tuned in on television — much like Queen Elizabeth’s London coronation ceremony, which helped bring TV into the mainstream.



Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip attend the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St Giles' Cathedral. Historia/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth’s Scottish coronation celebration was the first fête of its kind in over 100 years. The ceremony had last been held in honor of the coronation of King George IV in 1822, the BBC said. The lack of precedent created a bit of a pickle — some Scots were offended that the Queen wore day clothes instead of ceremonial robes for the National Service of Thanksgiving, according to The Herald.

Throughout her record-breaking reign, Queen Elizabeth would spend a special Royal Week in Scotland each summer from the end of June to early July, the royal family website states. She would use the stay, also known as Holyrood Week, to meet people from all walks of life and throw a garden party at the Palace of the Holyroodhouse – a tradition that King Charles will continue next week.



On a personal level, Scotland was also home one of the Queen’s favorite getaways: Balmoral Castle, her private home in Aberdeenshire.

Princess Anne, Prince Philip, Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles at Balmoral Castle. Bettmann

"I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands," her granddaughter Princess Eugenie said of the escape in the 2016 documentary, Our Queen at Ninety.

On Sept. 8, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth died “peacefully” at Balmoral Castle at age 96.

