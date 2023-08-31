Queen Elizabeth Was Puzzled by Vodka Luge at Prince William's 21st Birthday, Says Party Planner

The late monarch came face-to-face with the elephant-shaped ice sculpture in 2003, according to event planner Johnny Roxburgh

Kirsty Hatcher
August 31, 2023
Queen Elizabeth Prince William Trooping the colour 06 14 03
Prince William and Queen Elizabeth in June 2003. Photo:

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth is said to have been left confused by a signature element of Prince William’s 21st birthday party. 

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Prince of Wales, now 41, celebrated his milestone birthday at Windsor Castle with an "out of Africa"-themed bash back in 2003.

According to royal family event planner Johnny Roxburgh, the party’s elephant-shaped vodka luge left the late monarch a bit puzzled. 

Speaking on Channel 5’s The Royal Borough: Kensington and Chelsea, airing Thursday in the U.K., the 73-year-old recalled William’s celebration and revealed how Elizabeth saw the luge while someone was pouring vodka into the elephant’s head and asked what it was.

“I remember when it was William's 21st, [it] was a jungle theme,” said Roxborough, reported the Daily Mail. “And we have an enormous vodka luge, which was made in the shape of an elephant's head. And she looked at me and said, ‘What is that?’ ”

Prince William St Andrews University 12 12 03
Prince William at St. Andrew's University in 2003.

Pool/ Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

“And I said, ‘Ma'am, it's a vodka luge.’ I could have said it was it was a tin of Brasso, because she just looked at me confused and said, ‘Hmmm.’ ”

Roxburgh previously opened up to Tatler about the fancy dress-themed bash and revealed how William was “wonderful to work with” and “charming beyond belief.” 

“We created an African jungle at Windsor Castle with full-size elephants made from palm husk, table centers that would shame a Lion King headdress, a giant ice vodka luge in the shape of an elephant’s head," he told the publication in 2018. "I realized then that our future king is a very cool young man.”

Johnny Roxburgh instagram March 2020
Royal party planner Johnny Roxburgh.

Johnny Roxburgh/Instagram

According to the Daily Mail, the Shakarimba band from Botswana were also flown in to provide entertainment for the 300 guests, which included Queen Camilla, actor Rowan Atkinson and late socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson.

Per the publication, William reportedly chose the theme for his celebrations due to his close ties with several African nations. 

He and his now-wife, Kate Middleton, went on to get engaged while vacationing in Kenya in November 2010.

The Princess of Wales, 41, also recently revealed her own party side when she stepped out at the Houghton Music Festival with friends.

Kate reportedly enjoyed a margarita at the countryside event near the family's Norfolk home, according to the London Evening Standard.

A source told the outlet that Kate “was in high spirits, ordering spicy margaritas, eating affogato and speaking affably with the other members of her party.”

“Her companions apparently carted in a huge, balthazar-sized bottle of AIX rosé and, together with Kate, left the festival restaurant staff a £700 tip,” the Evening Standard added.

