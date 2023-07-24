National Memorial for Queen Elizabeth Will Be Commissioned by New Committee: Report

Plans are in motion for a Queen Elizabeth memorial to be created in the U.K., a new report claims.

According to The Telegraph, a team is being assembled to commission the national memorial and more details will be released in September.

“The Royal household and the Government are understood to have been working ‘hand in hand’ on the project and the membership of the committee will be announced before the anniversary of her death on September 8,” the newspaper reported Friday.

The update came two weeks after the U.K. government released new guidance on the use of Queen Elizabeth’s name for memorialization.

“Permission to use the title ‘Royal,' or the names and titles of members of the Royal Family, including the name of the late Queen, and other protected Royal titles is a mark of favour granted by the Sovereign, acting on the advice of his Ministers,” the guidance began.

Royals at Trooping the Colour in 2022. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“Communities, organisations and individuals may wish to mark the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and commemorate her extraordinary reign through the use of her name and title, for example by naming a park, garden or street,” it continued. “Requests that incorporate ‘memorial’ or ‘remembrance’ in a proposed name are likely to be looked upon favourably, where possible. The full title of Queen Elizabeth II will continue to be closely protected and only be granted for applications with strong Royal connections.”

Giving another hint that a tribute is being planned, the statement said, “Careful consideration will be given in due course to the commissioning of an official national memorial to Queen Elizabeth II.”

Though Buckingham Palace has yet to make an official statement on what’s happening behind the scenes, the report is no surprise. The monarch, who made history as the longest-reigning monarch in British history with over 70 years on the throne, died in September 2022 at age 96, and an official national memorial has yet to be erected in her honor.

The King George VI Memorial and Queen Mother Memorial in London. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth’s parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, were both honored with bronze statues on the northwest side of The Mall in London after they died. The King George VI Memorial shows the late sovereign standing tall in his Royal Navy uniform on a plinth of Portland stone and was dedicated by his eldest daughter Elizabeth in 1955, three years after he died and she acceded as Queen.

The Queen Mother Memorial shows the former Queen Consort offering a soft smile in her Order of the Garter robes at age 51, the year she became a widow. The Telegraph reports that the winning design was chosen by her grandson King Charles, with whom she was famously close, and was unveiled in 2009, seven years after she died.

The memorials share the same classic aesthetic, and the Queen Mother Memorial was thoughtfully positioned close to the King George VI Memorial. The royal couple was married from 1936 to 1952.

King Charles revealed the first posthumous statue of his late mother while visiting the city of York in November and spoke about the unexpected timing of the unveiling at York Minster, Britain’s largest Gothic cathedral.

“When this statue was first planned five years ago, during a reign of unprecedented duration and achievement, it was intended as a celebration of the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee,” King Charles said, CNN reported.

“Now, as we have witnessed, with great sadness, the passing of that reign, it is unveiled in her memory, as a tribute to a life of extraordinary service and devotion,” he added.

