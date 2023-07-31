Queen Elizabeth's Special Bond with Her Famous Corgis Will Be Immortalized in New Statue

Sculptor Hywel Brân Pratley told 'The Telegraph' he hoped to capture the late Queen's essence by including the dog

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023 02:33PM EDT
Queen Elizabeth statue Hywel Pratley July 1968 garter
Hywel Brân Pratley's statue of Queen Elizabeth; a photo of Queen Elizabeth in 1968. Photo:

Geoff Pugh/Telegraph, Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth’s corgis are right by her side in one of the first memorial statues constructed in her honor.

Over the weekend, The Telegraph published photos of the new statue commissioned by the Lord-Lieutenant of Rutland to stand outside a local library. The seven-foot sculpture by Hywel Brân Pratley imagines the young Queen Elizabeth standing in ceremonial robes with the George IV Diadem on her head, the Order of the Garter sash across her gown and one of her beloved corgis at her feet.

“I wanted something that reflected Her Majesty as a Queen rather than as a person for posterity,” Dr. Sarah Furness, the Lord-Lieutenant of Rutland, told the outlet. “But we wanted to do something that reflected her warmth and humanity too.”

Furness said she was “inundated” with letters following Queen Elizabeth’s death in September from people in her county, which is about two hours north of London in the East Midlands. Many likened the loss to a “personal bereavement,” and about $160,000 was fundraised to bring Pratley’s vision to life. The newspaper said that the statue is thought to be the first dedicated memorial to the late Queen.

Queen Elizabeth statue Hywel Pratley
Hywel Brân Pratley and his new statue of Queen Elizabeth.

Geoff Pugh/Telegraph

RELATED: National Memorial for Queen Elizabeth Will Be Commissioned by New Committee: Report

The sculptor was tapped to capture the late sovereign in “the prime of her life” and reflect the bright future she had ahead then, Furness said. Queen Elizabeth died “peacefully” at age 96 on Sept. 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, hours after her doctors announced they were “concerned” for her health. She had recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee that June to mark her historic 70 years on the throne, the longest royal reign of any British monarch.

“She was so indomitable right until the end,” Pratley told The Telegraph. “I hope what I’m achieving with the design is a sense of purpose and stability.”

The artist is also adding two more corgis by the Queen’s side, and the base of the plinth the statue ultimately rests on will have a bench for people to sit.

“I very quickly thought that I would like to have a corgi nestling in her robes by her feet because what a great symbol it is, artistically, of her being mother of a nation… The dogs and us able to shelter under Her Majesty,” Pratley told The Telegraph.

Queen Elizabeth II of England at Balmoral Castle with one of her Corgis, 28th September 1952. UPI color slide.
Queen Elizabeth with a corgi at Balmoral Castle in 1952. Bettmann

Corgis became synonymous with Queen Elizabeth during her royal reign, and the monarch owned over 30 corgis and “dorgis” (Daschund-Corgi mixes) throughout her lifetime. Sarah Ferguson adopted the Queen’s final two corgis, Sandy and Muick, following her death last fall and exclusively told PEOPLE they were a treasure to care for.

"They are national icons, so every time they run chasing a squirrel, I panic," the Duchess of York previously told PEOPLE. "But they're total joys, and I always think that when they bark at nothing, and there's no squirrels in sight, I believe it's because the Queen is passing by."

RELATED: Why Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Would Sadly 'Slump on the Floor' When They Saw Her Wearing a Tiara

The Rutland memorial statue, which was inspired by photos of Queen Elizabeth in the 1950s and 1960s, will be completed in the coming days and ultimately shine in bronze. It will rise outside the Oakham Library, and King Charles has been invited to do the honors of the unveiling, The Telegraph said.

On a larger scale, plans are reportedly in motion for a national Queen Elizabeth memorial to be created in the U.K. Earlier this month, The Telegraph reported that a team is being assembled to commission the creation and more details will be released in September.

“The Royal household and the Government are understood to have been working ‘hand in hand’ on the project and the membership of the committee will be announced before the anniversary of her death on September 8,” the newspaper reported Friday.

Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice
Queen Elizabeth smiles at an engagement in July 2022. Kirsty O'Connor-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The update came two weeks after the U.K. government released new guidance on the use of Queen Elizabeth’s name for memorialization.

“Permission to use the title ‘Royal,' or the names and titles of members of the Royal Family, including the name of the late Queen, and other protected Royal titles is a mark of favour granted by the Sovereign, acting on the advice of his Ministers,” the guidance began.

Hinting that a national tribute is being planned, the statement said, “Careful consideration will be given in due course to the commissioning of an official national memorial to Queen Elizabeth II.”

Though Buckingham Palace has yet to make an official statement on what’s happening behind the scenes, the report is no surprise, as an official national memorial has yet to be erected in Queen Elizabeth’s honor.

Related Articles
Why Prince William and Prince Harry Are Both Heading to Singapore Soon
Why Prince William and Prince Harry Are Both Heading to Singapore Soon
Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks to people during a walkabout at The Big Lunch in Windsor, during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Prince William Cracks a Joke About His Hair Loss — and Repairing Earth Before Moving Planets — in New Video
Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales depart Buckingham Palace in a horse drawn carriage to attend Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London
What Will Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Royal Titles Be When Dad William Is King?
Prince William Surprises Food Truck Customers with Burgers Inspired by His Earthshot Prize in New Video
Prince William Surprises Food Truck Customers with Burgers Inspired by His Earthshot Prize in New Video
Princess Diana's Statement Dress Is Going Up for Auction âÂ and It's by the Same Designer Behind Queen Camilla's Coronation Gown
Princess Diana's Statement Dress Is Up for Auction — and It's by Designer of Queen Camilla's Coronation Gown
Princess Beatrice of York, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie of York attend the launch of The Ned
Fergie's Wise Advice for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie: 'No One Wants to See a Grumpy Princess'
Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York is a guest on The View on Wednesday, March 3, 2023
Sarah Ferguson Reveals the Surprising Etiquette Tricks Picked Up Throughout Her Royal Life
Catherine, Princess of Wales applauds the players at the trophy presentation after the Gentlemen's Singles Final match on Centre Court during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 16, 2023, in London, England
Find Out Why Kate Middleton Just Got a Shout-Out from Parliament
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are seen out for a walk around the harbor in Saint Tropez
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Spotted in Saint-Tropez as Summer Fun Continues
Prince Harry 03 30 23 court tout
Prince Harry's Illegal Information Gathering Claim Against The Sun Will Go to Trial, Phone Hacking Dismissed
King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
How Queen Camilla's Coronation Outfit Paid Tribute to Previous Queens of England (Exclusive)
Why Prince Albert of Monacoâs Daughter Jazmin Is Hitting the Picket Lines for the Actorsâ Strike
Why Prince Albert of Monaco's Daughter Jazmin Is Hitting the Picket Lines in Los Angeles for SAG Strike
Princess Charlotte of Wales watches an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III & Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023
When Will Princess Charlotte Wear Her First Tiara? (It May Be Earlier Than Mom Kate Middleton!)
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive for a visit to the Sandringham Flower Show
King Charles and Queen Camilla Arrive in Style at Sandringham Flower Show in a Horse-Drawn Carriage!
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave Tresco on 'Pegasus' during a visit to Cornwall on September 2, 2016 in Tresco, England.
From Kate Middleton to King Charles, Here's Where the Royals Love to Go on Vacation
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales , Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023
Why Prince Louis Hasn't Joined Kate Middleton and Prince William on Royal Tour...Yet