Queen Camilla Heads to Wimbledon's Royal Box with a Special Guest — Her Sister, Annabel Elliot

Queen Camilla is bringing the "royal" to Wimbledon's Royal Box!

The Queen, 75, headed to Wimbledon on Wednesday as the tennis championships moved into the crucial late stages.

Soon after she arrived, Camilla was introduced to former top British tennis player Johanna Konta and some of those staffers who have supported the ongoing work at the prestigious tournament. Included in that number was a ball boy and girl, whose work Kate Middleton recently highlighted in a fun video filmed with tennis champion Roger Federer in the run-up to the tournament.



RELATED: Kate Middleton Rocks a Sporty High Ponytail for a Fun Morning of Rugby and Childhood Chats

Queen Camilla in the Royal Box at Wimbledon. Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

Queen Camilla also used her outing to focus on some causes that she supports, meeting a detection dog handler and a search dog.

She was also introduced to Teresa Harris, founder of Learn to Love to Read. The literacy charity, which helps toddlers and children in the early years of primary school with reading and encourages parents to read at home, is supported by the championships' philanthropic arm, The Wimbledon Foundation.



Queen Camilla meets a detection dog. Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images

When Queen Camilla took her seat in the Royal Box at Centre Court, she had a familiar face beside her: sister Annabel Elliot. The siblings have attended Wimbledon together on several occasions in past years, but Annabel recently stepped into the spotlight at the May 6 coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla. She — along with Camilla's friend Fiona Mary Petty-Fitzmaurice, Marchioness of Lansdowne — acted as served as a coronation attendant for the Queen during the crowning ceremony.

Annabel is also one of six Queen's Companions for Camilla, a modern spin on the traditional ladies-in-waiting that supported Queen Elizabeth throughout her reign.

Queen Camilla and Annabel Elliot at Wimbledon 2023. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Queen Camilla's appearance at the tennis matches followed Princess Kate, who visited the prestigious tournament in the early rounds. The Princess of Wales is expected back for the finals this weekend.

Last week, Princess Kate's brother, James, and his pregnant wife, Alizee, were in the seats above Centre Court, while on Tuesday royal relative Lady Sarah Chatto (the daughter of the late Princess Margaret) and her husband Daniel were among the tennis fans.

And Camilla wasn't the only member of the royal family to take in the sporting action on Wednesday — Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara, along with her husband Mike Tindall, stepped out for a day date at Wimbledon.

Zara's brother, Peter Phillips, also attended with his girlfriend, Lindsay Wallace.

King Charles did not join his wife and is not one of Wimbledon's royal regulars. The monarch has only attended the event twice, in 1970 and 2012.

Queen Camilla meets ball boys and girls. Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images

Both Princess Kate and Prince William have been courtside regulars at Wimbledon since 2011 when they attended the tournament together for the first time. Last year, they brought along their smartly-dressed son Prince George for his Wimbledon debut to watch the men’s final.



Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Queen Camilla in the Royal Box. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

In 2016, Kate took over the patronage of the prestigious tennis club from the late Queen Elizabeth, an honor that includes not only handing out trophies but wearing an exclusive green and purple bow tie pin to signify her status.

