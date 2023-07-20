Queen Camilla's Son 'Worried' She Would Face Hate After Queen Elizabeth's Death

The Queen, who has just turned 76, was "really nervous" at the coronation but is the "human face" of the family, her daughter-in-law says

King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony ahead of the flypast during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023
King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Photo:

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Queen Camilla looked tense as Queen Mary's crown was carefully placed on her head at the coronation. And she had every good reason to be so, according to a close relative.

Sara Parker Bowles says that her former mother-in-law Queen Camilla found it hard to take the formal ceremony in stride in a new interview with The Times.

"Camilla was really, really nervous. She wanted the people that she loved around her," says Sara, who was married to Camilla's son, food writer Tom Parker Bowles, for around 15 years. "[The King] wasn’t nervous at all. But Camilla didn’t ask for any of this.”

Sara added, "She's the human face of the royal family because she's not part of it. You need those outsiders really."

RELATED: Queen Camilla Heads to Wimbledon's Royal Box with a Special Guest — Her Sister, Annabel Elliot

Queen Camilla greets the crowd after a visit to open the new Coronation Garden on day one of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland
Queen Camilla in Northern Ireland in May.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

For the woman who was so famously the "third person" in the marriage of the then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana, as the late Princess of Wales put it in 1995, the journey to her 2005 marriage to Charles and to the throne had been bumpy.

In fact, Camilla was once among the most vilified in Britain around the time when Sara met and married Tom Parker Bowles.

"It was still the hate years," Sara told The Times. "[Camilla] wasn’t accepted at all. She didn’t talk about it. She was just very brave and uncomplaining."

And her former daughter-in-law reveals Tom was concerned for his mom that the vitriol she bore at the time of Princess Diana's split from Charles might rear its head again when Queen Elizabeth died in September. 

"Tom was worried it would happen all over again when the Queen died, but it has been the opposite," Sara said.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Queen Camilla is crowned with Queen Mary's Crown during her coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images); LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Queen Camilla after being crowned during her coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla at her coronation and detail of her gown. Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty; Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty

Sara spoke to The Times as she launched her wardrobe-streamlining business, Wardrobe Revivals. She uses her experience of 20 years as a fashion editor to carry out online consultations about how to get the best from what’s in her client’s closet.

Sara is mother to two of the Queen’s grandchildren: Freddy, 14, and Lola, 11. She says Freddy — who was a Page of Honour at the coronation and, like all of her grandchildren — had his named embroidered on her coronation dress — “wanted to go in the gold carriage, but he didn’t get to. Then his face on the balcony — I could see he was just like, 'Woah!' "

Then Freddy, who calls Camilla "Gaga," showed a little mischievous touch. “My favorite part of the whole day was that he did a little wave that he wasn’t supposed to," Sara says.

“I was quite obsessively watching him. But I knew by then he was going to be okay, that I could sort of let go.”

For the family, there are subtle changes in atmosphere now that Queen Camilla (who celebrated her 76th birthday on Monday) and King Charles' royal statuses have changed. Vacations at the couple's Scottish home had been relaxed, she said. "Birkhall was never glamorous. But it all feels different now. It’s who we are, but it does feel different."

