Queen Camilla Wore a Feathered Cap to King Charles' Coronation Celebration in Scotland

The Queen opted for ceremonial garb rather than her heavily embellished coronation gown for the uniquely Scottish festivities

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 5, 2023 10:39AM EDT
King Charles III (L) and Britain's Queen Camilla arrive to a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication inside St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh
King Charles and Queen Camilla attend Scotland's coronation celebrations on July 5. Photo:

JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Camilla honored Scotland at the country's celebration of the coronation.

On Wednesday, the Queen stepped out in Edinburgh with King Charles for special festivities organized by the Scottish government in honor of their May 6 crowning in London.

Queen Camilla, 75, donned the Order of the Thistle robes — including the star and collar, which previously belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth. But perhaps the most head-turning piece of her outfit was her velvet hat featuring a towering white feather.

It is the first time the Queen has been seen in her Thistle robes since her appointment to the Order on June 16. The Order of the Thistle is the greatest order of chivalry in Scotland.

Underneath her robes, Camilla wore a long white dress by Bruce Oldfield, the same designer who created her gown for the Coronation in London on May 6.

Charles, 74, also wore the Order of the Thistle robes in deep navy, as did Prince William, since they are all members of the Order. However, the men did not wear their feathered hats for the ceremony.

Queen Camilla and Catherine, Duchess of Rothesay arrive ahead of a national service of thanksgiving and dedication to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at St Giles' Cathedral
Queen Camilla attending coronation celebrations in Scotland on July 5.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

RELATED: King Charles Is Having a Second Coronation Celebration! All About What's Happening in Scotland

Kate Middleton and Prince William also traveled north for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St. Giles’ Cathedral, and the Princess of Wales (who is called the Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland!) wore a recycled royal blue coat by Catherine Walker featuring a velvet collar.

She paired the coat with a blue Philip Treacy hat and also wore a pearl choker necklace from the late Queen Elizabeth's collection.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland arrive at St Giles' Cathedral to attend a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication, in Edinburgh
Kate Middleton and Prince William attend coronation celebration in Scotland on July 5.

DANNY LAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Camilla’s latest look was a little bit different from what she wore to the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

On May 6, Queen Camilla wore a white long-sleeve gown by Bruce Oldfield with delicate ivory, silver and gold floral embellishments. Stitched with symbolism like the Norman Hartnell ensemble Queen Elizabeth wore for her coronation in 1953, Camilla’s crowning gown was also embroidered with her two rescue dogs Beth and Bluebell, her children’s names and her royal cypher.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony ahead of the flypast during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023
King Charles and Queen Camilla at the May 6 coronation.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

RELATED: King Charles Appoints Queen Camilla to Scotland's Highest Honor Before Second Coronation Celebration

Seventy years ago, Queen Elizabeth also went with something less formal for the Scottish coronation celebration. On June 24, 1953, the young Queen made her first official visit to Scotland as sovereign for a similar ritual, arriving to “huge fanfare” with Prince Philip, Scotland magazine reported. She wore a skirt suit with a feathered fascinator and pinned on what looks like the Sapphire Chrysanthemum Brooch.

According to The Court Jeweller, the brooch became associated with her marriage to the Duke of Edinburgh after she wore it for a photo shoot during their honeymoon in November 1947. Decades later, she poignantly pinned it on for her 2021 Christmas address, the first Christmas after his death that April.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla attend a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication inside St Giles' Cathedral
Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla attending Scotland's coronation celebrations on July 5.

AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Philip was by his wife’s side for her Scottish coronation celebration in 1953 and sported a field marshal's uniform. Just like for the celebration today, the Honours of Scotland — the country's crown jewels— were ceremoniously processed from the Palace of the Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral, the royal family website states. Inside the cathedral, Queen Elizabeth was presented with the King James V of Scotland’s crown, sceptre and sword, a ritual repeated for King Charles today.

When the government of Scotland announced the Edinburgh festivities in June, the statement hinted that the presentation of the Honours of Scotland inside St. Giles would only involve Charles.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave Palace of Holyroodhouse during a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at St Giles' Cathedral
Queen Camilla and King Charles attend the coronation celebrations in Scotland on July 5.

Robert Perry - Pool/Getty Images

“Scotland will mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla during Royal Week in Edinburgh on Wednesday 5 July,” the statement said. “The King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland at a National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Giles’ Cathedral following processions on the Royal Mile. Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay will also attend events.”

Meanwhile, the May coronation at Westminster Abbey shined a bright spotlight on Queen Camilla, from her family’s involvement in the church service to her meaningful moment of crowning.

