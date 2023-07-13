Queen Camilla Reveals She Was a Tennis Ball Girl '100 Years Ago' During Wimbledon Outing

Queen Camilla sat in the Royal Box at Centre Court — but the tennis players did not bow or curtsy to the monarch's wife

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 12:49PM EDT
Queen Camilla arrives for her visit on day ten of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships
Queen Camilla meets ball girls and boys at Wimbledon on July 12. Photo:

Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images

Queen Camilla's sharing her own connection to tennis!

The 74-year-old royal attended Wimbledon on Wednesday, taking in some of the matches at Centre Court and also meeting some of the staff members that ensure the tennis tournament runs smoothly, including some of the ball boys and girls.

During the chat, Queen Camilla asked the young woman if she was enjoying her first year as a ball girl.

"You have to be very agile," the royal said in a video shared by Sky News before revealing her own time in the role at the Queen's Club Championships. "I remember doing it 100 years ago at Queen's. It's quite difficult to get it right."

RELATED: Queen Camilla Heads to Wimbledon's Royal Box with a Special Guest — Her Sister, Annabel Elliot

Kate Middleton recently saw firsthand the intense training that the Wimbledon ball boys and girls undertake. The Princess of Wales, 41, teamed up with tennis star Roger Federer ahead of the tournament, playing a few sets before doing drills.

“To see the training and the dedication and the amount of time that is put into the training and making sure this goes well on the day for the champions who are playing at Wimbledon … Yeah, it’s incredible to see it behind the scenes,” Princess Kate said in a video shared on social media.

Nowadays, Queen Camilla stays fit with ballet classes and walks with King Charles (she's previously said her husband is "like a mountain goat, he leaves everybody miles behind"). She even has sported a step tracker on her wrist during royal engagements.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Was Greeted by a Young Fan at Wimbledon in the Sweetest Way: 'Hi, Princess!'

When Queen Camilla took her seat in the Royal Box at Centre Court, she had a familiar face beside her: sister Annabel Elliot. The sisters have attended Wimbledon together in past years, but Annabel recently stepped into the spotlight at the coronation in May. She — along with Camilla's friend Fiona Mary Petty-Fitzmaurice, the Marchioness of Lansdowne — acted as served as a coronation attendant for the Queen during the crowning ceremony.

Annabel is also one of six Queen's Companions for Camilla, a modern spin on the traditional ladies-in-waiting that supported Queen Elizabeth throughout her reign. 

: Camilla, Queen Consort looks on with guest, Annabel Elliot in the Royal Box prior to the Women's Singles Quarter Final match between Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan
Queen Camilla and Annabel Elliot at Wimbledon on July 12.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Some noticed that despite her royal status, the tennis players did not bow or curtsy to Queen Camilla as they took the court.

Athletes competing on Centre Court used to bow or curtsy after taking the grass court if members of the royal family were seated in the Royal Box. In 2003, in accordance with the wishes of the Duke of Kent, the Club's then-President, it was agreed to discontinue the tradition of players bowing or curtsying to members of the royal family. The rule was updated to apply only if Queen Elizabeth and then-Prince Charles — the sovereign and her heir — attended.

Players have opted to bow or curtsy to the royal awarding them their trophy in recent years — however, this is a personal choice at their own discretion.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Since King Charles and Prince William have yet to attend Wimbledon since the start of the new reign, it remains to be seen if players will make the gesture to them. It's likely that Prince William will join Princess Kate at the finals this weekend, as he's done in past years.

Related Articles
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew image split with Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth
Sarah Ferguson Says Prince Andrew Feels 'Lonely' Without Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
Chanan Safir Colman and Jessie J pose in the Evian VIP Suite At Wimbledon 2023 on July 12, 2023 in London, England.
Jessie J and Boyfriend Chanan Colman Enjoy Wimbledon Day Date 2 Months After Becoming Parents
Coronation display at Buckingham Palace
See King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Outfits Up Close in New Buckingham Palace Display
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London, England.
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Have Both Broken This Rule in the Royal Box at Wimbledon
Minke and Cara Delevingne kiss as they attend day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Cara Delevingne and Girlfriend Minke Pack On the PDA During Daytime Date at Wimbledon
Queen Camilla in the royal box on day ten of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon
Why Tennis Players Didn't Bow or Curtsy to Queen Camilla at Wimbledon
Chanan Safir Colman and Jessie J pose in the evian VIP Suite At Wimbledon
All the Celebrity Couples at Wimbledon 2023
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine celebrates defeating defeating Iga Swiatek of Poland in the quarter-final during Day Nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2023
Ukrainian Tennis Star Elina Svitolina Says Russian Invasion, Becoming a Mom 'Made Me a Different Person'
Catherine, Princess of Wales alongside Deborah Jevans and Laura Robson watching Katie Boulter in action against Daria Saville on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 4, 2023 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Was Greeted by a Young Fan at Wimbledon in the Sweetest Way: 'Hi, Princess!'
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2023 in London, England.
Zara and Mike Tindall Have a Date Day at Wimbledon — Just Like Her Brother, Peter Phillips
Queen Camilla arrives for her visit on day ten of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships
Queen Camilla Heads to Wimbledon's Royal Box with a Special Guest — Her Sister, Annabel Elliot
Prince William, Prince of Wales; Prince Harry
Prince Harry Holds ‘Special’ Meeting with Young People Inspired by Princess Diana
Sarah Ferguson, corgis
Sarah Ferguson Takes Queen Elizabeth's Corgis for a Walk Following Cancer Surgery
Sir Stephen Hough, pianist, from London, is made a Knight Bachelor by King Charles III at Windsor Castle
Pianist Stephen Hough Cracks a Joke After Knighting by King Charles: 'Still Have My Head'
Prince William, Prince of Wales (R), Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, tries her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Prince William 'Loves' Kate Middleton's 'Stabilizing Normality' for Their Kids: 'That's How She Grew Up'
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince George of Cambridge stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace at the end of the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
How Prince George's Upbringing Differs from Queen Elizabeth and King Charles' Childhoods (Exclusive)