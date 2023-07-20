Queen Camilla's Sweet Grandmother Nickname Revealed — and It Might Surprise You!

Camilla's five grandkids have a casual moniker for the Queen

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on July 20, 2023
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visits Maggie's Oxford to see how the Centre supports people with cancer on May 16, 2017 in Oxford, England
Queen Camilla smiles during a visit to Maggie's Oxford in 2017. Photo:

Chris Jackson/Getty

Queen Camilla’s five grandchildren call her something sweet!

Camilla, 76, may officially be the Queen of the United Kingdom, but her grandkids affectionately refer to her by something more intimate: Gaga! Queen Camilla’s family nickname was revealed by The Times in a new interview with Sara Parker Bowles, who was previously married to Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles.

In the wide-ranging piece published Saturday, Sara spoke about what it was like to get her kids ready for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s May 6 coronation day. The fashion editor and Wardrobe Revivals entrepreneur shares daughter Lola, 16, and son Freddy, 13, with her ex-husband. The former couple wed in 2005 and divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.  

While Freddy’s outfit was predetermined as a Page of Honor (a royal role he stepped into alongside his first cousins Gus and Louis Lopes, the twin sons of Camilla’s daughter Laura Lopes, and opposite Prince George), Sara said that Lola’s look took a little more planning.

Laura and Harry Lopes (CR) and Tom Parker Bowles (C BACK) attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023
Laura Lopes, Harry Lopes, Tom Parker Bowles, Eliza Lopes and Lola Bowles on coronation day.

RELATED: Queen Camilla's Son 'Worried' She Would Face Hate After Queen Elizabeth's Death

“Everyone thinks it’s chance that they all come out in the right colors, but it’s very carefully dictated behind the scenes,” she said of attending the crowning ceremony. “We chose her a lovely Roland Mouret dress in the end.”

Sara also attended the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey and kept a close watch when Freddy appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the newly crowned King and Queen alongside other members of the royal family.

Queen Camilla talks to her grandson Freddy Parker Bowles on the Buckingham Palace balcony , in London, following her coronation, on May 6, 2023
Queen Camilla talks to her grandson Freddy Parker Bowles on the Buckingham Palace balcony on coronation day.

LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty

“He wanted to go in the gold carriage, but he didn’t get to. Then his face on the balcony — I could see he was just like, 'Woah!' " she told The Times of her son’s iconic reaction to what he saw from the terrace. “My favorite part of the whole day was that he did a little wave that he wasn’t supposed to.”

"I was quite obsessively watching him,” she added. “But I knew by then he was going to be okay, that I could sort of let go.”

RELATED: Queen Camilla Turns 76! Kate Middleton and Prince William Lead Celebration with Sweet Tributes

Tom Parker-Bowles attends the party celebrating the launch of Tom Parker-Bowles new book " E Is For Eating" at Kensington Place on November 3, 2004 in London
Tom Parker Bowles and Sara Parker Bowles at the launch of his book "E Is For Eating" in 2004.

Gareth Cattermole/ Getty

Queen Camilla welcomed her two children during her marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles. Sara said that Tom, 48, was nervous his mother would be faced with hate when Queen Elizabeth died in September 2022 like she was amid Charles’ split and divorce from Princess Diana in the 1990s, but the public welcomed her instead.

"Tom was worried it would happen all over again when the Queen died, but it has been the opposite,” she explained.

Sharing more about her take on coronation day, the Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar alum said her former mother-in-law was “really nervous” about the historic crowning.

"Camilla was really, really nervous. She wanted the people that she loved around her,” Sara said of the pressure — and what it meant to have her family there. “[The King] wasn’t nervous at all. But Camilla didn’t ask for any of this.”  

Queen Camilla is crowned by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby during her coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023 in London
Queen Camilla is crowned by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby on May 6.

Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images

“She’s the human face of the royal family because she’s not part of it. You need those outsiders really,” she added of Camilla’s vital role in the royal fold.

The Queen turned 76 on Monday, marking her first birthday since the start of King Charles' reign and the May crowning. The Queen spent her birthday privately and stepped out with Charles for a few engagements this week, from a Shakespeare reception at Windsor Castle on Tuesday to a visit to Brecon, Wales on Thursday.

The couple is expected to soon head to Scotland for their annual summer treat at Balmoral Castle, the royal family’s beloved treat in the Scottish highlands.

