Queen Camilla Has Fashion First at Trooping the Colour in Military Uniform-Inspired Outfit

The Queen is celebrating her first birthday parade as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 17, 2023 06:32AM EDT
Queen Camilla is seen during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign's official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne.
Queen Camilla. Photo:

Chris Jackson/Getty

Queen Camilla is riding in style at the first Trooping the Colour of King Charles' reign.

On Saturday, the Queen traveled by carriage from Buckingham Palace down The Mall to Horse Guard’s Parade at St. James’ Park, riding in the Ascot Landau with Kate Middleton, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. She wore a red silk coat dress inspired by the military uniform tunics of Grenadier Guards, the Household Division regiment she recently became ceremonial Colonel of. The look reflects her rank with epaulettes, “The Grenade Fired Proper” embroidered in gold bullion on the collar and gold bullion back slashes. Queen Camilla topped the look with a black Philip Treacy hat nodding to the Grenadier Guards’ classic bearskin hats with feather plume. The fashion statement marked Camilla's first deliberate tribute of its kind at Trooping the Colour.

While the Queen, 75, took horse-drawn transport, her husband saddled up! King Charles, 74, rode on horseback in the birthday parade — a first for a British sovereign in 37 years, as Queen Elizabeth opted to stop riding in the event after 1986.

Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales are seen during Trooping the Colour
Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton.

Chris Jackson/Getty 


RELATED: What Is Trooping the Colour? All About King Charles' Public Birthday Celebration

An epic display of military precision, equestrian pageantry and fanfare, Trooping the Colour has been held in honor of the monarch’s official birthday for over 260 years, and over 1,500 soldiers, 300 horses and 400 musicians have come together today. The first Trooping for King Charles is especially meaningful for Queen Camilla as her first parade as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, one of the seven regiments of the Household Division of the British Army on display.

Royal roles were reshuffled following Queen Elizabeth’s death in September, and King Charles took over as Colonel-in-Chief of all seven regiments. In the shift, Prince William became Colonel of the Welsh Guards, Kate Middleton was named Colonel of the Irish Guards and Queen Camilla received her colonelcy of the Grenadier Guards. Queen Elizabeth stripped Prince Andrew of the ceremonial role in January 2022 along with his other military titles and patronages in the wake of the scandal surrounding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

King Charles III during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.
King Charles.

Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty

When he reached Horse Guards Parade, King Charles was greeted by a royal salute and inspected military members. The King, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family watched the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards present their flag, or "colour."

The five regiments of the Foot Guards — Grenadiers, Coldstreams, Scots, Irish and Welsh — rotate annually to take turns, as only one corps can march before the sovereign at a time. The Welsh Guards have the honor this year — a serendipitous coincidence for King Charles’ first birthday parade. The former Prince of Wales became Colonel of the regiment in 1975 and honored the cadre by wearing their ceremonial uniform at Trooping the Colour every year since, the British Army states.

Members of the Household division on The Mall before the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.
Trooping the Colour.

Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty

RELATED: Trooping the Colour: Hats Off to the Royals' Best Looks Through the Years

King Charles, Queen Camilla and the rest of the royal family will then travel back to Buckingham Palace the way they came, either on horseback or by horse-drawn carriage. The royals will step out on the balcony to see a March Past and the flypast by military planes overhead.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The milestone Trooping the Colour comes just six weeks after King Charles and Queen Camilla were formally crowned at Westminster Abbey at their May 6 coronation. Following the ceremony, they made their first appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony since the start of the new reign, making for an iconic photo op.

Related Articles
King Charles III during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.
King Charles Marks His First Public Birthday Celebration as Monarch with Trooping the Colour
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales rides horseback during the Trooping the Colour parade at Buckingham Palace on June 02, 2022 in London, England.
King Charles Is Bringing Back a Trooping the Colour Tradition Not Seen Since 1986
Prince William, Prince of Wales (in his role as Colonel of the Welsh Guards) leaves Buckingham Palace, on horseback, to carry out The Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade on June 10, 2023 in London, England.
Why Prince William's Back-to-Back Trooping the Colour Rehearsal Was So Rare
Prince Charles
Prince Edward Will Have a Personal First at Brother King Charles' Trooping the Colour
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022 in London
What Is Trooping the Colour? All About King Charles' Public Birthday Celebration
The massed bands of the Guards division parade down the mall as they return from the trooping of the colour ceremony on the first day of celebrations for the Queen's Platinum jubilee on June 2, 2022 in London
How to Watch Trooping the Colour 2023, King Charles' First Birthday Parade as Monarch
Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales are seen during Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton Rides in Carriage for Trooping the Colour Debut as Princess of Wales
Prince William, Prince of Wales Carries Out The Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade on June 10, 2023 in London, England.
Prince William Leads Rehearsals for Dad King Charles' First Birthday Parade as Monarch
Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales leave Buckingham Palace on horse carriage during the King's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Ride in Horse-Drawn Carriage at Trooping the Colour
King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
Why Does King Charles Have 2 Birthdays? All About the Long-Standing Tradition of Trooping the Colour
Prince William Uniform Change
Prince William Debuts Change to His Uniform After Taking Over New Royal Role — Do You See It?
prince william Soldier Fainted
Soldier Faints During King Charles' Birthday Parade Rehearsal — and Keeps Playing the Trombone
King Charles III, accompanied by Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, presents the new Sovereign's Standard to The Blues and Royals during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2023 in London, England. The regiment will provide the Sovereign's Escort at Trooping The Colour on Saturday
King Charles and Princess Anne Team Up for a Palace Ceremony Ahead of Trooping the Colour
Prince Harry Meghan markle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Not Invited to King Charles' Trooping the Colour
King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony ahead of the flypast during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023
King Charles Appoints Queen Camilla to Scotland's Highest Honor Before Second Coronation Celebration
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, waves as they leave Dunfermline Abbey, after a visit to mark its 950th anniversary, and after attending a meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline where the King formally marked the conferral of city status on the former town on October 3, 2022 in Dunfermline, Scotland.
King Charles Is Having a Second Coronation Celebration! All About What's Happening in Scotland