How Queen Camilla's Coronation Outfit Paid Tribute to Previous Queens of England (Exclusive)

Did you know the ermine fur used along the edges of the robe and cape is literally from a past coronation?

By Monique Jessen
Published on July 27, 2023 09:22AM EDT
King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation outfits. Photo:

P van Katwijk/Getty Images; Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

While it looked fresh and modern, Queen Camilla didn't miss a trick when it came to historical references in her coronation outfit.

The majestic gown worn by Queen Camilla as she walked down the aisle at Westminster Abbey on May 6 alongside King Charles was entirely bespoke, designed and made by British couturier Bruce Oldfield.

On display to the public for the first time since the historic coronation service, the ivory silk gown and her Robe of Estate, made by Ede and Ravenscroft and embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework, are now the centerpiece of a coronation-themed exhibition at Buckingham Palace, open to the public over the summer months. 

RELATED: The Best Moments You May Have Missed from King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation

Queen Camilla waves from The Buckingham Palace balcony during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Queen Camilla at the May 6 coronation. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

While the dress included modern touches — such as her two rescue dogs embroidered in gold thread along the bottom of the skirt along with her children's and grandchildren’s names — it seems Oldfield looked to coronation dresses of the past when it came to the design process.

“Throughout the 20th century, with the exception of Queen Elizabeth II, other Queen and Queen Consorts have included their cyphers on their coronation dresses, which you can see here — that’s quite a nice nod to an older tradition,” curator of the exhibition Sally Goodsir from the Royal Collection Trust tells PEOPLE.

The structure of the gown, with its coat dress silhouette, is also reminiscent of a look worn by a former queen of England nearly 200 years ago.

"The shape has quite a history when it comes to coronation dresses, in that Queen Victoria wore a similar shape dress but in a different color,” explains Goodsir, noting that Camilla’s gown and dress are the personal property of the Queen (unlike the King’s robe, which is owned by the Royal Collection due to his historical relevance).

ueen Camilla is crowned with Queen Mary's Crown during her coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023
Queen Camilla is crowned during the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023.

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

 Oldfield also nodded to the past by embroidering the floral emblems of the United Kingdom onto the front hem of the dress and along the cuff of each sleeve. Featuring a rose, a thistle, a daffodil and a shamrock to represent England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland, it was a tradition upheld by the late Queen Elizabeth at her 1953 coronation and also by the Queen Mother at the coronation of King George VI in 1937.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Queen Camilla's Coronation Necklace

The Robe of Estate, worn by Queen Camilla for her departure from Westminster Abbey, also included a mix of new and old touches. Embroidered with 24 plants, including daisy chains, dandelions and cornflowers, it’s the first coronation robe in royal history to feature insects.

Reflecting Queen Camilla’s love of nature, the historical garment features bees, butterflies, a beetle and a caterpillar.

“I think it’s really nice that the visitors will be able to see a lot of detail in the embroidery, up close,” says Goodsir.

 In another historical nod, the ermine fur used along the edges of the robe and the fur cape is literally from a coronation of the past.

"We think it’s from Queen Alexandra’s Robe of State from 1902 or from 1911, which would have been from Queen Mary’s robe,” reveals the curator. "It’s very common to re-use ermine linings down the line."

The outfit, which is displayed alongside the King's ceremonial ensemble, will be exhibited at Buckingham Palace until September 24.

