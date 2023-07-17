Queen Camilla Turns 76! Kate Middleton and Prince William Lead Celebration with Sweet Tributes

The Queen is being celebrated across the royal family and among the organizations close to her on her first birthday since the coronation

By
Simon Perry
Simon Perry
Simon Perry
Simon Perry is a writer and correspondent at PEOPLE. He has more than 25 years’ experience at PEOPLE covering the royals, human interest and celebrity.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 17, 2023 09:17AM EDT
Queen Camilla in the royal box on day ten of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon
Queen Camilla at Wimbledon last week. Photo:

Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

Queen Camilla is being celebrated by the royal family on a special day. 

The Queen turned 76 on Monday, marking her first birthday since the start of King Charles' reign and the couple's coronation on May 6. The family and organizations close to Camilla shared their tributes on social media, with Kate Middleton and Prince William leading the way.

The couple sent their wishes on their joint Twitter page. "A very happy birthday to Her Majesty the Queen," they wrote complete with a pink birthday cake. They also said a simple “Happy Birthday To Her Majesty the Queen" on their Instagram Stories.

The picture they chose was from Queen Camilla’s outing to the Wimbledon tennis championships last week, underlining the link that Princess Kate, 41, has with the tournament as patron of the hosts, the All England Tennis and Croquet Club. (Over the weekend, Kate handed out the trophies to the winners — and brought William, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8, along to enjoy the occasion!)

RELATED: Queen Camilla Heads to Wimbledon's Royal Box with a Special Guest — Her Sister, Annabel Elliot

The official royal family account also shared a smiling portrait of Queen Camilla.

"Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy Birthday today!" courtiers wrote.

One of those sending their best to Queen Camilla were those at the historic Westminster Abbey, where she and King Charles were crowned in early May.

Complete with a picture of her wearing Queen Mary's crown at the historic service, the Abbey said, "Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy Birthday today!" (And the tweet was shared by the royal family as well.)

Westminster Abbey's celebrations of the Queen continued with the ringing of the bells, as seen in a video shared on the social media accounts.

This is the first time the Abbey's bells have rang out for Camilla's birthday since 2019. Although Westminster Abbey was known for ringing its bells to celebrate the birthdays of numerous senior members of the royal family, the tradition changed amid financial issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before 2020, the bells marked the birthdays of 12 royals. Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and their four children — then now-King CharlesPrincess AnnePrince Andrew and Prince Edward— all received the honor, as did Camilla. Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids — Prince GeorgePrincess Charlotte and Prince Louis — completed the list. 

However, when Westminster Abbey announced their bell-ringing schedule for 2022, it was revealed that the bells would only mark the birthdays of Queen Elizabeth and Charles.

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth, the list changed again — earlier this year, it the bells rang for the birthdays of both William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales. The bells will also chime for King Charles on his birthday on November 14 as well as for his Accession Day on September 8, which will mark the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death.

Around midday, a 41-gun salute by the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery Battery took place in Green Park and echoed across central London.

Saying they "really appreciate" her support were one of her hundreds of patronages and charities that she helps: the Royal Voluntary Service. They played up the fun that Queen Camilla tries to bring to her official outings, as she served up some creamy deserts.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Queen Camilla will spend the birthday privately. She and King Charles have some official duties in the coming week but then will likely start her summer vacation, which will take them to the Balmoral estate in Scotland.

With her grandchildren — who call her "Gaga," The Times reported on Saturday — on summer break from school, she will also find time to have some precious time with them.

Queen Camilla receives a coronation bouquet from the Worshipful Company of Gardeners at the Palace of Holyroodhouse during the British Royal Family's Royal Week in Scotland
Queen Camilla in Scotland earlier this month.

Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Related Articles
Prince Louis
Prince Louis Recreates His Most Memorable Pose During Family Outing — See the Pics!
Wales family field trip
Prince George and Prince Louis Zip into Raincoats in New Photo from ‘Family Day Out’ at Air Show
The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) at RAF Fairford
Kate Middleton and Prince William Take Surprise Trip to Air Show with George, Charlotte and Louis
King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
King Charles and Queen Camilla Take Coronation Tour at Buckingham Palace
Kate Middleton Leads the Way at Wimbledon! All the Royal Appearances at 2023 Tennis Tournament
Kate Middleton Leads the Way at Wimbledon! All the Royal Appearances at the 2023 Tennis Tournament
Queen Rania Posts Photo with Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa at US Conference
Queen Rania of Jordan and Family Attend Sun Valley Conference in Idaho — Sporting Name Tags!
Formula 1 Driver Shares a Rare Look at the Exclusive Tickets to the Royal Box at Wimbledon
Formula 1 Driver George Russell Shares Rare Look at Exclusive Royal Box Tickets for Wimbledon
Queen Camilla arrives for her visit on day ten of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships
Queen Camilla Reveals She Was a Tennis Ball Girl '100 Years Ago' During Wimbledon Outing
Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with members during his visit to Mosaic Clubhouse
Prince William Shares Support for Soccer Star Who Revealed Abuse Story: 'Brave and Inspirational'
Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince William of Wales on the balcony during Trooping the Colour
Queen Elizabeth and King Charles Gave Prince William and Kate Permission to Focus on Family Over Royal Duty
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew image split with Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth
Sarah Ferguson Says Prince Andrew Feels 'Lonely' Without Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
Princess Charlotte of Wales Wimbledon
Princess Charlotte Sports Stylish Sunglasses at Her Wimbledon Debut in the Royal Box — See the Photos!
Prince George of Wales attends Wimbledon
Prince George Gets an Early Birthday Present — a Trip to the Royal Box at Wimbledon!
Royal Family at Wimbledon
Kate Middleton Joined by Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte on Last Day of Wimbledon
Coronation display at Buckingham Palace
See King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Outfits Up Close in New Buckingham Palace Display
Kate Middleton Returns to Wimbledon for Women's Singles Final
Kate Middleton Returns to Wimbledon for Women's Singles Final — and Wears a Tennis Ball Green Dress!