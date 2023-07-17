Queen Camilla Turns 76! Kate Middleton and Prince William Lead Celebration with Sweet Tributes

Queen Camilla is being celebrated by the royal family on a special day.

The Queen turned 76 on Monday, marking her first birthday since the start of King Charles' reign and the couple's coronation on May 6. The family and organizations close to Camilla shared their tributes on social media, with Kate Middleton and Prince William leading the way.

The couple sent their wishes on their joint Twitter page. "A very happy birthday to Her Majesty the Queen," they wrote complete with a pink birthday cake. They also said a simple “Happy Birthday To Her Majesty the Queen" on their Instagram Stories.

The picture they chose was from Queen Camilla’s outing to the Wimbledon tennis championships last week, underlining the link that Princess Kate, 41, has with the tournament as patron of the hosts, the All England Tennis and Croquet Club. (Over the weekend, Kate handed out the trophies to the winners — and brought William, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8, along to enjoy the occasion!)



The official royal family account also shared a smiling portrait of Queen Camilla.

"Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy Birthday today!" courtiers wrote.



One of those sending their best to Queen Camilla were those at the historic Westminster Abbey, where she and King Charles were crowned in early May.

Complete with a picture of her wearing Queen Mary's crown at the historic service, the Abbey said, "Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy Birthday today!" (And the tweet was shared by the royal family as well.)



Westminster Abbey's celebrations of the Queen continued with the ringing of the bells, as seen in a video shared on the social media accounts.

This is the first time the Abbey's bells have rang out for Camilla's birthday since 2019. Although Westminster Abbey was known for ringing its bells to celebrate the birthdays of numerous senior members of the royal family, the tradition changed amid financial issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before 2020, the bells marked the birthdays of 12 royals. Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and their four children — then now-King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward— all received the honor, as did Camilla. Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — completed the list.

However, when Westminster Abbey announced their bell-ringing schedule for 2022, it was revealed that the bells would only mark the birthdays of Queen Elizabeth and Charles.

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth, the list changed again — earlier this year, it the bells rang for the birthdays of both William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales. The bells will also chime for King Charles on his birthday on November 14 as well as for his Accession Day on September 8, which will mark the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death.



Around midday, a 41-gun salute by the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery Battery took place in Green Park and echoed across central London.

Saying they "really appreciate" her support were one of her hundreds of patronages and charities that she helps: the Royal Voluntary Service. They played up the fun that Queen Camilla tries to bring to her official outings, as she served up some creamy deserts.

Queen Camilla will spend the birthday privately. She and King Charles have some official duties in the coming week but then will likely start her summer vacation, which will take them to the Balmoral estate in Scotland.

With her grandchildren — who call her "Gaga," The Times reported on Saturday — on summer break from school, she will also find time to have some precious time with them.

