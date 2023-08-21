Quavo Pays Tribute to Takeoff with Floating Lanterns in the Touching ‘Hold Me’ Music Video

Quavo shared a moving tribute to his late nephew and Migos bandmate Takeoff.

On Saturday, the rapper, 32, shared the music video for his song “Hold Me,” which features footage from a memorial service for Takeoff, who died at age 28 in November 2022.

In the video, the Migos artist, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, is joined by a community of friends and family in Atlanta to honor the late rap star. Wearing T-shirts with his smiling face on them and “EST. 1994-INFINITY” adorned on the back, the group celebrates his legacy by sending off floating lanterns, lighting candles, and consoling each other.

“Mama, I want you to hold me / Takeoff, promise, don't let me go / Heaven, I want you to hold me,” Quavo raps on the emotional track about his grief.

Quavo. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty

The second half of the music video finds the “Turn Yo Clic Up” artist greeting fans and promoting his new album Rocket Power across the globe. But even as he travels through Paris, he still appears to be thinking of Takeoff — holding up the shirt made in honor of him to a crowd of fans.

“Hold Me” appears on Quavo’s second solo effort Rocket Power, which dropped on Friday via Quality Control Music/Motown Records and marks his first full release since Takeoff’s death. Much of the album finds the hip-hop star wrestling with the loss of his nephew.

Takeoff (whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball) was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1. He was at a private party with Quavo and an altercation, which he was not involved in, broke out, but he got caught in the crossfire. The suspect, Patrick Xavier Clark, was indicted on a murder charge by a grand jury in Texas on May 25.

Quavo and Takeoff. Paras Griffin/Getty

Quavo recently opened up about his nephew’s death and his grief in a July interview with Jamie Crawford-Walker that the “Baby” artist posted to his own YouTube channel.

“I miss him a lot and I love him,” Quavo said. “He know I love him. That’s what we always know. So when you see me and you see me smiling or something like that, you don’t gotta never think I forgot about him or I’ll forget about him. I think about him all the time. Sometimes I cry myself to sleep. And that's it. I just know he’s here. If I can’t feel him, I just know he’s around.”

He also revealed that the title of Rocket Power is inspired by the late rapper. “It means everything to me,” he shared. “Just being fueled by my brother, Take, and just bottling in all these emotions, all the pain, all the hard times, all the times I cried and all the times I just made music just to pull up and try to play songs and he not there," he continued. "I’m just trying to get this fuel from above and this fuel from the sky and call it 'rocket power.’”

On what would have been his 29th birthday, June 18, Quavo shared sweet messages on social media in remembrance of his Migos bandmate.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), he wrote, “Everyone Wish My Nephew Happy Birthday 🎂♾🚀Miss You So Much!”

