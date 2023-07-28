Quavo Opens Up About Takeoff's Death: 'Sometimes I Cry Myself to Sleep'

Over eight months after the death of his nephew and fellow Migos rapper Takeoff, Quavo is opening up to fans about loss, grief, and the ways Takeoff continues to motivate him.

In a new discussion with Jamie Crawford-Walker that Quavo posted to his own YouTube channel — and titled "A Conversation For The Fans" — the Atlanta musician gave some insight into his upcoming album Rocket Power and how he's been doing since Takeoff's November 2022 death.

“I miss him a lot and I love him,” Quavo, 32, said. “He know I love him. That’s what we always know. So when you see me and you see me smiling or something like that, you don’t gotta never think I forgot about him or I’ll forget about him. I think about him all the time. Sometimes I cry myself to sleep. And that's it. I just know he’s here. If I can’t feel him, I just know he’s around.”

Takeoff, 28, was shot and killed outside the front door of a downtown bowling alley in Houston on Nov. 1. He was at a private party with Quavo when an altercation broke out. Quavo, who is now naming his new album after his late nephew, was not injured in the incident.

“It means everything to me,” Quavo said of his album title, Rocket Power.

“Just being fueled by my brother, Take, and just bottling in all these emotions, all the pain, all the hard times, all the times I cried and all the times I just made music just to pull up and try to play songs and he not there," he continued. "I’m just trying to get this fuel from above and this fuel from the sky and call it 'rocket power.'"

As Quavo explained, he has a plaque featuring a photo of Takeoff in his studio, and whenever he records, he looks at his nephew's eyes. When asked in the interview if he's found a new purpose, Quavo explained that he feels like he's "just floating."

"I'm grown, I'm a grown man, and I just feel like I'm here for a reason. And once I get my job done, we all gotta go," he said. "I'm just here til' the job is done, so I can get back with my boy."

Quavo also revealed that he intends to feature Takeoff on Rocket Power, with "a couple unreleased verses" added in the mix. But, as Quavo explained, there's roughly 1,000 more unreleased tracks from Takeoff floating around, and he intends to save music for a solo Takeoff project.

"I want to keep his stuff very, very sacred right now for his project," he said. "I don't wanna be pulling the stuff and then we get to his project and [we don't] know what to do... Knowing him, he want his s--- right."

As Quavo explained, there's "a whole bunch of music in the vault" — enough for potentially the next 10 to 15 years.

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Quavo's latest conversation comes shortly after he and Offset reunited with each other for a BET Awards performance in June.

The Migos members came together to perform “Bad and Boujee” and "Hotel Lobby" in honor of Takeoff, and it marked their first performance together since the group's final album in 2021.

"I love all my fans. I love y'all. We did a BET performance, man. It was iconic, man," Offset, 31, said during a recent Instagram Live. "It cleared my soul. Me and my brother, Quay, man, we put that together within, like, 16 hours, like, 15 hours... We do that 'cause we're some real stars.”

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

He added: “We do this music. We the greatest group to ever touch the mic. RIP my brother, Take. We did it for my brother, Take. Me and Quay stood tall, brother to brother. And I appreciate everybody for supporting. It was a movie, it was a vibe. We needed that for the culture."