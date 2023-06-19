Quavo and Offset Pictured Together for First Time in Months as They Reunite for Takeoff Tribute Gathering

The Migos rappers were pictured together as they honored late bandmate Takeoff on what would have been his 29th birthday

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 19, 2023 08:20PM EDT
Offset and Quavo of Migos perform at Summer Jam 2019 at MetLife Stadium on June 02, 2019
Offset and Quavo in 2019. Photo:

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Quavo and Offset are back together again.

The Migos rappers were pictured together for the first time in months at a gathering for third member Takeoff, as they honored the rapper on what would have been his 29th birthday with friends and family on Sunday.

Quavo, 32, posted photos from the emotional day on Instagram, with one image showing him chatting with Offset, 31, as they wore matching white T-shirts with Takeoff's face printed on them, a stack of chains, and sunglasses. 

Another photo showed the rappers surrounded by loved ones, all wearing Takeoff T-shirts, in the park. Quavo was also pictured admiring a huge mural of his late nephew.

"ALL for TAKE! #RocketPower🚀," Quavo captioned the carousel.

His reunion with Offset comes after the pair allegedly got into a physical altercation backstage at the Grammy Awards in February. TMZ reported that the incident happened just before Quavo took the stage for Takeoff's tribute performance.

Offset shut down the rumors of they fought after the ceremony. "What tf look like fighting my brother," he wrote on Twitter. "yal n— is crazy."

They also each attended Takeoff's memorial service in November, though the two were not pictured interacting.

On Monday, Quavo shared that he had flown to Paris straight after Takeoff’s memorial as he posted a photo of himself in front of the Arc de Triomphe on Instagram, still wearing his Takeoff-printed T-shirt.

“Btw Unc And Phew Jus Took The Rocket To Paris 🚀♾. Still Ya bday twin #RocketPower🚀,” the grieving star wrote.

Offset and Quavo each paid tribute to Takeoff on what would've marked the Migos rapper's 29th birthday.

The Atlanta MC's post comes after they marked the day of June 18 — Takeoff's first birthday since his death on Nov. 1, 2022 — by sharing a handful of clips and throwback images of the uncle and nephew duo on social media Sunday.

Takeoff
Takeoff at the 2020 Grammys.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

One clip posted to Quavo's Instagram page shows the late musician (whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball) examining a denim jacket and asking Quavo for his opinion on it.

"Happy Birthday @yrntakeoff can’t wait for days like this again," Quavo captioned the video. "BEST believe we goin up all week the Rocket way GEEKD 😵‍💫 u 29 n---- 🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀."

On Twitter, Quavo also shared an image of his late nephew, writing alongside rocket emojis and the infinity symbol: "Everyone Wish My Nephew Happy Birthday. Miss You So Much!"

The rocket symbol is one that Quavo now holds close, as he intends to call his upcoming solo album Rocket Power — named in honor of Takeoff.

