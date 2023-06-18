Quavo Celebrates Takeoff on First Birthday Since His Death: 'Til Infinity'

The Migos alum shared a few throwback images and clips to commemorate his late nephew's 29th birthday

By
Published on June 18, 2023 01:20PM EDT
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 01: Takeoff and Quavo attend the 2nd Annual The Black Ball: Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Birthday Celebration at Fox Theater on June 01, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Takeoff and Quavo at the 2nd Annual The Black Ball. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty

Quavo is paying tribute to Takeoff on what would've marked the Migos rapper's 29th birthday.

The Atlanta MC, 32, marked the day — Takeoff's first birthday since his death in November 2022 — by sharing a handful of clips and throwback images of the uncle and nephew duo on social media Sunday.

One clip posted to Quavo's Instagram page shows the late musician (whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball) examining a denim jacket and asking Quavo for his opinion on it.

"Happy Birthday @yrntakeoff can’t wait for days like this again," Quavo captioned the video. "BEST believe we goin up all week the Rocket way GEEKD 😵‍💫 u 29 n---- 🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀♾🚀."

Quavo shared a few other messages for Takeoff on his Instagram Story as well, writing in one post that references the duo's October 2022 LP Only Built for Infinity Links: "Happy Birthday Take, Love You Phew Til Infinity."

Another picture, captioned with "It's Yo F------ Birthdayyyyyyy," showed the pair posing together in the early 2010s.

On Twitter, Quavo also shared an image of his late nephew, writing alongside rocket emojis and the infinity symbol: "Everyone Wish My Nephew Happy Birthday. Miss You So Much!"

The rocket symbol is one that Quavo now holds close, as he intends to call his upcoming solo album Rocket Power — named in honor of Takeoff.

"This is album is a true reflection of how I feel right now. Sometimes I’m Good, sometimes I’m Down, sometimes I’m Disappointed, sometimes I fall apart but then I ALWAYS find my strength again," he wrote alongside his album announcement in May. "I know everything might not be alright right now, but the rocket showed me a way to make it RIGHT!"

"Rocket Power keeps me going. Rocket Power gives me fuel. Rocket Power will help us all overcome whatever we’re going through," Quavo continued.

Quavo Takeoff
Quavo celebrates Takeoff on what would've marked his 29th birthday.

Quavo/Instagram

While he's yet to reveal a release date for the LP, it's been teased months after Takeoff was shot and killed outside the front door of a downtown bowling alley in Houston on Nov. 1.

Police have since revealed there was an altercation that took place in front of the building that Takeoff was not involved in, but he got caught in the crossfire. Suspect Patrick Xavier Clark has since been indicted on a murder charge by a grand jury in Texas, as of last month.

At the Grammy-winning artist's Celebration of Life a few weeks after his death, stars including fellow Migos rapper Offset, as well as Cardi BJustin Bieber and Drake, paid tribute to Takeoff with performances and personal reflections.

"There are no words or sentiments conveyed that could aptly encompass the love so many had for him and the impact he made on this world," his official obituary, provided by a rep, read.

"Takeoff would want the world to see the light in what he created and keep lifting each other up and supporting the creations people put into the world. He's now up there with the stars he loved so much and remains in all our ethers on a daily basis, living on through his music and the love he brought to so many."

