Wife Who Called 911 to Report Husband in Danger Slams Police, Says Cops Didn't Respond Until He Was Dead

“It was me that had to try to perform CPR on my husband in a pool of blood. I shouldn’t have been the one to have to do that,” Talija Campbell said

By
Published on June 8, 2023 03:11 PM
Qualin Campbell
Qualin Campbell and wife Talija Campbell. Photo:

Qualin Campbell/Facebook

The wife of a Colorado man who told her he was being held hostage by a stranger in his car before he was found dead is calling on police to explain why they allegedly took nearly an hour to respond to her call for help.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers responding to a shooting Friday afternoon located the bodies of two deceased males in a parking lot.

A press release issued by attorney Harry Daniels identified one of the men as father of two Qualin Campbell, describing him as a crime victim.

Outside Colorado Springs Police Department headquarters Thursday, Campbells’ wife, Talija Campbell, appearing alongside Daniels, accused officials of failing to prioritize her 911 call.

“I received a text message from my husband pleading for help," Talija explained during a press conference. "In that message was also a picture of the suspect. Following the picture were the words, ‘911, please send help.’ So, I called 911,” she said.

Talija said she immediately called 911, explaining that she believed her husband was taken hostage in his company vehicle by a person she suspected was homeless. But she claimed there was “no sense of urgency” to send help in the call-taker's voice.

Qualin Campbell
Qualin Campbell and daughters.

Talija Campbell

“That didn’t sit right with me. So, I decided to drive to the location that he shared,” Talija said.

Nearly an hour later, Talija said she arrived at his location and police were still not on scene.

She spotted Campbell “slumped over” in the driver’s seat of his car next to an unknown man with a gun in his lap.

“I fell to my knees and I started screaming,” before attempting to resuscitate him, she recalled.

“It was me that had to try to perform CPR on my husband in a pool of blood. I shouldn’t have been the one to have to do that,” Talija said.

“My husband was the most selfless man,” she said. “I was very blessed.”

Qualin Campbell
Qualin Campbell and family.

Talija Campbell

Police identified the other man found dead in Campbell’s vehicle as 44-year-old David Karels, according to a news release.

Police confirmed the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

The CSPD issued the following statement regarding the killing: "The loss of Qualin Campbell is a tragedy. Our condolences go out to Mr. Campbell’s family, who we know are suffering greatly. Our top priority is to provide them with answers."

The statement continues, "We are aware there is information circulating about this case, and we understand the concerns and questions that arise as a result. We will continue to gather all relevant details about Mr. Campbell's death and ensure the accuracy of our findings. While we recognize that many members of the community are eager for immediate information, it is our duty to provide the victim’s family with support and share the details of what we have learned with them before making any public announcement. We appreciate your patience and understanding."

