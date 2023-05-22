It's four times the celebrations!

Rachael, Abigail, Julia and Luke Molnar are 22-year-old quadruplets who graduated together from Metropolitan State University of Denver on May 12.

"I'm so happy to be able to do it with my best friends," says Rachael Molnar of the milestone.

The siblings have been studying together since they began homeschooling in third grade. Best of all, they say, they graduated debt-free, thanks in part to earning scholarships from the school.

"It's been a lot of hard work, and a lot of prayers answered," says Abigail. "The biggest thing is having a family that supports you and somebody that's behind you to cheer each other on, it's been the most amazing thing … it makes everything so much better!"

Born in October 2000, the quads grew up in Morrison, Colorado, a few miles south of Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Their father, Mark, is a software engineer consultant, and their mother, Sharon, was a geriatric nurse practitioner. Their older brother, Roman, graduated from Metropolitan State two years ago.

The siblings have been learning side-by-side since they began homeschooling in 3rd grade. They loved helping each other learn and working at their own pace through those years, they share.

"It ended up being really cool," Luke says. "We could have free time during the week. In the winter, we would be able to go skiing on a Tuesday and avoid all the lift lines. So it gave us a lot of flexibility."

In college, Luke majored in mechanical engineering technology with a minor in mathematics; Rachael majored in integrative health care with a minor in biology, and plans to attend graduate school in cyber security; Julia majored in advanced manufacturing with a concentration in aerospace; and Abby majored in cyber security with a certificate in water studies.

"We all went in such different directions throughout college. So whatever someone was struggling with, say, math, you could go to Luke, or if they had a biology question, you had everyone in different fields that were learning so many different things that we had each other to bounce ideas off of or ask a question," Rachael says.

Rachael and Julia took four classes together. "Those were always a fun time," Rachael says.

"Getting to just go down to campus and have a friend there on campus has just been so fun," she continues.

And when things were hard, they always helped each other – even if it was just to listen.

"I think just being able to vent to each other was a big thing," Luke says. "Being able to talk to someone who's going through the same exact thing and comes from the same exact experience was just always really nice."

Following a graduation party, Abigail is moving from Denver to Colorado Springs. Her siblings will remain in the Denver area.

How will they cope with being apart for the first time?

"We will definitely be visiting Abby on the weekends," Rachel says.