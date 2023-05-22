Quadruplets Homeschooled Together Since 3rd Grade Graduate from Same College: 'Going to Have a Party!'

By Wendy Grossman Kantor
Updated on May 23, 2023 11:16 PM
Molnar quadruplets from left: Luke, Abigail, Julia and Rachael.
From left: Luke, Abigail, Julia and Rachael Molnar. Photo: Alyson McClaran/MSU Denver

It's four times the celebrations!

Rachael, Abigail, Julia and Luke Molnar are 22-year-old quadruplets who graduated together from Metropolitan State University of Denver on May 12.

"I'm so happy to be able to do it with my best friends," says Rachael Molnar of the milestone.

The siblings have been studying together since they began homeschooling in third grade. Best of all, they say, they graduated debt-free, thanks in part to earning scholarships from the school.

"It's been a lot of hard work, and a lot of prayers answered," says Abigail. "The biggest thing is having a family that supports you and somebody that's behind you to cheer each other on, it's been the most amazing thing … it makes everything so much better!"

Born in October 2000, the quads grew up in Morrison, Colorado, a few miles south of Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Their father, Mark, is a software engineer consultant, and their mother, Sharon, was a geriatric nurse practitioner. Their older brother, Roman, graduated from Metropolitan State two years ago.

The siblings have been learning side-by-side since they began homeschooling in 3rd grade. They loved helping each other learn and working at their own pace through those years, they share.

Molnar quadruplets graduating may 12, 2023 from college together Luke, Rachel, Julia, Abby this is them in kindergarten--2006
The quads on their first day of kindergarten. Courtesy Molnar Family

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It ended up being really cool," Luke says. "We could have free time during the week. In the winter, we would be able to go skiing on a Tuesday and avoid all the lift lines. So it gave us a lot of flexibility."

In college, Luke majored in mechanical engineering technology with a minor in mathematics; Rachael majored in integrative health care with a minor in biology, and plans to attend graduate school in cyber security; Julia majored in advanced manufacturing with a concentration in aerospace; and Abby majored in cyber security with a certificate in water studies.

"We all went in such different directions throughout college. So whatever someone was struggling with, say, math, you could go to Luke, or if they had a biology question, you had everyone in different fields that were learning so many different things that we had each other to bounce ideas off of or ask a question," Rachael says.

Rachael and Julia took four classes together. "Those were always a fun time," Rachael says.

6 months old--Molnar quadruplets graduating may 12, 2023 from college together - Rachel, Julia, Abby, Luke
The quads at 6 months old. Courtesy Molnar Family

"Getting to just go down to campus and have a friend there on campus has just been so fun," she continues.

And when things were hard, they always helped each other – even if it was just to listen.

"I think just being able to vent to each other was a big thing," Luke says. "Being able to talk to someone who's going through the same exact thing and comes from the same exact experience was just always really nice."

Following a graduation party, Abigail is moving from Denver to Colorado Springs. Her siblings will remain in the Denver area.

How will they cope with being apart for the first time?

"We will definitely be visiting Abby on the weekends," Rachel says.

Related Articles
North Carolina State University
14 Students Die During Tragic School Year at North Carolina State amid Concern for Students' Mental Health
Elijah Muhammad
Okla. Boy, 13, Makes History with College Degree: 'He Is the Smartest Person I Know,' Says Sister
Taylor Griffin and Blake Griffin attend the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin
Who Is Blake Griffin's Brother? All About Former NBA Player Taylor Griffin
Austin Hatch—Who Survived 2 Plane Crashes That Killed His Family— Becomes a First-Time Dad: ‘Grateful’
Austin Hatch—Who Survived 2 Plane Crashes That Killed His Family—Becomes a Dad: 'Grateful' (Exclusive)
Nikola Jokic and Natalija Jokic
Who Is Nikola Jokic's Wife? All About Natalija Jokic
Seth Curry #31 of the Philadelphia 76ers and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors
Stephen and Seth Curry: All About the NBA Brothers and Their Sibling Bond
mom Ashley Ness with daughter Chesley, who is still hospitalized after the quads' premature births in July 2022
Mom Mourns Death of 7-Month-Old Daughter Who Was Both a Quadruplet and Identical Twin: 'So Proud of Her'
ralph yarl
Black Teen Shot After Going to Wrong House to Pick Up Siblings ID'd as Ralph Yarl, Protesters Demand Answers
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew listens to questions from U.S. representatives during his testimony at a Congressional hearing on TikTok in Washington, DC on March 23rd, 2023
Who Is TikTok CEO Shou Chew? Everything to Know
GROSSE POINTE, MI - FEBRUARY 18: Pall bearers carry the casket after the funeral for Brian Fraser on February 18, 2023 at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan. Brian Fraser was one of three students killed in the shooting that occurred at Michigan State University on Monday, February 13, 2023. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Funerals Held for 2 of 3 Victims of Michigan State University Mass Shooting
Deion Sanders visits the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl 50 Radio Row at the Moscone Center on February 4, 2016 in San Francisco, California
Deion Sanders' 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Eli Manning Poses with Kids in 'The Children's Place' Spring Ads https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/15IJgVaS_tbnxGiWnJ0bg2IAtMJwMIMNi credit The Children's Place
Eli Manning Poses with Kids in Rare Photo Shoot as He Shares Which Sport He Loves to Coach Them In
Couple ‘In Complete Shock’ After Learning They Were Expecting Quadruplets: ‘Certainly Life-Changing’
Couple in 'Complete Shock' Over Pregnancy with Quadruplets: 'There's No Words' for the 'Sibling Love'
Juliana Urtubey
The Sweet and Innovative Ways Teachers Kept Kids Engaged in Remote Learning: 'We Tried Everything'
Greg MacCurtain and his daughter Abby, who lives with a rare condition. They have competed in 2 Boston Marathons together and are raising money to fund research for abby's rare disease.
Dad Pushes Daughter with Rare Disease in Wheelchair as They Finish Boston Marathon Together
Bryan Kohberger
Suspect in U of I Killings Allegedly Researched What It Was Like to Commit Crimes, Studied Criminology