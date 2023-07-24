'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb Mourns Death of 3-Year-Old Great-Niece Who Drowned in Her Pool

Married to Medicine star Quad Webb is "taking time to grieve" after her 3-year-old great-niece drowned in the pool of the Atlanta home she owns.

Cobb County police tell PEOPLE that Aryanna Rice — the daughter of Tamica Webb, Quad's niece from Memphis, Tennessee — was discovered by authorities around 8:30 p.m. local time on July 7 at home on Sherwood Lane in Marietta, Georgia. Emergency responders had been called there on "reports of a drowning child," police say, and were giving her medical aid when police arrived.

"The child was transported to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta — Scottish Rite Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased," Cobb County police said.

According to a police report obtained by WSB-TV Channel 2 Atlanta, officers were told the girl — who was visiting Quad's home on a month-long vacation — had drowned in the backyard swimming pool where she had been playing for roughly two hours, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with supervision.

Two men on the scene told police they then got out to order pizza and hung out inside for a bit before returning downstairs, the police report said according to the outlet. Once there, they saw what they thought to be a doll in the pool. Realizing it was the child, the men pulled her from the pool and called 911.

Never miss a story — sign up to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter



Quad Webb/Instagram

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Bravo reality star's rep said this is the second loss of "two beloved family members" Quad had experienced in just one week, both "separate occasions."

"This has been an incredibly challenging experience for the entire family. Your understanding and support are deeply valued," the rep said. "In this trying time, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the kindness and compassion shown by the public, fans and media."

"We kindly request much needed privacy during this period of mourning as Quad is taking time to grieve with her family.”

Quad Webb. Kathy Boos/Bravo

Quad — who is expected to return to Married to Medicine for its upcoming tenth season — had posted about Aryanna, who she called Ari, back in April on the girl's 3rd birthday.

"Wow, I can’t believe my baby is 3 years old today!" she wrote, captioning a series of pictures of the little girl. "I remember you falling to sleep laying on my chest. You absolutely stole my heart from the moment I saw you. Ari you’re so special to me and I’m grateful to be apart of your life! I got you forever!!! Happy birthday chocolate drop."

She told BravoTV.com's The Daily Dish in June 2020 that she was part of a "village" helping to raise Ari, but that Ari was "not my adopted daughter."

"My mom and I are in a supportive role for Ari, and while everyone is elated about the new addition to our family, she has a mother," Quad told the outlet. "We are the village here to support baby Ari."

