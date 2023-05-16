This Leak-Proof Hardtop Gazebo Is a ‘Perfect Addition’ to Backyards and Patios, and It's on Sale

Backyards are prime entertaining spaces, especially in the summer when warm temperatures make it hard to stay indoors. But the weather isn’t always perfect, and in the case of harsh sunlight or a sudden downpour, you might be looking for some extra coverage.

That’s why a hardtop gazebo is pretty much essential to ensuring you have the best backyard in the neighborhood, whether you’re looking to entertain, enjoy the fresh air while you work, or relax under some shade. And Amazon shoppers are calling this gazebo the “perfect addition” to their yards — and it’s on sale in select sizes.

If you’re looking to transform your backyard into an outdoor oasis, you can snag the Purple Leaf Outdoor Gazebo marked down to $1,800 at Amazon. The sturdy hardtop gazebo comes with a fade- and rust-proof galvanized steel top that protects against elements including bright sunlight, heavy rainfall, and even snow.

Amazon

Buy It! Purple Leaf Outdoor Hardtop Gazebo, $1,799.99 (orig. $1,899.99); amazon.com



The gazebo has a water gutter to ensure that rain flows out the edges of the frame and poles, protecting you and whatever is underneath from getting wet. But even though you’re protected, the double-tiered roof is vented to ensure optimal airflow. It also has an open-air design with the option to hang removable netting, which helps keep pesky bugs out.

Not only is the gazebo made with quality aluminum and steel for sturdiness, but it’s also designed with style in mind thanks to teak-finished aluminum poles that look like natural wood. And each pole attaches to an anchoring stand for even more security, keeping it from shifting during high winds.

When it comes to bad weather, shoppers say it really holds up. “We already had one hard rain and there were no leaks,” one five-star reviewer said. An additional shopper wrote, “I've only had it assembled for about a week and a half and I've already had lots of compliments from friends, family, and neighbors,” while someone else said that the gazebo is “easy to set up.”

And it can serve other purposes too, including protecting cars from direct sunlight, covering patio furniture, and offering some shade overtop of a hot tub.

The Purple Leaf Outdoor Hardtop Gazebo is available in seven varying sizes, ranging from 12 by 10 to 12 by 20, so you can find find the one that will meet your backyard needs. And if you order it today, it’ll arrive before Memorial Day Weekend, allowing you to kick off summer with the best backyard setup.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

