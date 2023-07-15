Shoppers Say This Purina Cat Probiotic Makes Such a Difference, They 'Won't Use Anything Else'

And it's on sale at Petsmart today

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda

Ali Faccenda is a Partnerships Commerce Writer for Dotdash Meredith brands such as People, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple and has, prior to this role, written freelance content for Real Simple and Better Homes & Gardens. She writes across a variety of categories in the shopping space, such as beauty, fashion, lifestyle, home, and more. Ali was previously a freelancer and full-time commerce writer at BuzzFeed for three years and produced short-form video content that garnered millions of views for their social platforms like Tasty and As/Is. She graduated with a BA in English and a minor in Journalism from Montclair State University. When Ali isn't writing, she's most likely spending time on Instagram, shopping, or hanging out with her dog Frank.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 15, 2023 05:30AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Shoppers Call This Probiotic 'a Must' for Dogs with 'Digestive Troubles' â and It's on Sale Tout
Photo:

People / Madison Woiten

Most pet parents agree — our pets are like our children. We feed them, groom them, play with them, and watch after their health. Bottom line, we’d do just about anything for them. 

All the joy pets bring to our lives doesn’t come without the occasional mess to clean up, like when they get an upset stomach. Making sure you have something on hand to counteract a bout of the runs is a game-changer for you and your cat. And right now, you can get Purina Pro Plan Fortiflora Cat Probiotic on sale at PetSmart. 

Purina Pro Plan FortiFlora Cat Supplements, $25

Petsmart Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements FortiFlora Cat Supplement

Petsmart

Each box of probiotics comes with 30 individual packets that can be sprinkled on or mixed into your pet’s food like a seasoning that they’ll love. The FortiFlora formula combines live microorganisms to promote intestinal health with antioxidants to support cats’ immune systems. And it can be used for cats at any age, including kittens, and is suitable for sensitive stomachs.

One shopper called the probiotic their “kitty’s favorite ‘spice mix’” after incorporating it into their picky cat’s food who refused to eat. Another pet owner said their vet recommended this for one of their cats with digestion issues and couldn’t believe the “difference it has made,” adding that their cat’s “belly is happy, and her litter box trips confirm it.” After one reviewer’s cat endured a hospital stay for hemorrhagic gastroenteritis and severe diarrhea, they started using the probiotic. They said it’s “fantastic, it works,” and they “won’t use anything else” from now on. 

Purina also offers the probiotic in a Calming Care version (also on sale!) which has BL999 to provide calming benefits when given daily for six weeks. The calming care version mixes into their food the exact same way as the FortiFlora version and helps reduce the production of cortisol, also known as the stress hormone. One shopper, who mentioned their cats were afraid of loud noises like fireworks, noticed they were “back to their normal, playful selves” after giving them the powder. They continued that it’s “so much easier” to use “than trying to make them take a pill.” 

Purina Pro Plan Calming Care Cat Supplements, $28 

Petsmart Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements Calming Care Probiotics for Cats

Petsmart

Grab your own Purina Pro Plan FortiFlora Cat Probiotic to keep handy in your pet product lineup while it’s on sale at Petsmart. Your cat and their upset tummy will thank you. 

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Celebs Wearing Fisherman Sandals TOUT
Hilary Duff and Mindy Kaling Are Wearing This Chunky Sandal You're Bound to See Everywhere This Summer
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
8 Pairs of Birkenstock Sandals to Pick Up This Weekend — Starting at $74
36 Ways to Wear the Barbiecore Trend This Summer copy Tout
45 Ways to Wear the Barbiecore Trend This Summer
Related Articles
Comedy Pet Photo Awards - Barking
Finalists Announced in the 2023 Comedy Pet Photography Awards — See the Photos!
A record 466 Golden Retrievers from more than 12 countries gather at their ancestral home at the Guisaschan Estate near Tomich in the HIghlands of Scotland Guisachan Gathering, 155th Anniversary of the Golden Retriever, Cannich, UK - 13 Jul 2023
Hundreds of Golden Retrievers Meet at Dog Breed's Birthplace to Celebrate 155 Years of Goldens
Anti bird spike
Researchers Find Birds Are Using Anti-Bird Spikes to Build Their Nests: 'A Brilliant Comeback'
Snoop Dogg kept a cockroach as a pet
Snoop Dogg Shares He Once Had a Pet Cockroach Named The Gooch: 'We Used to Leave Food Out'
Thomas Martell, Ill. Man, 22, Accused of Torturing and Killing At Least 4 Cats by Placing them in Microwave
Ill. Man, 22, Accused of Torturing and Killing Cats by Placing them in Microwave
Blind, 3-Legged Kitten Finds Forever Home
Blind, 3-Legged 'Sweet' and 'Friendly' Kitten Finds Forever Home on National Kitten Day
Conservancy measures longest Burmese python ever captured
Hunters Capture 19-Foot Python, the Longest Ever Caught in Florida: 'It Was Trying to Wrap Me Up'
Ree Drummond's Dog Walter Dies
Ree Drummond Mourns Death of Her Dog Walter: 'The Most Loving Loyal Pure-Hearted Doggie'
Zayn Malik on Call Her Daddy Podcast
Zayn Malik Reveals He Once Had a Pet Chicken Who 'Died in My Arms': 'It Made Me Really Sad'
Agressive otter
Calif. Surfers Warned About Aggressive Otter After Animal Is Filmed Attacking Surfboards — Watch!
Disneyâs Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground just welcomed a sweet, newborn Shetland pony
Disney Celebrates Birth of White Pony Who Will Grow Up to Help Pull Cinderella's Pumpkin Coach
Nassir the Gorilla (13) is seen at the Toronto Zoo in their enclosure
Toronto Zoo Asks Visitors to Stop Showing Phone Videos to Gorillas: 'Content Can Be Upsetting'
Manny the French Bulldog, a Canine Social Media Star 'Loved Around the World,' Has Died
Manny the Frenchie — a Canine Social Media Star 'Loved Around the World' — Dead at 12
panda twins
Giant Panda at Theme Park in South Korea Gives Birth to Country's First Set of Panda Twins
Great White Shark
How to Watch All of Shark Week 2023 Hosted by Jason Momoa
Kitten Found in Paper Bag in Dumpster
Virginia Hospital Staff Helps Rescue 6-Week-Old Kitten Abandoned in Paper Bag Inside Dumpster