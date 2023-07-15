Shoppers Say This Purina Cat Probiotic Makes Such a Difference, They 'Won't Use Anything Else'

Most pet parents agree — our pets are like our children. We feed them, groom them, play with them, and watch after their health. Bottom line, we’d do just about anything for them.

All the joy pets bring to our lives doesn’t come without the occasional mess to clean up, like when they get an upset stomach. Making sure you have something on hand to counteract a bout of the runs is a game-changer for you and your cat. And right now, you can get Purina Pro Plan Fortiflora Cat Probiotic on sale at PetSmart.

Each box of probiotics comes with 30 individual packets that can be sprinkled on or mixed into your pet’s food like a seasoning that they’ll love. The FortiFlora formula combines live microorganisms to promote intestinal health with antioxidants to support cats’ immune systems. And it can be used for cats at any age, including kittens, and is suitable for sensitive stomachs.

One shopper called the probiotic their “kitty’s favorite ‘spice mix’” after incorporating it into their picky cat’s food who refused to eat. Another pet owner said their vet recommended this for one of their cats with digestion issues and couldn’t believe the “difference it has made,” adding that their cat’s “belly is happy, and her litter box trips confirm it.” After one reviewer’s cat endured a hospital stay for hemorrhagic gastroenteritis and severe diarrhea, they started using the probiotic. They said it’s “fantastic, it works,” and they “won’t use anything else” from now on.

Purina also offers the probiotic in a Calming Care version (also on sale!) which has BL999 to provide calming benefits when given daily for six weeks. The calming care version mixes into their food the exact same way as the FortiFlora version and helps reduce the production of cortisol, also known as the stress hormone. One shopper, who mentioned their cats were afraid of loud noises like fireworks, noticed they were “back to their normal, playful selves” after giving them the powder. They continued that it’s “so much easier” to use “than trying to make them take a pill.”

Grab your own Purina Pro Plan FortiFlora Cat Probiotic to keep handy in your pet product lineup while it’s on sale at Petsmart. Your cat and their upset tummy will thank you.

