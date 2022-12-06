The Puppy Bowl Is Coming! Meet Some of the 122 Adorable Canines Competing in the Big Game Puppy Bowl 2023 is closer than you think, prepare for the biggest night in canine football by meeting a pack of rescue dogs competing in February's Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet and discovery+ By Kelli Bender Kelli Bender Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards. Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 6, 2022 09:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet 01 of 20 Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet The Puppy Bowl is preparing for its 19th big game! On Feb. 12, the three-hour Puppy Bowl XIX special will air on Animal Planet — and start streaming on discovery+ — at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST. The 2023 Puppy Bowl is set to be bigger than ever, with 122 puppy players from 67 different shelters and rescues making up Team Ruff and Team Fluff. The puppies will take the field to roll, drool, tail wag and tumble for a chance to win the Wayfair "Lombarky" trophy. Fan favorites are returning to the Puppy Bowl in 2023. Both the Arm & Hammer Slide Kitty Halftime Show and Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner will be back for the big game in the new year. Snoop Dogg Launches Pet Line Snoop Doggie Doggs Featuring Hoodies, Toys, Bowls, and Accessories Animal lovers can also look forward to a Puppy Bowl packed with adoptable pets to meet, water-bowl camera shots, and downright precious touchdowns. In preparation for the 2023 Puppy Bowl, some of the participating players took glamour shots — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the stunning results. Read on to meet a few of the 122 puppies you can see play during the 2023 Puppy Bowl and the rescue that helped them. To learn more about Puppy Bowl XIX, and meet all of the canine competitors, visit PuppyBowl.com. 02 of 20 Inya Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet Shelter: NAGI Foundation (Salt River Indian Community) 03 of 20 Emma Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet Shelter: Florida Little Dog 04 of 20 Ivan Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet Shelter: The Sato Project 05 of 20 Allison Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet Shelter: Green Dogs Unleashed 06 of 20 Wolfie Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet Shelter: Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue 07 of 20 Jimmy Kibble Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet Shelter: Florida Little Dog 08 of 20 Twinkle Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet Shelter: Lucky Dog Refuge 09 of 20 Tailen Hurts Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA 10 of 20 Majesty Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet Shelter: Florida Little Dog 11 of 20 Bandit Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet Shelter: Miami-Dade County Animal Services 12 of 20 Kokobean Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet Shelter: Humane Society of Dominica 13 of 20 Cooper Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet Shelter: Seattle Humane 14 of 20 Effie Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet Shelter: MatchDog Rescue 15 of 20 Sven Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet Shelter: Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region 16 of 20 Tom Barky Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet Shelter: Paws Crossed 17 of 20 Blizzard Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet Shelter: AHeinz57 Pet Rescue 18 of 20 Max Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet Shelter: Compassion Kind 19 of 20 Josh Allenhound Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet Shelter: Buddy's Second Chance Rescue 20 of 20 Briscoe Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet Shelter: Virginia SPCA