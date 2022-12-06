    The Puppy Bowl Is Coming! Meet Some of the 122 Adorable Canines Competing in the Big Game

    Puppy Bowl 2023 is closer than you think, prepare for the biggest night in canine football by meeting a pack of rescue dogs competing in February's Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet and discovery+

    By
    Kelli Bender
    Kelli Bender

    Published on December 6, 2022 09:00 AM
    Gallery Photography from Puppy Bowl airing on Animal Planet and Discovery +
    Photo: Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet
    Gallery Photography from Puppy Bowl airing on Animal Planet and Discovery +
    Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet

    The Puppy Bowl is preparing for its 19th big game!

    On Feb. 12, the three-hour Puppy Bowl XIX special will air on Animal Planet — and start streaming on discovery+ — at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST.

    The 2023 Puppy Bowl is set to be bigger than ever, with 122 puppy players from 67 different shelters and rescues making up Team Ruff and Team Fluff. The puppies will take the field to roll, drool, tail wag and tumble for a chance to win the Wayfair "Lombarky" trophy.

    Fan favorites are returning to the Puppy Bowl in 2023. Both the Arm & Hammer Slide Kitty Halftime Show and Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner will be back for the big game in the new year.

    Animal lovers can also look forward to a Puppy Bowl packed with adoptable pets to meet, water-bowl camera shots, and downright precious touchdowns.

    In preparation for the 2023 Puppy Bowl, some of the participating players took glamour shots — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the stunning results. Read on to meet a few of the 122 puppies you can see play during the 2023 Puppy Bowl and the rescue that helped them.

    To learn more about Puppy Bowl XIX, and meet all of the canine competitors, visit PuppyBowl.com.

    Inya

    Gallery Photography from Puppy Bowl airing on Animal Planet and Discovery +
    Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet

    Shelter: NAGI Foundation (Salt River Indian Community)

    Emma

    Gallery Photography from Puppy Bowl airing on Animal Planet and Discovery +
    Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet

    Shelter: Florida Little Dog

    Ivan

    Gallery Photography from Puppy Bowl airing on Animal Planet and Discovery +
    Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet

    Shelter: The Sato Project

    Allison

    Gallery Photography from Puppy Bowl airing on Animal Planet and Discovery +
    Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet

    Shelter: Green Dogs Unleashed

    Wolfie

    Gallery Photography from Puppy Bowl airing on Animal Planet and Discovery +
    Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet

    Shelter: Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue

    Jimmy Kibble

    Gallery Photography from Puppy Bowl airing on Animal Planet and Discovery +
    Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet

    Shelter: Florida Little Dog

    Twinkle

    Gallery Photography from Puppy Bowl airing on Animal Planet and Discovery +
    Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet

    Shelter: Lucky Dog Refuge

    Tailen Hurts

    Gallery Photography from Puppy Bowl airing on Animal Planet and Discovery +
    Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet

    Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA

    Majesty

    Gallery Photography from Puppy Bowl airing on Animal Planet and Discovery +
    Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet

    Shelter: Florida Little Dog

    Bandit

    Gallery Photography from Puppy Bowl airing on Animal Planet and Discovery +
    Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet

    Shelter: Miami-Dade County Animal Services

    Kokobean

    Gallery Photography from Puppy Bowl airing on Animal Planet and Discovery +
    Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet

    Shelter: Humane Society of Dominica

    Cooper

    Gallery Photography from Puppy Bowl airing on Animal Planet and Discovery +
    Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet

    Shelter: Seattle Humane

    Effie

    Gallery Photography from Puppy Bowl airing on Animal Planet and Discovery +
    Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet

    Shelter: MatchDog Rescue

    Sven

    Gallery Photography from Puppy Bowl airing on Animal Planet and Discovery +
    Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet

    Shelter: Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region

    Tom Barky

    Gallery Photography from Puppy Bowl airing on Animal Planet and Discovery +
    Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet

    Shelter: Paws Crossed

    Blizzard

    Gallery Photography from Puppy Bowl airing on Animal Planet and Discovery +
    Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet

    Shelter: AHeinz57 Pet Rescue

    Max

    Gallery Photography from Puppy Bowl airing on Animal Planet and Discovery +
    Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet

    Shelter: Compassion Kind

    Josh Allenhound

    Gallery Photography from Puppy Bowl airing on Animal Planet and Discovery +
    Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet

    Shelter: Buddy's Second Chance Rescue

    Briscoe

    Gallery Photography from Puppy Bowl airing on Animal Planet and Discovery +
    Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet

    Shelter: Virginia SPCA