The Puppy Bowl Is Coming! Meet Some of the 122 Adorable Canines Competing in the Big Game

Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet

The Puppy Bowl is preparing for its 19th big game!

On Feb. 12, the three-hour Puppy Bowl XIX special will air on Animal Planet — and start streaming on discovery+ — at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST.

The 2023 Puppy Bowl is set to be bigger than ever, with 122 puppy players from 67 different shelters and rescues making up Team Ruff and Team Fluff. The puppies will take the field to roll, drool, tail wag and tumble for a chance to win the Wayfair "Lombarky" trophy.

Fan favorites are returning to the Puppy Bowl in 2023. Both the Arm & Hammer Slide Kitty Halftime Show and Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner will be back for the big game in the new year.

Animal lovers can also look forward to a Puppy Bowl packed with adoptable pets to meet, water-bowl camera shots, and downright precious touchdowns.

In preparation for the 2023 Puppy Bowl, some of the participating players took glamour shots — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the stunning results. Read on to meet a few of the 122 puppies you can see play during the 2023 Puppy Bowl and the rescue that helped them.

To learn more about Puppy Bowl XIX, and meet all of the canine competitors, visit PuppyBowl.com.