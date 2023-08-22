All of the Pumpkin-Flavored Grocery Store Products Available This Fall

01 of 27 Jet-Puffed Pumpkin Spice Marshmallows Jet-Puffed Pumpkin Spice Marshmallows. Courtesy of Jet Puffed S'mores season might be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean marshmallows are off the table! Pumpkin spice marshmallows are the perfect addition to a steamy mug of hot chocolate — or a PSL.

02 of 27 Kind Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Thins KIND Pumpkin Thins. Courtesy of KIND The snack brand is putting a new seasonal spin on their bars with dark chocolate, pumpkin flavors, almonds and peanuts.

03 of 27 Pumpkin Spice Twinkies Pumpkin Spice Twinkies. Courtesy of Hostess Your favorite childhood snacks just got a fall upgrade.

04 of 27 Toll House Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough Toll House Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough. Courtesy of Nestle Toll House You can now have your pumpkin spice latte and eat it, too, with Nestlé's pumpkin spice-flavored cookie dough with white chocolate chips.

05 of 27 Thomas' Pumpkin Spice Products Thomas Pumpkin Products. Courtesy of Thomas' Thomas' limited-edition flavor — made with real pumpkin puree and a mix of aromatic spices like cinnamon — is available in the bagels, English muffins and cinnamon swirl bread.

06 of 27 Pumpkin Spice Cheerios Pumpkin Spice Cheerios. Courtesy of Cheerios It's no surprise that the beloved "O"-shaped cereal, made with a medley of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves, is making its triumphant return this year.

07 of 27 Two Roads Roadsmary's Baby Two Roads Roadsmary's Baby Ale. Courtesy of Two Roads The ale is aged in rum barrels so each sip is packed with pumpkin, vanilla, oak and a smidge of rum, making it a perfectly refreshing choice for the 21+ crowd.

08 of 27 International Delight Pumpkin Pie Spice Creamers International Delight Pumpkin Spice Creamers. Courtesy of International Delight DIY your pumpkin spice latte by adding a splash of pumpkin pie spice creamers, now with a zero sugar version that is still full of flavor.

09 of 27 Goodpop Pumpkin Spice Latte Pop GoodPop Pumpkin Spice Latte Popsicles. Courtesy of GoodPop Cravings for pumpkin spice lattes can come anytime, even during ice cream weather. This new, frozen version of the fan-favorite fall drink is made with oat milk and has a boost of caffeine.

10 of 27 Betty Crocker Pumpkin Spice Cookie Mix Betty Crocker Pumpkin Spice Cookie Mix. Courtesy of Betty Crocker When it's too late in the day for the caffeine, try a pumpkin spice dessert instead. Just add butter, water and an egg for an autumnal baked good you can whip up at home.

11 of 27 Three Wishes Pumpkin Spice Cereal Three Wishes Pumpkin Spice Cereal. Courtesy of Three Wishes Three Wishes is helping people start their mornings with a fall kick. The nutrient-rich cereal is packed with protein and pumpkin spice flavors.

12 of 27 Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams. Courtesy of Dunkin' The limited-edition crackers are back for another year. They combine the iconic fish-shaped treats with the warm flavors of pumpkin, donut glaze and spices like cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg.

13 of 27 Voortman Pumpkin Spice Wafers Voortman Pumpkin Spice Wafers. Courtesy of Voortman Even wafers aren't safe from the pumpkin spice takeover.

14 of 27 Bubbies Pumpkin Spice Mochi Bubbies Pumpkin Spice Mochi. Courtesy of Bubbies Keep this twist on the Japanese sweet treat in your freezer for a taste of fall whenever the craving strikes.

15 of 27 Philadelphia Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese Philadelphia Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese. Courtesy of Philadelphia Your morning bagels are about to get an upgrade. Slather them with this limited-edition creamy spread made with cinnamon and real pumpkin.

16 of 27 Pillsbury Grands Pumpkin Spice Rolls Pillsbury Pumpkin Spice Grands. Courtesy of Pillsbury Cinnamon rolls with pumpkin spice icing can certainly make waking up a whole lot easier.

17 of 27 Bobo's Pumpkin Spice Oat Bar Bobo's Pumpkin SPice Oat Bar. Courtesy of Bobo's These pumpkin spice oat bars are free of gluten, dairy and any artificial ingredients — but full of autumnal spices.

18 of 27 Siggi's Pumpkin Spice Skyr Siggi's Pumpkin Spice Skyr. Courtesy of Siggi's This lowfat yogurt is a simple and healthy way to enjoy the flavors of the season.

19 of 27 Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins. Courtesy of Entenmann's Look no further for a seasonal snack for lunchboxes! These returning treats are packed with real pumpkin.

20 of 27 Chobani Pumpkin Products Chobani Pumpkin Spice Products. Courtesy of Chobani LLC The dairy company is back with a stacked lineup of pumpkin spice drinks and snacks this year. From cold brew with pumpkin spice creamer to pumpkin harvest crisp flip yogurt, everyone can find something to fit their fall taste.

21 of 27 Hostess Iced Pumpkin Cupcakes Hostess Iced Pumpkin Cupcakes. Courtesy of Hostess The original chocolate dessert will always be a classic, but the seasonal variety is a great way to bring some flair to back to school.

22 of 27 Two Good Pumpkin Yogurt Two Good Good Save Pumpkin Yogurt. Courtesy of Two Good Real pumpkin fruit shines in every spoonful of the not-too-sweet yogurt.

23 of 27 Dunkin' Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer Dunkin' Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer. Courtesy of Dunkin' Inspired by Dunkin's classic pumpkin munchkins, this creamer combines a sweet donut glaze flavor with pumpkin spice.

24 of 27 Larabar Pumpkin Pie Bar Larabar Pumpkin Pie Bar. Courtesy of LaraBar Dates, cashews, apples, almonds, pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger are combined for a festively-flavored bar.

25 of 27 Pillsbury Pumpkin Cookie Dough Pillsbury Pumpkin Cookie Dough. Courtesy of Pillsbury Don't worry about lighting a pumpkin spice candle — just bake these cookies instead! Bonus: the pumpkin cookie dough with cream cheese chunks can be safely eaten right out of the fridge, no baking required.

26 of 27 Stok Pumpkin Cold Brew Coffee Stok Pumpkin Cold Brew. Courtesy of Stok Get a kick of caffeine without leaving your home by sipping on this bottled coffee. The cold brew is combined with a not-too-sweet pumpkin flavor for a pumpkin spice drink that is anything but basic.