All of the Pumpkin-Flavored Grocery Store Products Available This Fall

Ready or not, pumpkin spice season is back and in full swing at supermarkets everywhere

Sabrina Weiss
Published on August 22, 2023 02:07PM EDT
01 of 27

Jet-Puffed Pumpkin Spice Marshmallows

JET-PUFFED Pumpkin Spice Marshmallows
Jet-Puffed Pumpkin Spice Marshmallows.

Courtesy of Jet Puffed

S'mores season might be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean marshmallows are off the table! Pumpkin spice marshmallows are the perfect addition to a steamy mug of hot chocolate — or a PSL.

02 of 27

Kind Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Thins

KIND Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Thins
KIND Pumpkin Thins.

Courtesy of KIND

The snack brand is putting a new seasonal spin on their bars with dark chocolate, pumpkin flavors, almonds and peanuts.

03 of 27

Pumpkin Spice Twinkies

Hostess Pumpkin Spice Twinkies
Pumpkin Spice Twinkies.

Courtesy of Hostess

Your favorite childhood snacks just got a fall upgrade.

04 of 27

Toll House Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough

TOLL HOUSE Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough
Toll House Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough.

Courtesy of Nestle Toll House

You can now have your pumpkin spice latte and eat it, too, with Nestlé's pumpkin spice-flavored cookie dough with white chocolate chips.

05 of 27

Thomas' Pumpkin Spice Products

Thomas bagels, swirl bread and english muffins
Thomas Pumpkin Products.

Courtesy of Thomas'

Thomas' limited-edition flavor — made with real pumpkin puree and a mix of aromatic spices like cinnamon — is available in the bagels, English muffins and cinnamon swirl bread.

06 of 27

Pumpkin Spice Cheerios

Pumpkin Spice Cheerios
Pumpkin Spice Cheerios.

Courtesy of Cheerios

It's no surprise that the beloved "O"-shaped cereal, made with a medley of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves, is making its triumphant return this year.

07 of 27

Two Roads Roadsmary's Baby

two roads roadsmary's baby ale
Two Roads Roadsmary's Baby Ale.

Courtesy of Two Roads

The ale is aged in rum barrels so each sip is packed with pumpkin, vanilla, oak and a smidge of rum, making it a perfectly refreshing choice for the 21+ crowd.

08 of 27

International Delight Pumpkin Pie Spice Creamers

International Delight pumpkin pie spice creamer and zero sugar pumpkin pie spice creamer
International Delight Pumpkin Spice Creamers.

Courtesy of International Delight

DIY your pumpkin spice latte by adding a splash of pumpkin pie spice creamers, now with a zero sugar version that is still full of flavor.

09 of 27

Goodpop Pumpkin Spice Latte Pop

GoodPop Pumpkin Spice Latte Frozen Dessert Bars
GoodPop Pumpkin Spice Latte Popsicles.

Courtesy of GoodPop

Cravings for pumpkin spice lattes can come anytime, even during ice cream weather. This new, frozen version of the fan-favorite fall drink is made with oat milk and has a boost of caffeine.

10 of 27

Betty Crocker Pumpkin Spice Cookie Mix

Betty Crocker Cookie Mix Pumpkin Spice
Betty Crocker Pumpkin Spice Cookie Mix.

Courtesy of Betty Crocker

When it's too late in the day for the caffeine, try a pumpkin spice dessert instead. Just add butter, water and an egg for an autumnal baked good you can whip up at home.

11 of 27

Three Wishes Pumpkin Spice Cereal

Three Wishes Pumpkin Spice Cereal
Three Wishes Pumpkin Spice Cereal.

Courtesy of Three Wishes

Three Wishes is helping people start their mornings with a fall kick. The nutrient-rich cereal is packed with protein and pumpkin spice flavors.

12 of 27

Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams

Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams
Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

The limited-edition crackers are back for another year. They combine the iconic fish-shaped treats with the warm flavors of pumpkin, donut glaze and spices like cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg.

13 of 27

Voortman Pumpkin Spice Wafers

Voortman Pumpkin Spice Wafers
Voortman Pumpkin Spice Wafers.

Courtesy of Voortman

Even wafers aren't safe from the pumpkin spice takeover.

14 of 27

Bubbies Pumpkin Spice Mochi

Bubbies Pumpkin Spice Mochi
Bubbies Pumpkin Spice Mochi.

Courtesy of Bubbies

Keep this twist on the Japanese sweet treat in your freezer for a taste of fall whenever the craving strikes.

15 of 27

Philadelphia Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese

Philadelphia Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese
Philadelphia Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese.

Courtesy of Philadelphia

Your morning bagels are about to get an upgrade. Slather them with this limited-edition creamy spread made with cinnamon and real pumpkin.

16 of 27

Pillsbury Grands Pumpkin Spice Rolls

Pillsbury Pumpkin Spice Grands
Pillsbury Pumpkin Spice Grands.

Courtesy of Pillsbury

Cinnamon rolls with pumpkin spice icing can certainly make waking up a whole lot easier.

17 of 27

Bobo's Pumpkin Spice Oat Bar

Bobo's Pumpkin Spice Oat Bar
Bobo's Pumpkin SPice Oat Bar.

Courtesy of Bobo's

These pumpkin spice oat bars are free of gluten, dairy and any artificial ingredients — but full of autumnal spices.

18 of 27

Siggi's Pumpkin Spice Skyr

Siggi's Pumpkin & Spice
Siggi's Pumpkin Spice Skyr.

Courtesy of Siggi's

This lowfat yogurt is a simple and healthy way to enjoy the flavors of the season.

19 of 27

Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins

Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins
Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins.

Courtesy of Entenmann's

Look no further for a seasonal snack for lunchboxes! These returning treats are packed with real pumpkin.

20 of 27

Chobani Pumpkin Products

Chobani Pumpkin Products
Chobani Pumpkin Spice Products.

Courtesy of Chobani LLC

The dairy company is back with a stacked lineup of pumpkin spice drinks and snacks this year. From cold brew with pumpkin spice creamer to pumpkin harvest crisp flip yogurt, everyone can find something to fit their fall taste.

21 of 27

Hostess Iced Pumpkin Cupcakes

Hostess Iced Pumpkin Cupcakes
Hostess Iced Pumpkin Cupcakes.

Courtesy of Hostess

The original chocolate dessert will always be a classic, but the seasonal variety is a great way to bring some flair to back to school.

22 of 27

Two Good Pumpkin Yogurt

Two Good GOOD SAVE Pumpkin
Two Good Good Save Pumpkin Yogurt.

Courtesy of Two Good

Real pumpkin fruit shines in every spoonful of the not-too-sweet yogurt.

23 of 27

Dunkin' Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer

Dunkin' Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer
Dunkin' Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

Inspired by Dunkin's classic pumpkin munchkins, this creamer combines a sweet donut glaze flavor with pumpkin spice.

24 of 27

Larabar Pumpkin Pie Bar

LaraBar Pumpkin Pie
Larabar Pumpkin Pie Bar.

Courtesy of LaraBar

Dates, cashews, apples, almonds, pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger are combined for a festively-flavored bar.

25 of 27

Pillsbury Pumpkin Cookie Dough

Pillsbury Fall Ready To Bake Pumpkin Cream Cheese
Pillsbury Pumpkin Cookie Dough.

Courtesy of Pillsbury

Don't worry about lighting a pumpkin spice candle — just bake these cookies instead! Bonus: the pumpkin cookie dough with cream cheese chunks can be safely eaten right out of the fridge, no baking required.

26 of 27

Stok Pumpkin Cold Brew Coffee

Stok Pumpkin Coldbrew
Stok Pumpkin Cold Brew.

Courtesy of Stok

Get a kick of caffeine without leaving your home by sipping on this bottled coffee. The cold brew is combined with a not-too-sweet pumpkin flavor for a pumpkin spice drink that is anything but basic.

27 of 27

Member's Mark Pumpkin Spice Empanadas

Member's Mark Pumpkin Empanadas
Member's Mark Pumpkin Spice Empanadas.

Courtesy of Member's Mark

Head to the freezer aisle at Sam's Club locations for a sweet twist on an empanada. With real pumpkin and cream cheese filling, these just need to be popped in the air fryer or oven for a cozy and creamy snack.

