All the Pumpkin Spice Snacks and Drinks Fast Food Spots are Serving This Fall

Starbucks, Dairy Queen, Krispy Kreme and more restaurant chains are rolling out their pumpkin-filled fall menus

Published on August 27, 2023 11:00AM EDT
01 of 12

Starbucks

Starbucks Fall Beverages
Starbucks Pumpkin Drink Lineup.

Starbucks

A pumpkin-flavored food and drink list would not be complete without the PSL maverick: Starbucks. The chain has the classics, like pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin cream cold brew, but they are also welcoming new spicy items like the iced pumpkin cream chai tea latte. Plus, that pumpkin cream cold foam can be added to any iced beverages and turn any drink into a pumpkin treat.

02 of 12

Dairy Queen

dairy queen blizzard (credit to dairy queen)
Dairy Queen Pumpkin Spice Blizzard. dairy queen

At the end of August, the ice cream spot is re-introducing the pumpkin pie Blizzard as the Blizzard of the month for September. In true autumn flair, the treat is made of real pumpkin pie pieces.

03 of 12

Smoothie King

pumpkin fast food product roundup
Smoothie King Pumpkin Smoothies.

Smoothie King

There's not only one, two or three pumpkin smoothies at Smoothie King — there are five. The pumpkin power meal, pumpkin slim-n-trim, pumpkin vegan, pumpkin coffee high protein and pumpkin d-lite are all on the fall lineup and each contains real pumpkin.

04 of 12

Carvel

pumpkin fast food product roundup
Carvel Pumpkin Spice Items.

Carvel

Whether you're into scoops, sips or handheld sweets, there's a seasonal dessert for everyone. There are four iterations of pumpkin cheesecake sweets: pumpkin cheesecake soft serve, pumpkin cheesecake scooped, pumpkin cheesecake sundae dasher and pumpkin cheesecake flying saucer.

05 of 12

Dunkin'

Dunkin pumpkin return
Dunkin' Pumpkin Food and Drink.

Dunkin' Donuts

After years of pumpkin spice lattes, the coffee chain still keeps popping out new fall items! Offerings include the return of their pumpkin spice signature latte, as well as their nutty pumpkin coffee. A full pumpkin bakery line-up is available, too — with the menu including a pumpkin cake-flavored donut, pumpkin munchkins and a pumpkin-flavored muffin.

06 of 12

IHOP

pumpkin fast food product roundup
IHOP Pumpkin Itmes.

IHOP

Nothing satisfies a brisk fall morning like a pumpkin-packed breakfast. The pancake spot offers a pumpkin spice pancake combo — which comes with eggs, hash browns and breakfast meat — that customers can wash down with a pumpkin spice cold foam cold brew.

07 of 12

Jamba

pumpkin fast food product roundup
Jamba Pumpkin Items.

Jamba

The smoothie chain is helping people start their mornings with an autumnal kick. Whether you like your smoothie in a bowl or a sippable option in a cup, they have a pumpkin smash in either version. Plus it can be made with oat milk for any plant-based pumpkin lovers.

08 of 12

7-Eleven

pumpkin fast food product roundup
7-Eleven Pumpkin Spice Coffee.

7-Eleven

Pop inside a 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes store to choose between the seasonal drinks, pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin spice coffee, or just add a pump of pumpkin syrup into a plain cup of joe.

09 of 12

Cheesecake Factory

pumpkin fast food product roundup
Cheesecake Factory Pumpkin Items.

The Cheesecake Factory

The only thing better than pumpkin pie? Pumpkin cheesecake! Cheesecake Factory is doing what they do best and putting a fall spin on the dessert lineup with a pumpkin cheesecake and pumpkin pecan cheesecake that will be available through Thanksgiving.

10 of 12

Paris Baguette

pumpkin fast food product roundup
Paris Baguette Pumpkin Menu.

Paris Baguette

The bakery chain captures pumpkin pie's true essence in its fall menu. From a pumpkin king cream donut and a pumpkin-pecan pastry to a classic pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin sweet cream cold brew, your sips and snacks cravings will be satisfied.

11 of 12

Caribou Coffee

pumpkin fast food product roundup
Caribou Coffee Pumpkin Menu.

Caribou Coffee

The more pumpkin coffee options the merrier! Between a pumpkin espresso shaker and pumpkin white mocha and other pumpkin drinks in between, the coffeehouse chain has plenty of drinks to choose from and a pumpkin cream cheese muffin that pairs well with them all.

12 of 12

Krispy Kreme

Pumpkin spice line of products at Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Menu.

Krispy Kreme

The donut chain brought back its old-fashioned, glazed pumpkin spice cake donut, as well as the pumpkin spice original glazed donut. For new offerings, a pumpkin spice cheesecake swirl donut and pumpkin spice maple pecan donut can satisfy a customer's sweet tooth.

