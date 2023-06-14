Cormac McCarthy, Pulitzer-Winning Author of ‘The Road’ and ‘No Country For Old Men,' Dead at 89

Pulitzer-prize winning author Cormac McCarthy, known for his historical drama Blood Meridian and post-apocalyptic tale The Road, has died at the age of 89.

McCarthy’ died of natural causes at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, his publisher Penguin Random House said in a release. His son, John McCarthy confirmed his death to the publishing company.

McCarthy was born in 1933 in Providence, Rhode Island before moving to Knoxville, Tennessee, where he grew up. He attended the University of Tennessee where he began to create short fiction and received the Ingram-Merrill Award for creative writing, per Penguin Random House.

He was known for writing themes about apocalyptic danger, the nature of evil, and the fragility of the human condition, and was often compared to William Faulkner, one of the most significant writers of the early 1900’s period, the publishing company wrote. Many of McCarthy’s novels were set in the backdrop of the American Southwest, and he was known for writing all his novels on an Olivetti Underwood Lettera 32 typewriter.

Professor Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

"Cormac McCarthy changed the course of literature," Nihar Malaviya, the CEO of Penguin Random House told NBC News in a statement. "For sixty years, he demonstrated an unwavering dedication to his craft, and to exploring the infinite possibilities and power of the written word.”

"Millions of readers around the world embraced his characters, his mythic themes, and the intimate emotional truths he laid bare on every page, in brilliant novels that will remain both timely and timeless, for generations to come," she continued.

His work spanned six decades after publishing his first novel, The Orchard Keeper, in 1965 at Random House. He followed the book up with Outer Dark in 1986 and Child of God in 1973. He found critical success with Suttree (1979) and followed it up with one of his best known and successful novels Blood Meridian (1985).

He then went on to write a series of novels known as "The Border Trilogy," which included three coming-of-age centered novels published in the 1990’s: All The Pretty Horses, The Crossing and Cities of the Plain.

No Country for Old Men came in 2005. Not only was it met with critical acclaim, but it was also adapted into a film of the same name by directors by Joel and Ethan Coen. The 2007 neo-Western crime thriller film starred Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin (among others).

McCarthy made magic again with The Road in 2006, which earned him a Pulitzer Prize the following year and was selected as an Oprah’s Book Club pick.

Before his death, he published two more novels: The Passenger and Stella Maris in 2022, both companion novels dealing with faith and science.