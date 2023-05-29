Pug Named Woof Summits 48 of New Hampshire’s Mountains — to Get a ‘Really Nice Lunch’ at the Top

“He follows right behind me on the trail, like a little baby duck,” says owner Erin McMahon

By Wendy Grossman Kantor
Updated on May 29, 2023 09:10 AM
Yes that is Woof, he is on Cannon Mountain and yes that is one of the 48 2022 from New Hampshire
Woof the pug in New Hampshire. Photo:

Erin McMahon

One small step for man, one giant leap for pug-kind.

At least that's what it feels like 10-year-old pug Woof has done, climbing the New Hampshire 48 — the four-dozen mountains in the state that top out at 4,000 ft. or more — with owner Erin McMahon.

“He follows right behind me on the trail, like a little baby duck,” says McMahon, a 31-year-old physical therapist assistant. “It's my favorite thing just to look back and he has got this big dog smile on his face.”

Together on their weekends they have even climbed some 6,000-ft. mountains, and hiked up to 22 miles in a day.

“He just loves being with me,” says McMahon. “He gets a really nice lunch at the top and he's all about lunch.” (Often on the menu: kibble with pumpkin, cheese or blueberries — "a little extra incentive for doing all that work," McMahon says.)


Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Not long ago McMahon adopted another hiking companion, a 3-year-old pug named Lemon, who has also taken to the trails. McMahon chronicles the group's hikes and other outdoor adventures on Instagram @pugsonamountain.

RELATED: More Stories to Make You Smile

Her favorite part of hiking with the dogs? Often, it's the reactions of humans.

"People will say, 'Oh my gosh. I've never seen a pug on a mountain,' " McMahon says. "Or, 'Oh, if he can do it, I can do it.' At the bottom, people will be like, 'A pug? How far is he going to make it?' And I'm like, 'Oh, all the way.' And if you're local to New Hampshire and New England, I just say, 'Oh, he's done all the 48.' And they're like, 'Respect.' "

Though the pups sometimes do get a lift — especially Woof, if his toes are getting wet — "They're really little billy goats," McMahon says of the pups. “They just scamper up!”

Related Articles
2 Horses Die from Injuries at Churchill Downs, Marking 12 Fatalities Total at the Kentucky Derby
2 Horses Die from Injuries at Churchill Downs, Marking 12 Fatalities Total at Kentucky Racetrack
America's Vetdogs photos https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1204680766072525
Veteran Shares How Canine Related to George H.W. Bush's Service Dog Changed His Life in 8 Weeks
orangutan meets baby at zoo
Curious Orangutan at Louisville Zoo Asks to Look at Visitor's Newborn Baby
pregnant dog survives rattlesnake bite
Pregnant Dog Survives Rattlesnake Bite and Gives Birth to 7 Puppies Moments After Her Rescue
Dog gets diploma
Service Dog Receives His Own College Diploma at Owner's Graduation —Watch the Cute Clip!
Adoptable dogs named after Taylor Swift songs
Rescue Saves 24 Dogs and Names Pups After Taylor Swift to Celebrate Singer's N.Y.C. Shows
Baby Bilson Killed
Bison Calf Killed After It Was 'Disturbed' by Tourist at Yellowstone National Park
Dog birthday party
Photo of Over 30 Perfectly Posed Pups at Dog Birthday Party Wins Contest: 'Patience Is Key'
Mystic Aquarium raising money to relocate a sea turtle named Spunky on World Turtle Day
Conn. Aquarium Raises Money to Relocate Endangered Sea Turtle Who Has ‘Will to Live’
Pet Dog Digs Its Way to Safety After 3 Days Trapped Underground
Dog Digs His Way to Safety After 3 Days Trapped Underground
paris hilton dog death
Paris Hilton's Beloved Dog Dead at 23: 'Words Cannot Express the Immense Pain I'm Feeling Right Now'
Molnar quadruplets from left: Luke, Abigail, Julia and Rachael.
Quadruplets Homeschooled Together Since 3rd Grade Graduate from Same College: 'Going to Have a Party!'
Injured Sea Turtle Saved by 3D Printing
Sea Turtle with 3D-Printed Shell Piece Continues to Thrive Years After Innovative Procedure
Amanda Orso High- Low Hostess Dog wedding Ceremony and Reception by Katerina of @savina_space https://www.dropbox.com/sh/4f1hu02keqvgumq/AABVgdnVYxwDEA-9bDbJUwC0a? dl=0
Canine Couple Barks 'I Do' at N.Y.C Dog Wedding by Celebrity Event Designer Amanda Orso
https://abc13.com/alligator-spottings-gator-seen-in-missouri-city-neighborhood-quail-valley-thunderbird-reptile-texas-parks-and-wildlife/13278933/ Missouri City man spots an 11-foot alligator roaming in the Quail Valley Thunderbird neighborhood in southeast Texas.
Massive 3-Legged Alligator Rescued from Suburban Texas Street
Zac Gallen
MLB Pitcher Accidentally Hits and Kills a Bird with His Throw