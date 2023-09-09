Prue Leith Reveals Why She ‘Never’ Watches ‘The Great British Baking Show’

The 14th season of 'The Great British Baking Show' is set to start airing this fall

Updated on September 9, 2023
Prue Leith Reveals Why She Never Watches the 'Great British Bake Off'
Prue Leith has judged some memorable bakes on The Great British Baking Show  — but will likely never see them on TV.

The reality show judge, 83, revealed to the Daily Mail’s Weekend Magazine that she doesn’t watch the show, and the reason behind it is tied to her look in the series.

“The trouble with our job as judges is you're looking down all the time and all your chins are on view. Then, to have a gob full of cake…,” she told the outlet. 

“I never watch Bake Off and the truth is not that I don't think it's a wonderful show, I do,” she added. “I'm so vain, I cannot bear seeing my wobbly bits on view all the time.”

The show’s new co-host Alison Hammond admitted that she too struggled with the temptation to try all the delicious confectionaries made on the show and has been hitting the gym to try to balance it all out.

"I probably put on half a stone. I've been working so much, I haven't been training. I was face down in the cake every single bake,” Hammond said. 

“I thought the appeal would've worn off, but I was tempted all the time,” she continued. “When you hear Prue say, 'Oh, that's delicious…' I can feel myself dribbling.”

It was announced in March that Hammond would replace comedian Matt Lucas as host after he announced his departure from the show after three years, citing his busy schedule. Paul Hollywood is set to return as Leith’s co-judge and comedian Noel Fielding is also returning as a co-host.

While chatting on a recent episode of the Dish podcast, hosted by Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, Leith shared her hopes that Hammond would end the "innuendos" that Hollywood, Lucas and Fielding previously laughed at on the show.

"I never get the jokes," Leith said. "All this stuff about innuendo and things, I feel I'm really glad Alison's coming because at least she's a woman and she'll be a little more sensible."

The Great British Bake Off
Netflix

"I'm not sure about that; we know Alison," Hartnett laughed and jokingly replied, alluding to her viral interviews with stars including Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling.

"Well, those three men, they're like three children. You say sausage and everybody always does laughter. What's wrong with you guys?" Hartnett added. "But anyway, that's them. Over and over again, I'm the butt of the joke because I'm standing there and I don't understand why everyone's laughing. But I have said something which apparently is hilarious and it's rude, but of course, I don't get it."

