Protestors Crash Coach Runway at New York Fashion Week: 'Coach Leather Kills'

A group of protestors crashed the Coach Spring 2024 Ready-to-Wear fashion show at New York Fashion Week on Thursday.

According to a press release by PETA, the protestors included a supporter of the animal rights organization and "two other animal advocates" who interrupted the show with the intent to "slam the brand for its cruelty to cows and its reliance on environmentally destructive leather products."

One of the protestors walked the runway during Thursday night's show covered in body paint with the words “Coach Leather Kills” painted on her chest.

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty

Another walked behind her in a two-piece tan-colored ensemble with a sign that had the same message written in large red and black letters. The moment was captured in an Instagram video shared by New York Magazine's The Cut.

In the video, the women are seen taking a short walk on the runway before being escorted out by security. The outlet shared the video alongside the caption, "Runway crashers!!! A little extra skin showing in the middle of the @coach show… what a way to kick off the week. #NYFW."



Speaking about the decision to protest the show, PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a press release: "Today’s conscientious consumers know that the future of fashion lies in innovative vegan materials, not in cows’ sliced-off skin."

"PETA is shaking up Coach’s catwalk to drive home the message that leather belongs in the annals of history, not in designers’ current collections," the statement added.

Coach did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

New York Fashion Week is currently scheduled to take place until Sept. 13. and is set to feature over 71 designers. Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) CEO Steven Kolb spoke about the importance of the event by sharing in a press release statement that it is "an integral part of New York City’s vibrant culture and sense of constant evolution and discovery."



“This season’s official New York Fashion Week schedule plays to this sentiment and will once again showcase the best of American fashion, both emerging and established," the statement added. "We’re excited to see the return of Ralph Lauren, Jonathan Cohen, and 3.1 Phillip Lim to the New York runway, adding to the week’s energy.”

The show was attended by many celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Camila Mendes, Lil Nas X, and more, all of whom sat in the front row.

