Protestors Crash Coach Runway at New York Fashion Week: 'Coach Leather Kills'

The show was interrupted by a group of PETA supporters on Thursday night

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 12:20AM EDT
Protesters walk the runway at the COACH Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show and dinner event at the New York Public Library
Protesters walk the runway at the COACH Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show. Photo:

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty

A group of protestors crashed the Coach Spring 2024 Ready-to-Wear fashion show at New York Fashion Week on Thursday.

According to a press release by PETA, the protestors included a supporter of the animal rights organization and "two other animal advocates" who interrupted the show with the intent to "slam the brand for its cruelty to cows and its reliance on environmentally destructive leather products."

One of the protestors walked the runway during Thursday night's show covered in body paint with the words “Coach Leather Kills” painted on her chest.

Protesters walk the runway at the COACH Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show and dinner event at the New York Public Library

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty

Another walked behind her in a two-piece tan-colored ensemble with a sign that had the same message written in large red and black letters. The moment was captured in an Instagram video shared by New York Magazine's The Cut.

In the video, the women are seen taking a short walk on the runway before being escorted out by security. The outlet shared the video alongside the caption, "Runway crashers!!! A little extra skin showing in the middle of the @coach show… what a way to kick off the week. #NYFW."

Speaking about the decision to protest the show, PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a press release: "Today’s conscientious consumers know that the future of fashion lies in innovative vegan materials, not in cows’ sliced-off skin."

"PETA is shaking up Coach’s catwalk to drive home the message that leather belongs in the annals of history, not in designers’ current collections," the statement added.

Coach did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

New York Fashion Week is currently scheduled to take place until Sept. 13. and is set to feature over 71 designers. Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) CEO Steven Kolb spoke about the importance of the event by sharing in a press release statement that it is "an integral part of New York City’s vibrant culture and sense of constant evolution and discovery."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“This season’s official New York Fashion Week schedule plays to this sentiment and will once again showcase the best of American fashion, both emerging and established," the statement added. "We’re excited to see the return of Ralph Lauren, Jonathan Cohen, and 3.1 Phillip Lim to the New York runway, adding to the week’s energy.”

The show was attended by many celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Camila Mendes, Lil Nas X, and more, all of whom sat in the front row.

Related Articles
Christina Aguilera stops by Tribeca in New York City.
Christina Aguilera Rocks Nude Illusion Feben Dress with Gold Boots During New York Fashion Week
Supermodel Linda Evangelista seen arriving to Marc Jacob's book store Bookmarc in the West Village in New York City.
Supermodel Linda Evangelista Looks Chic in New York for her Book Signing at Marc Jacobs' Bookstore
Kim Kardashian, smash mouth
Kim Kardashian’s 'All that Glitters Is Gold' Bikini Earns Smash Mouth’s Approval: ‘Only Shooting Stars’
Rihanna Announces the Return of Fenty x Puma Line
Rihanna Announces Return of Fenty X Puma Line: 'Whole Family Can Be a Part of This'
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren shopping in Beverly Hills
Jessica Alba Shopped in a Matching Set, and This Lookalike Proves You Can Get a Whole Outfit for Under $50
Pamela Anderson at Pandora Celebrates Lab-Grown Diamonds with a New Diamond District on September 6, 2023 in New York, New York
Pamela Anderson on Why She Feels 'Empowered' When Buying Her Own Jewelry: 'No Strings Attached!' (Exclusive)
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spotted leaving their New York City hotel this morning
Some Like It Hot! Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Step Out in Black Furry Headgear Amid NYC Heat Advisory
Shrek Crocs Collab
Crocs to Release 'Wonderfully Hideous' Neon Green Shrek Clogs — Complete with Ears!
PROJECT RUNWAY -- "The Sky's the Limit" Episode 2013 -- Pictured: (l-r) Bishme Cromartie, Laurence Basse, Brittany Allen
'Project Runway' Finalists Talk Their Fave Designs, What They'd Redo and What You Didn't See on TV (Exclusive)
Ava Phillippe Meadow Walker Rainey Qualley West Duchovny Chanel NYFW new york fashion week lucky chance diner
Ava Phillippe, Meadow Walker and More Next-Gen Stars Descend on Chanel's New York Fashion Week Pop-Up
Alix Earle Pulls Off Quick Change Between New York Fashion Week Events in the Back of an Uber
Alix Earle Pulls Off Quick Change Between New York Fashion Week Events in the Back of an Uber
Pamela Anderson attends as Pandora Celebrates Lab Grown Diamonds With A New Diamond District on September 06, 2023 in New York City.
Pamela Anderson Plans to Sell 'All' Her Old Clothes — Be on the Lookout for Her 'Baywatch' Suit (Exclusive)
Lourdes Leon
Lourdes Leon Wore Nipple-Baring See-Through Mini Dress to Victoria's Secret World Tour Event
Emily Ratajkowski on the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 event at The Manhattan Center on September 6, 2023 in New York, New York.
Emily Ratajkowski Attends Victoria's Secret World Tour in New York in a Matching Black Leather Set
Heidi D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, Charli D'Amelio and Marc D'Amelio attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City.
Charli and Dixie D'Amelio Talk the Biggest Style Lessons They Learned from Mom Heidi: 'Be Adventurous' (Exclusive)
Jodie Turner Smith and Joshua Jackson attends J.Crew Celebrates 40 Years of American Style, Pier 17, NYC, Manhattan, New York, United States - 05 Sep 2023
New York Fashion Week Begins: All the Stars at the First Two Nights of Parties